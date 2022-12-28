Read full article on original website
Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors To Newburgh Casino [PHOTOS]
As the Hudson Valley anxiously waited for the news as to when the doors to the new Resorts World Casino would open, the announcement came just recently that the official grand opening was set for Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am. Earlier this week we were treated to a sneak peak...
Christmas Miracle: New York Dog Finds Sick, Missing Hudson Valley Man
A Hudson Valley family got to enjoy Christmas thanks to the help of a dog who found a missing elderly man with Parkinson’s and early stages of dementia. On Tuesday, the City of Peekskill Police Department announced Officer Jon Saintiche and his K9 partner, Bones, found a missing elderly Peekskill resident.
Newburgh to include African American oral history project in K-12 curricula
CITY OF NEWBURGH – Lillie Howard has “beautiful, beautiful memories” about her childhood in Newburgh’s historic East End. She smiled when she recalled growing up in her grandparents’ three-story home on Smith Street and watching her grandmother tend to the garden. “She liked to plant vegetables and things. She had a grape vine, and...
Newburgh to get new Resorts World casino, brings crowds back to mall
The Resorts World Hudson Valley casino is located in the Newburgh mall just 60 miles north of New York City.
Oh Deer! Up to 40 Hungry Deer Greet Man Each AM in Upstate NY
It's not uncommon to see large gatherings of deer in rural parts of Upstate New York, but a sight like this is certainly a bit unusual. Check out the video below of what looks like as many as 40 hungry deer staring down a man in Greene County, waiting patiently to fill their bellies.
Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino
The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
Hudson Valley Employees Help Buffalo After Devastating Storm
The crew members arrived safely and have already started helping with the snow removal. Anyone who has watched the news recently has noticed how Buffalo was completely devastated by a winter storm. It's been awful to see the images from there, multiple deaths were reported from the storm and there is still so much that needs to be done to help.
Warwick mom thanks first responders for rescuing 5-year-old stuck in tree
The 5-year-old boy, Will, was playing in the woods near their house on Chardavoyne Road when his leg got stuck in a tree that he was climbing and was turning blue.
65-Year-Old Hudson Valley Woman Killed Riding Bike In New York
Police are asking for help after a woman was killed riding her bike in the Hudson Valley. On Tuesday, the Kingston Police Department confirmed a fatal car versus pedestrian accident is under investigation. Woman Riding Bike In Kingston, New York Fatally Hit By Car. The preliminary investigation shows that a...
RECAP says SNUG is doing well in Newburgh
NEWBURGH – “SNUG” is “guns” spelled backwards and it is a community-based effort in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and other locations in the region. In Newburgh, it is run by RECAP – the Regional Economic Community Action Program – and is designed to have volunteers go out into the community when there is a shooting to interact with those involved to get them on the right societal track.
New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA
A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market
A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area
Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. If you’re a family with younger kids you might be looking for ways to ring in the new year that don’t involve staying up until midnight! Enter this list of family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations in Westchester and the surrounding area. You’ll find celebrations at some local libraries, museums, and even a local roller rink where you and your kids can ring in the new year at kid-friendly times.
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
Meet Chloe the Hero Dog Who Alerted her Family to a Fire in their Bardonia Home
Stephanie Mulhall says she put her two children to sleep before she and her husband went to bed Friday evening. “About…1:35 a.m. to 1:40 a.m., our dog started scratching at our door. We just thought she had to go out because she doesn’t sleep with us. She sleeps downstairs and then as soon as I opened the door, I ingested fumes. And as soon as my husband went downstairs, he saw the house on fire,” she says.
Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says
THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
Bicyclist dies in Kingston, city’s fourth fatal cycling accident in two years
Kingston’s tragic history of bicycle fatalities sadly continued this week after Kingston woman Christine Tarasco, 65, was struck and killed on Pine Grove Avenue by Vanessa Lowe, 60, of Kingston, on Tue. Dec. 27, according to Kingston police. “The glare of the sun appears to have contributed to the...
Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair
POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
New York Police Investigating Suspicious Death In Hudson Valley
Breaking News: A suspicious Thursday morning death in the Hudson Valley is under investigation. A man was found dead in Rockland County early Thursday morning. First responders rushed to Johnson Street, just off North Myrtle Avenue in Spring Valley, New York around 1 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 29. A large...
