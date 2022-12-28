An arbitrator’s non-binding report on December 15, 2022, recommended that New York City switch over 250,000 retired city workers and their dependents to the privatized health insurance plan known as Medicare Advantage. This has been a long-sought goal under both the Adams and de Blasio administrations, according to The City and other published reports. I have been an early supporter of the city retirees who are concerned about maintaining their current health providers and not having insurance companies be gatekeepers. Medicare Advantage plans give private insurance companies the power to overrule primary care physicians – and to say which procedures will be permitted. Many retirees have healthcare issues and work very hard to stay healthy. Keeping their current insurance plan, called Senior Care, is critical in retaining access to their doctors and ensuring continuity of care.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO