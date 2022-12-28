ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

94.3 Lite FM

Peek Inside Newburgh, New York’s New Casino

The Hudson Valley's newest casino is opening its doors this week in Newburgh and they have offered up a peek inside before it is official. For months Hudson Valley has known about the casino coming to the Newburgh Mall. According to a press release, the casino is 50,000 square feet and they stated they were bringing 250 jobs to Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Hudson Valley Employees Help Buffalo After Devastating Storm

The crew members arrived safely and have already started helping with the snow removal. Anyone who has watched the news recently has noticed how Buffalo was completely devastated by a winter storm. It's been awful to see the images from there, multiple deaths were reported from the storm and there is still so much that needs to be done to help.
BUFFALO, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

RECAP says SNUG is doing well in Newburgh

NEWBURGH – “SNUG” is “guns” spelled backwards and it is a community-based effort in Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and other locations in the region. In Newburgh, it is run by RECAP – the Regional Economic Community Action Program – and is designed to have volunteers go out into the community when there is a shooting to interact with those involved to get them on the right societal track.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

New York Man Tossed Teen Threw Window In Hudson Valley, DA

A 62-year-old Hudson Valley man is accused of assaulting two teens, including tossing one through a storefront window. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah and Dobbs Ferry Police Chief Manuel R. Guevara announced that a Dobbs Ferry man was arraigned on an indictment charging him with assaulting two 15-year-olds in September 2022.
DOBBS FERRY, NY
evgrieve.com

133 Avenue D, co-owned by A-Rod, is on the sales market

A-Rod's time as an East Village landlord is coming to an end. In 2018, the former Yankee (and Mariner and Ranger) teamed up with real-estate veteran Barbara Corcoran to buy 133 Avenue D, a 20-unit building between Ninth Street and 10th Street. Now, that building is back on the sales...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchesterfamily.com

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area

Family-Friendly New Year’s Eve Celebrations in Westchester and the Surrounding Area. If you’re a family with younger kids you might be looking for ways to ring in the new year that don’t involve staying up until midnight! Enter this list of family-friendly New Year’s Eve celebrations in Westchester and the surrounding area. You’ll find celebrations at some local libraries, museums, and even a local roller rink where you and your kids can ring in the new year at kid-friendly times.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
New York Post

Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school

Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
YONKERS, NY
rocklandreport.com

Meet Chloe the Hero Dog Who Alerted her Family to a Fire in their Bardonia Home

Stephanie Mulhall says she put her two children to sleep before she and her husband went to bed Friday evening. “About…1:35 a.m. to 1:40 a.m., our dog started scratching at our door. We just thought she had to go out because she doesn’t sleep with us. She sleeps downstairs and then as soon as I opened the door, I ingested fumes. And as soon as my husband went downstairs, he saw the house on fire,” she says.
BARDONIA, NY
PIX11

Strange Christmas texts say missing Bronx mom is dead, family says

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — The daughters of a missing Bronx mom were horrified on Christmas Day to receive text messages from their missing mother’s phone stating their mom, Arlena Johnson, is dead. “Around 8 or 9 p.m. on Christmas, my mom’s boyfriend and my older sister received a text message stating my mother was […]
BRONX, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair

POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
chroniclenewspaper.com

Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester

The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
CHESTER, NY

