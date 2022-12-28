ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Bruins, Canucks, Oilers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Chicago Blackhawks will have a better idea of their star forward’s plans in about three weeks and that’s when trade talk regarding Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews could pick up. Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins might have to wait until the final moments to get David Pastrnak signed to a new contract.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

The absurd numbers behind Oilers star Connor McDavid’s 16-gamepoint streak

Connor McDavid is on an absolute heater for the Edmonton Oilers, enjoying one of the best stretches of hockey throughout his entire NHL career. On Tuesday, McDavid extended his current points streak to 16 games after scoring the game-winning goal against the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta. During his ridiculous 16-game stretch, McDavid has now tallied a jaw-dropping 32 points, including 15 goals and 17 assists.
FOX Sports

Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
TAMPA, FL
WGRZ TV

Okposo scores 3 goals as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two assists....
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

DeAngelo caps Flyers rally for 4-3 OT win over Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to finally win in overtime today,” coach John Tortorella said. “We did some good things. ... We found a way.” The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie. Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a San Jose defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game. Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal, giving the Flyers their first win in eight games that went to overtime or a shootout this season.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

San Jose visits Dallas after Hertl's 2-goal game

San Jose Sharks (11-19-6, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Dallas Stars (21-9-6, first in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The San Jose Sharks visit the Dallas Stars after Tomas Hertl's two-goal game against the Philadelphia Flyers in the Sharks' 4-3 overtime loss. Dallas is 21-9-6 overall and 10-4-3 in...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game

Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Yardbarker

A deep dive into the analytics of the Canucks’ Quinn Hughes-Ethan Bear pairing so far

The Vancouver Canucks have a special talent in Quinn Hughes. The talented defenceman has already set the franchise record for points by a defenceman in a single season and is still in his early 20s. He’s the most talented defenceman to ever play for the Canucks and is locked up for the next four years on a very reasonable cap hit.

