Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: My adorable Denver neighbor howls at sirensDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Dog the Bounty Hunter sells $1.59M Castle Rock homeNatasha LovatoCastle Rock, CO
Opinion: Uber, Lyft, Door Dash drivers among Denver's homelessDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Aurora mayor visits holiday dinner for homeless peopleDavid HeitzAurora, CO
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housingDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Related
Man killed in Aurora shooting
AURORA, Colo. — No arrests have been made after a man was killed in a shooting in Aurora Thursday afternoon, the Aurora Police Department said. Police said the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 1600 block of Alton Street. Officers found the victim inside an apartment, police said. He was taken to the hospital, where he died. His name has not yet been released.
Suspect arrested after man fatally shot in Aurora early Wednesday
AURORA, Colo. — A suspect has been arrested after a man was fatally shot early Wednesday morning in Aurora. Around 3:30 a.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 300 block of South Salem Street, the Aurora Police Department (APD) said in a release. That's near East Alameda Avenue and South Peoria Street.
1 killed in shooting close to Empower Field at Mile High
One person was killed Tuesday night in a shooting a couple blocks west of Empower Field at Mile High. The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Grove Street, the Denver Police Department tweeted around 7:40 p.m., Tuesday. Police said one person was injured in the shooting, but died two...
southarkansassun.com
A 16-year old girl was found dead in a dumpster a day after Christmas in Denver
A day after Christmas, a 16-year old girl was found dead in a dumpster in the City’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood. The authorities are investigating this as a homicide (Contreras,2022). Dec. 26 morning, Denver Police authorities stated that they were going to conduct a death investigation regarding with the...
Man killed in Aurora shooting, police investigating
The Aurora Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting early Wednesday morning near East Alameda and South Peoria.
Suspect in custody following deadly shooting on Salem Street
A man is in custody following a deadly shooting that left one man dead on South Salem Street in Aurora. Homicide suspect, 22-year-old C Vontae Smith, was arrested this afternoon by authorities and is facing first-degree murder charges. According to authorities, Smith was an acquaintance of the victim who was killed. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers received a report of a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street around 3:30 a.m. Officers responded to the call where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. The incident was near the intersection by E Alameda Avenue. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.According to authorities, charges against Smith will be filed into the 18th Judicial District. The investigation remains ongoing as detectives ask anyone with information about this incident, who has not spoken to investigators, to reach out to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers or Agent Matthew Longshore in the Public Affairs Unit at 720-432-5095.
Arapahoe County deputy dies while on duty
A first responder in Arapahoe County suffered a major health crisis on Wednesday and unfortunately died as a result.
Suspect arrested after 55-year-old man was hit, killed by semi-truck
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — Investigators arrested a semi-truck driver Wednesday on suspicion of hitting a man who was standing next to a passenger van and then leaving the scene to make a delivery to a nearby business, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said. Erick Mejia, 31, was being held...
FOX 28 Spokane
Man suspected in explosion before killing wife, himself
DENVER (AP) — Police say a man who put three failed explosive devices inside a worship hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in suburban Denver before killing his wife and himself there on Christmas morning is suspected of causing an explosion at a union building. Shortly before Sunday’s murder-suicide, police say Enoch Apodaca entered the union building with a bucket and there was a “large explosion” shortly after he left. The building was closed and no one was hurt. Three explosive devices that police say he left at the worship hall didn’t detonate. Police say one of the devices appeared to start a fire but one of two church members inside at the time doused the flames.
Man killed in shooting on Salem Street in Aurora; no arrests made
A man was shot and killed on S Salem Street in Aurora early on Wednesday. No arrests have been made. According to the Aurora Police Department press release, officers got the call for a shooting in the 300 block of S Peoria Street at 3:30 a.m. and responded to the area, where the victim was found lying outside with a gunshot wound. This was near the intersection with E Alameda Avenue. The victim was was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was not immediately named by police.The circumstances that led to the shooting are under investigation, and detectives are actively working to learn anything about a possible suspect. Anyone with information can call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). By submitting your tips through Crime Stoppers, tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 and may remain anonymous.
FOX21News.com
Suspect of Arapahoe murder arrested
Identities released in murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch. Identities released in murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch. CDOT is working with the Governor's Highway Safety Office to provide a discounted Lyft ride on New Years Eve. Flooding dampens holiday, tenants left to pick up …. Those living at Centennial Plaza Apartments in Colorado...
Man set off explosion at business before shooting wife, himself on Christmas
A man involved in a murder-suicide at a Jehovah's Witness worship hall on Christmas Day set off a "large explosion" at his place of business shortly before the deadly incident, according to the Thornton Police Department.
Dog reportedly stabbed by owner in Lakewood
Four-year-old Esme suffered severe injuries that required overnight care at an emergency clinic, which cost the Foothills Animal Shelter nearly $3,000, the shelter said in a press release.
Father of 3 murdered 8 years ago this weekend
DENVER — This Saturday will mark eight years since a Denver father of three was found shot to death and his family is still waiting for answers about who is responsible for his death. "It's hard all year long," said Desi Mills. "There is not a day that goes...
Loved ones remember victims a year after of tattoo shop rampage
Friends and loved ones are remembering the victims of a shooting spree in the Denver metro area that killed five people one year ago.The suspect first fired shots in Denver and later in Lakewood, leaving five people dead and three wounded, including a police officer. The gunman was killed by police. The victims include Alicia Cárdenas, Alyssa Maldonado, Danny Scofield, Sarah Steck and Michael Swinyard. On Tuesday, some of Scofield's friends gathered to celebrate his life at one of his favorite establishments. "All of the people that were lost that day did not deserve anything like that, those creative souls," said Kristen Rahlfs, a friend of...
8-year-old boy's death highlights flaws in Colorado's mandatory reporting laws
DENVER — An 8-year-old boy who was beaten to death in June missed 60 days of school in the year before he died, according to attendance records reviewed by 9NEWS. On June 3, Denver Police responded to an apartment for a call about a child who was unresponsive. That child 8-year-old Dametrious Wilson died from his injuries, and since his death, 9NEWS has been looking into the circumstances.
KKTV
Two people injured in officer involved shooting after alleged bank robbery in Thornton
THORNTON, Colo. (KKTV) - A man and woman are recovering after allegedly being shot by an officer during a bank robbery on Tuesday afternoon in Thornton. Police say that officers were called to the Wells Fargo located at 12040 Colorado Boulevard for an armed robbery. They say that the man and woman displayed guns when walking into the bank.
9News
Denver Police seek information on 2014 cold case murder
Toshio Gilmore, 33, was found fatally shot on Dec. 31, 2014. Gilmore's family and police ask for anyone with information on the murder to come forward.
Denver police seeking public's help identifying robbery suspects
Authorities in Denver are asking for the public's assistance in identifying two robbery suspects.According to the Denver Police Department, the two suspects are wanted for a robbery that took place on the 4700 block of North Tower road on Dec. 14 around 2:35 a.m.The suspects are described by the victim as two white males. Both suspects were described to be standing approximately 6 feet tall and between the ages of 22 and 29. One suspect was described to be of slim build, while the other is of medium build, according to police. Following the robbery, the suspects fled the scene in an SUV which is believed to be a champagne-colored or dark gold Chevrolet Tahoe. Police say anyone with additional information on the suspects is encouraged to contact the Metro Crime Stoppers at 720-936-7867.
Suspect in Jehovah’s Witnesses hall attack in Colorado bombed office before murder-suicide
THORNTON, Colo. — A Colorado man who planted explosives on Sunday at a Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall also bombed an office before killing himself and his wife in the parking lot of the house of worship, authorities said. According to a news release from the Thornton Police Department,...
9NEWS
Denver, CO
33K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 0