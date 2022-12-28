Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601Bassey BYWhite Plains, NY
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Honored Westchester Art Teacher For Intervening In Subway Knife AttackAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Shopping Mall That Houses Charleys Philly Steak and H&M Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Last Sears Store in New York Permanently ClosesTy D.Newburgh, NY
Galleria Mall To Close In MarchStill UnsolvedWhite Plains, NY
Related
News 12
Gov. Hochul greenlights legislation for Jake's 58 Casino expansion
Jake's 58 Casino could soon be getting an expansion. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation late Wednesday that will double the number of slot machines there. Players at the casino can soon look forward to an additional 1,000 gaming slots. The Islandia casino opened in 2017. A roughly $200 million expansion...
Mid-Hudson News Network
OSI purchases over 1,000 acres of forest in Wawarsing
WAWARSING – The Open Space Institute has acquired over 1,000 acres of the “Shawangunk-Catskill Connector” property from T&T Associates, Inc. for $2.3 million. The property is situated between the southern boundary of the Catskill Park and the northwestern boundary of the Shawangunk Ridge. The purchase means the...
theexaminernews.com
Mahopac School Trustees Punt on Deciding to Change Mascot
The Mahopac Board of Education is uncertain how it will handle a directive from the State Education Department to axe its longstanding “Indians” logos. The Mahopac School District is one of about 2,000 nationwide that still use a Native American as a mascot, but state officials are threatening to withhold state aid for any that may be in “willful violation” of The Dignity For All Students Act.”
theexaminernews.com
Fareri Requests Two More Years to Build Condos at Former Lumberyard
The developer of a yet-to-be-built 20-unit condominium project in Armonk has sought a two-year extension to the deadline for completion after Westchester County Department of Health approval has been delayed for months. A public hearing for Michael Fareri’s project at the old lumberyard at 162 Bedford Rd. has been scheduled...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet gains new co-chair
POUGHKEEPSIE – With Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison transitioning to the State Senate, City Administrator Marc Nelson, as the new mayor, will also become co-chair of the Poughkeepsie Children’s Cabinet. He will join Poughkeepsie Schools Superintendent Dr. Eric Rosser heading up the effort that was formed by Rosser and...
Developer accuses town of anti-Hasidic bias in denying permits for 2,600-home project
A standoff over permits to start a massive housing project in the Catskills has erupted into a federal discrimination case, with the developer accusing town officials of conspiring to stop an influx of Hasidic families. The lawsuit was filed by a group that spent $9.5 million in 2020 to buy...
laborpress.org
Statement from Council Member Gale A. Brewer on Medicare Advantage
An arbitrator’s non-binding report on December 15, 2022, recommended that New York City switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to the privatized health insurance plan known as Medicare Advantage. This has been a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, according to The City and other published reports. I have been an early supporter of the city retirees who are concerned about maintaining their current health providers and not having insurance companies be gatekeepers. Medicare Advantage plans give private insurance companies the power to overrule primary care physicians – and to say which procedures will be permitted. Many retirees have healthcare issues and work very hard to stay healthy. Keeping their current insurance plan, called Senior Care, is critical in retaining access to their doctors and ensuring continuity of care.
Federal authorities investigate cyberattack on Rockland County Clerk's Office
The county clerk’s office was informed on Tuesday that its software administrator had detected potentially malicious files within its infrastructure on Christmas Day.
The Largest Landowner in NY Isn’t Who You’d Think
New York is one of the most diverse states in the country. From Niagara Falls down to New York City, the landscape is constantly changing from farmland and mountains to highways and cities. It's also huge, at almost 55,000 square miles. But who owns the most of it?. Let's start...
hudsonvalleypress.com
“Fair Pay for Home Care” Launches in Hudson Valley
NEWBURGH – State Senator-elect Rob Rolison (R) and State Senator James Skoufis (D), with Assembly Members Jonathan Jacobson (D), Aileen Gunther (D) and Karl Brabenec (R), Deputy Supervisor/Councilman Scott Manley (R), Ulster County Legislator Phil Erner (D), City of Newburgh Council Member Giselle Martinez (D), Assemblymember-elect Chris Eachus (D), aging adults, disabled New Yorkers, home care workers, and advocates this week launched the Fair Pay for Home Care Campaign to end the New York’s worst-in-the-nation home care shortage by raising home care wages to 150% of the minimum wage by passing Fair Pay for Home Care (S5374, A6329).
Mid-Hudson News Network
Molinaro formally submits letter of resignation
POUGHKEEPSIE – Dutchess County Executive Marcus Molinaro has formally submitted his letter of resignation to County Clerk Brad Kendall. Molinaro, who has been county executive for 11 years, is stepping down to become the congressman representing New York’s new 19th District. His resignation is effective at the end...
njbmagazine.com
Valley Medical Group Welcomes New Chief Medical Officer
Valley Medical Group (VMG), Ridgewood, has named Puneeta Sharma, MD, as its new chief medical officer. As the senior medical administrator of the group, Dr. Sharma will be responsible for improving patient care and medical outcomes as well as the optimization of resources, and will be responsible for the performance of over 445 providers.
rocklandreport.com
CDC Recommends Indoor Public Mask-Wearing in Rockland County
NEW CITY, NY, – Rockland County Executive Ed Day and County Health Commissioner Dr. Patricia Schnabel Ruppert notifies residents that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has designated Rockland as a County with “high” COVID-19 community transmission levels where masks are currently recommended to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections circulating in the community.
chroniclenewspaper.com
Country Deli to close, ward system fails to begin in Chester
The December 14 Chester town board meeting celebrated the efforts and contributions of a retiring business owner and heard critical public comments and suggestions. The board opened the meeting by honoring Anne-Marie McKevitt, a local resident and owner of Anne-Marie’s Country Deli. Since July 2010, McKevitt has served the Chester community in various ways, including feeding residents during the pandemic and providing hot cocoa during the town’s Toys for Tots drives. She recently retired so she can spend more time with her family.
Mulino's of Westchester, 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601
Mulino's of Westchester is a local and national award-winning Northern Italian cuisine in the heart of Westchester County, NY. Location: 99 Court Street, White Plains, NY 10601 (914) 761-1818.
Hudson Valley Employees Help Buffalo After Devastating Storm
The crew members arrived safely and have already started helping with the snow removal. Anyone who has watched the news recently has noticed how Buffalo was completely devastated by a winter storm. It's been awful to see the images from there, multiple deaths were reported from the storm and there is still so much that needs to be done to help.
Orange County's longest-serving sheriff retires
Sheriff Carl Dubois retired after five terms as sheriff and more than 40 years in law enforcement.
Video: Crews Responding To Boat Fire At Wantagh Home (Developing)
Emergency crews responded to reports of a boat fire at a home on Long Island Thursday afternoon, Dec. 29. The incident was reported at around 3 p.m. at a home in Wantagh, located near Riverside Drive and Hemlock Place. Video posted on Twitter shows a small boat fully engulfed in...
rocklandreport.com
Beloved Retired Orangetown PD Officer Robert “Smitty” Smith Passes Away
It is with deep sadness we share the passing of Retired Orangetown Police Department Officer Robert “Smitty” G Smith. Robert G. Smith Jr. of Pearl River, NY passed away on Monday, December 26, 2022. He was 67. Smitty worked as a police officer for 32 years. He began his career in 1983 working for the NYPD in the 47th Precinct. In September 1984 he transferred to the Orangetown Police Department where he worked until his retirement in 2015.
hvmag.com
The Face of Dermatology
Craig Austin Dermatology, located in Fishkill and Rhinebeck, NY, is a dermatology practice led by Craig Austin, MD, a board-certified Dermatologist and Dermatopathologist. He is an associate professor affiliated with Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York City as well as St. Barnabas Hospital, where he teaches residents in Dermatology and Dermatopathology. An expert in skin cancer, Dr. Austin includes skin cancer screenings among the wide range of preventative measures that focus on patients’ overall health.
Comments / 0