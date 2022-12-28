Read full article on original website
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
Can You dance like Him? Happiness is Free: California boy showed off incredible dance moves at school's winter concertOlu'remiSan Francisco, CA
Free Outdoor Activities in San Francisco CaliforniaTiffany T.Stinson Beach, CA
Related
LeBron James Threatens To Leave The Lakers: "I Don't Wanna Finish My Career Playing At This Level. I Still Want To Compete For Championships."
LeBron James has finally voiced his dissatisfaction with how the Lakers have treated him, hinting towards a future exit from the franchise.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
Klay Thompson gets final Warriors injury update vs. Jazz
Klay Thompson has been ruled out for the Golden State Warriors Wednesday night clash with the Utah Jazz, per Eric Walden. Golden State’s injury concerns continue to pile up, as the Dubs will also be without Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, JaMychal Green, and Andre Iguodala on Wednesday. Thompson played...
NBC Sports
Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets
Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
Steve Kerr was all praise for the Golden State Warriors after a hard-fought win vs. Utah Jazz
Despite playing without Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors managed to beat the Utah Jazz.
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
Andew Wiggins' Status For Friday's Game Against Portland Trail Blazers Revealed
Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr talked about Andrew Wiggins’ status and availability for the team’s next game on Friday night against the Portland Trail Blazers following their win on Wednesday night.
Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green's Incredible Defense vs. Jazz
Steph was impressed with Draymond in the Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz game
Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL
The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
NBC Sports
Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win
Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
NBC Sports
PBJ puts fingerprints on Warriors' win, looks like he belongs
SAN FRANCISCO – Patrick Baldwin Jr. spent Wednesday afternoon practicing in Santa Cruz and went to bed that night as the toast of San Francisco. There he was, on the NBC Sports Bay Area’s Warriors Postgame show. And there he was a few minutes later, at the victory...
Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the last to do it Jan. 6-7, 1966. Antetokounmpo has topped 40 points in four of the last six games. Bobby Portis added 22 points for Milwaukee.
Late 3-pointers cap comeback, lead Warriors past Jazz
Ty Jerome came off the bench to score 17 points and team with Donte DiVincenzo on back-to-back 3-pointers that pulled
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
numberfire.com
Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting for Klay Thompson (injury management) Wednesday
Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Lamb is taking the place of Klay Thompson (injury management) on the second leg of a back-to-back to make his third start of the season. Stephen Curry (left shoulder subluxation) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) both remain out for the Warriors, so there will be extra shots to go around Wednesday night. Jonathan Kuminga should see extended minutes off the bench.
NBA Odds: Jazz vs. Warriors prediction, odds and pick – 12/28/2022
The Utah Jazz (19-17) visit the Golden State Warriors (17-18) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 10:10 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Jazz-Warriors prediction and pick. Utah has won two of their last three games to bump them into ninth place in the...
NBC Sports
Kerr credits Draymond for suffocating defense late vs. Jazz
The Warriors relied on their defense in their 112-107 comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Chase Center. Golden State found themselves down 94-88 heading into the fourth quarter, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Draymond Green for leading the team's defensive charge. "Yeah, I mean, you...
The Commanders will be without RB Antonio Gibson vs. Browns
The Washington Commanders will be without running back/kick returner Antonio Gibson for the Week 17 game against the Cleveland Browns. Washington listed Gibson as out on Friday’s final injury report with foot/knee injuries that head coach Ron Rivera labeled a “sprain.”. Gibson has played in every game this...
