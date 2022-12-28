ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I-225 crash leaves 1 person dead

AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound I-225 near East Sixth Avenue. Police said the driver of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound when the pedestrian tried crossing the highway and was hit by the SUV.
15-year-old killed in Denver shooting

DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation. Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. The victim,...
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment

Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
10 cold case murders that remain unsolved in Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday marks five years since Maggie Long was found dead in her home. To this day, her murder remains unsolved. In fact, there are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
