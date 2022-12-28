SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tony DeAngelo scored 1:10 into overtime to complete Philadelphia’s rally from two goals down in the third period as the Flyers beat the San Jose Sharks 4-3 on Thursday night. “I just liked the way we stayed with it and found a way to finally win in overtime today,” coach John Tortorella said. “We did some good things. ... We found a way.” The Flyers tied the game with 2:05 to play in regulation after pulling the goalie. Travis Konecny’s shot deflected off a San Jose defenseman and into the net for his second goal of the game. Philadelphia won it when Ivan Provorov set up DeAngelo in transition for the tap-in goal, giving the Flyers their first win in eight games that went to overtime or a shootout this season.

