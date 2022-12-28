Read full article on original website
I-225 crash leaves 1 person dead
AURORA, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed in a crash on Interstate 225 in Aurora Saturday night, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on northbound I-225 near East Sixth Avenue. Police said the driver of a GMC SUV was traveling northbound when the pedestrian tried crossing the highway and was hit by the SUV.
2 dead, 1 injured in 3 separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes in Denver area
Police in Aurora, Thornton and Fort Collins are investigating three separate vehicle-pedestrian crashes that left two people dead and seriously injured a third person.
Pedestrian killed in late-night crash on I-225 in Aurora
One person is dead after being struck by a car late Saturday night.
15-year-old killed in Denver shooting
DENVER — A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Tuesday in west Denver, and Denver Police are asking the public for tips in the investigation. Officers responded to shooting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at 1655 N. Grove Street, near the intersection of Federal Boulevard and West Colfax Avenue. The victim,...
1 injured in officer-involved shooting in Aurora
Three people were hospitalized after an altercation broke out in Aurora, leading to an officer discharging his weapon.
1 dead in I-25 crash involving pedestrian in Thornton
A person involved in an early morning crash left a portion of Interstate 25 temporarily closed in Thornton.
proclaimerscv.com
Cops in Thornton, Colorado Claimed; They Discovered 2 Dead and Incendiary Devices
On Christmas morning inside a Jehovah’s Witness Kingdom Hall in Thornton, Colorado, a man shot and murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself, according to authorities. The two individuals discovered dead at the location were a married couple who had previously belonged to the Kingdom Hall congregation,...
FOX31 viewer finds stolen truck and plow
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KDVR) — A Wheat Ridge plow driver is back at work, just hours after his livelihood was stripped from him. Video shows thieves making off with David Redding’s truck and plow early Wednesday morning, just hours before the winter storm arrived. Redding runs a small property management company and was left with […]
Aurora police shoot man in leg during domestic violence call
Authorities are investigating a shooting involving Aurora police on New Year’s Eve. One man was wounded, but no officers were injured.
Suspect in custody after homicide at Adams County hotel
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was found dead at a hotel in Henderson Saturday night. The Adams County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) said they received a 911 call of an assault at the Super 8 hotel on the Interstate 76 Frontage Road at 6:47 p.m. When they got...
KDVR.com
Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment
Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from Foothills Animal Shelter provided assistance. Dog stabbed by owner receives life-saving treatment. Back on Dec. 22, Esme, the four-year-old dog, was taken to an emergency clinic in Lakewood where personnel from...
Police shoot man after responding to domestic violence incident
AURORA, Colo. — A man is in the hospital after being shot by an Aurora police officer. The Aurora Police Department said on Saturday, officers responded to a 911 call about a domestic violence situation. When officers arrived to the scene in the 1200 block of North Chambers Road,...
Northglenn police investigating connection between attempted carjacking and robbery
Investigators are working to determine whether or not an attempted carjacking and a separate attempted robbery that both happened in Northglenn on Friday are connected.
1 person injured in possible arson in Adams County
One person was injured in what authorities later determined was a possible arson at a home near Commerce City in Adams County.
Man charged with the murders of 2 under I-70
Police discovered Mutch sleeping about 15 feet from where the first victim was found.
More than a dozen Aurora businesses targeted in smash-and-grab burglaries
More than a dozen Aurora businesses have been targeted in a series of smash-and-grab burglaries over the past week, according to the Aurora Police Department.
Aurora police identify suspect in double shooting at tattoo shop
Police have identified a suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people at a tattoo shop in Aurora.
Information wanted in murder of 15-year-old in West Colfax neighborhood
Police are looking for information on a shooting that left a 15-year-old dead.
westernslopenow.com
10 cold case murders that remain unsolved in Colorado
DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday marks five years since Maggie Long was found dead in her home. To this day, her murder remains unsolved. In fact, there are hundreds of unsolved homicide cases, long-term missing person cases, and unidentified remains cases in our state where at least three years have passed since the crime happened.
KRDO
Family of Denver locksmith allegedly killed by truck driver says suspect “didn’t do it on accident”
DENVER (KCNC) — A Texas man accused of running over a Denver father with his semi truck and leaving the scene has been arrested. Guillermo Duran was a locksmith and a father to five girls. He was sent out Wednesday morning to answer a service call in Arapahoe County....
