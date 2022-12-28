Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formationRoger MarshBloomfield, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
A Longstanding Bed Bath & Beyond Location is ClosingBryan DijkhuizenStaten Island, NY
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157Beth TorresBrooklyn, NY
The First Legal Weed Dispensary In New York Will Start Selling Weed On ThursdayAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Did wearing a mask during pandemic compromise our immune system? NYC doctors weigh in.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — As the United States battles a unique surge in respiratory infections -- which many are referring to as a tripledemic -- some are quick to blame the many months wearing a mask amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic for the spread of these illnesses. The three...
laborpress.org
Workers Fired Over Vaccine Mandates Continue the Fight
Thousands of workers nationwide lost their jobs when they refused to get a COVID vaccine shot. The group includes sanitation workers, teachers, coaches, pilots healthcare workers, and others. Both public and private sector workers were subject to NYC mandates. As rules change and are in flux, the battle for reinstatement rages on in the courts.
The Pay Transparency Law Will Go Into Effect For All Of NY State Next Year
New York City’s new pay transparency law went into effect last month, requiring employers to include a specific salary range (minimum & maximum) in any published job listings. And as of Wednesday, December 21, Governor Kathy Hochul signed a new legislation, establishing a statewide pay transparency law in all of New York State. Beginning September 18, 2023, the legislation will require all New York state employers to include offered salary ranges in their job postings. The hopes are that these new laws will empower potential employees with critical information, reduce discriminatory wage-setting and hiring practices, and level the playing field for all workers.
cityandstateny.com
New York City government lifts residency requirements for some lawyer positions amid shortage
Confronted with a new challenge in hiring in a post-pandemic, hybrid-work world, New York City is returning to a longstanding approach to attracting talent – lifting residency requirements for particularly difficult to recruit positions. City Hall confirmed to City & State that several civil service titles for lawyers –...
NYC could lose 10,000 Airbnb listings because of new short-term rental regulations
The new short-term rental registration law, which will go into effect next month, could take thousands of Airbnb listings off the market.
NBC Connecticut
The Most Expensive ZIP Codes in New York and Los Angeles
Homes cost more than $4 million in the most expensive in greater New York- and Los Angeles-area neighborhoods, with Sagaponack, New York, leading the pack, according to an analysis that compared the nation's two largest metropolises. The median price for a home in the tony Hamptons enclave costs $6,972,500, according...
laborpress.org
Statement from Council Member Gale A. Brewer on Medicare Advantage
An arbitrator’s non-binding report on December 15, 2022, recommended that New York City switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to the privatized health insurance plan known as Medicare Advantage. This has been a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, according to The City and other published reports. I have been an early supporter of the city retirees who are concerned about maintaining their current health providers and not having insurance companies be gatekeepers. Medicare Advantage plans give private insurance companies the power to overrule primary care physicians – and to say which procedures will be permitted. Many retirees have healthcare issues and work very hard to stay healthy. Keeping their current insurance plan, called Senior Care, is critical in retaining access to their doctors and ensuring continuity of care.
The MTA’s Glass Token Booths Will Soon Be A Thing Of The Past
Between MetroCards soon being phased out, old subway cars being replaced by new R211 cars, and certain lines receiving speed increases, the MTA is definitely making some much-needed updates to NYC’s subway system. And, earlier this month, MTA officials announced that pretty soon the subway’s glass ticket booths will be a thing of the past, giving token agents the chance to interact more directly with New Yorkers. Station agents will shift from working solely in booths to providing straphangers with assistance throughout the station, such as at turnstiles, MetroCard machines (which will soon also be a thing of the past), and on platforms themselves in order to modernize the system. Agents will assist seniors and riders with disabilities, maintain a clean environment, report any issues in the station such as with elevators and escalators, give out directions, and more.
NYC tenants, landlords and Housing Court don’t need another layer of bureaucracy
Do state lawmakers intentionally make life worse for landlords and tenants — or are they simply unaware of the damage they cause them? Those are the only possible explanations for screwed-up legislation they passed this year, known as S4594B. The bill gives tenants in the city, as well as in the rest of the state, a way to use Housing Court to force landlords to make required fixes. But it’s sure to wind up hurting tenants, landlords and even the court, too — because Gotham already has a process for tenants to use the court against derelict landlords. Adding a layer...
Southwest customers stranded at LaGuardia Airport, struggling to find ways to their destinations
Southwest has canceled 62% of its flights for Wednesday and 58% of its flights for Thursday.
orangeandbluepress.com
$150 Property Tax Rebate For Fiscal Year 2023 in New York City
$150 Property Tax Rebate For Fiscal Year 2023 in New York City. Homeowners in New York City contribute a lot to our city’s neighborhoods, economy, and quality of our life. Because of this, Mayor Eric Adams and the New York City Council are issuing property tax rebates worth $150 to qualified homeowners.
Staten Island University Hospital offering paid summer internship program for college students
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Staten Island University Hospital is offering a paid summer internship to current college students looking for experience in the health-care sector. The Executive Healthcare Internship (EHI) is open to current college undergraduate juniors and seniors with ties to the Staten Island community. Interns will get...
Speed cameras often nab vehicle owned by NYC council’s transportation chairperson: Report
NEW YORK, N.Y. -- The city of speed cameras doesn’t have a blind eye for a car owned by one of New York’s most influential City Council officials. According to a Gothamist report, the family vehicle used by City Councilmember Selvena Brooks-Powers, the city’s transportation committee chairperson, has been hit with 34 tickets since she took office in March 2021. Twenty-nine of those tickets are for speeding in school zones, “including one issued the day before Brooks-Powers was announced as chair of the Council’s transportation committee in January,” says the outlet.
wnypapers.com
Spectrum Health Education and Training Institute announces new classes for 2023
Spectrum Health Education and Training Institute (SETI), a licensed continuing education provider for human service professionals, will offer two new virtual trainings beginning in January. Enrollment is now open to all New York state human service professionals seeking professional development and continued education trainings. All sessions are currently virtual. SETI...
Washington Examiner
Another career criminal in New York goes on a killing spree
A career criminal with a decadeslong rap sheet slayed people in New York City. In other words, it’s just another week in the Big Apple. Roland Codrington was arrested on Christmas Eve after allegedly killing James Cunningham within 20 seconds of bumping into him outside the bar, slashing the man’s neck. He returned days later with a baseball bat and a pit bull and assaulted the female bartender because he “felt disrespected,” according to the New York City Police Department. He then allegedly stabbed two customers who stepped in to help her. They both survived, but Codrington allegedly killed Bruce Henry in a park shortly afterward.
News 12
Worst holiday travel day expected Tuesday, no matter how you get around
If you thought travel before the holidays was bad, today is expected to be even worse. Statistics from AAA suggest the combination of post-holiday travelers returning home, as many commuters head to work, could create a perfect storm on public transportation and the nation's roadways. Major metro areas like Los...
Large Yonkers campus sells for $52.6M to iPark for studios and school
Yonkers is continuing its path towards becoming “Hollywood on the Hudson,” as Connecticut-based iPark has closed on its purchase of the 28-acre Leake & Watts campus from the nonprofit Rising Ground for $52.6 million — with the site soon to become film studios and a performing arts school. iPark is an entity of National Resources, which invests in and focuses on the redevelopment of corporate and industrial sites, mostly under the iPark brand. Together with Great Point Studios, it has already developed the nearby 14.4-acre Lionsgate Warburton studio at the iPark Hudson Film & Television Center by the Yonkers Metro-North station. This...
Queens driver with kids aboard intentionally mows down wife, flips SUV and stabs her, leaving her clinging to life
A Queens driver with kids aboard intentionally mowed down his wife, flipping his SUV then crawled out of the wreckage and stabbed the critically injured mom in the stomach, cops said. Stephen Giraldo, an MTA bus driver, was racing east down Parsons Blvd. with three young boys in his 2005 Ford Explorer when he slammed into the 41-year-old mom near Franklin Ave. at about 5:20 a.m., cops said. ...
Asylum seekers celebrate Christmas at Upper West Side synagogue
The synagogue says they wanted to bring a little joy to people who have had a difficult year.
Mid-Hudson News Network
“Operation Cat Scratch” underway
NEW ROCHELLE – There seems to be an epidemic of catalytic converter thefts from under vehicle of late. Thieves are crawling under cars and cutting those devices out of the exhaust system. The reason? The platinum they contain. The City of New Rochelle is doing something novel about the...
