San Francisco, CA

NBC Sports

Watch Steph's incredulous reaction to Klay's and-1 vs. Hornets

Steph Curry isn't often shocked by what he sees on a basketball court. But he was left in stunned disbelief late in the first half of the Warriors' Tuesday night game against the Charlotte Hornets. With under one minute remaining until halftime at Chase Center, Klay Thompson cut to the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory

Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
PORTLAND, OR
ClutchPoints

Warriors guard Jordan Poole puts Mason Plumlee in spin cycle, sends Twitter ROFL

The Golden State Warriors have found it difficult adjusting to a life without Stephen Curry, who remains sidelined with a shoulder injury. However, the Warriors may have stumbled upon a Christmas miracle after beating the Memphis Grizzlies convincingly. And now, the Warriors, led by an emergent Jordan Poole, looked to continue their winning ways on Tuesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Klay believes Kuminga's performance pivotal in Warriors' win

Jonathan Kuminga answered the call in the Warriors' 110-105 win over the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center on Tuesday. As Steph Curry remains sidelined with a left shoulder subluxation and an illness delaying the return of Andrew Wiggins after being cleared to play, Kuminga provided the Warriors with secondary scoring.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Antetokounmpo has 43 and 20, Bucks snap 4-game skid

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 43 points and 20 rebounds and the Milwaukee Bucks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 123-114 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Antetokounmpo finished two points off his season high and also had five assists to join Wilt Chamberlain and Elgin Baylor as the only players in NBA history with back-to-back games of at least 40 points, 20 rebounds and five assists. Chamberlain did it five times and Baylor once, with Chamberlain the last to do it Jan. 6-7, 1966. Antetokounmpo has topped 40 points in four of the last six games. Bobby Portis added 22 points for Milwaukee.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
numberfire.com

Warriors' Anthony Lamb starting for Klay Thompson (injury management) Wednesday

Golden State Warriors small forward Anthony Lamb is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Utah Jazz. Lamb is taking the place of Klay Thompson (injury management) on the second leg of a back-to-back to make his third start of the season. Stephen Curry (left shoulder subluxation) and Andrew Wiggins (groin) both remain out for the Warriors, so there will be extra shots to go around Wednesday night. Jonathan Kuminga should see extended minutes off the bench.
NBC Sports

Kerr credits Draymond for suffocating defense late vs. Jazz

The Warriors relied on their defense in their 112-107 comeback win over the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night at Chase Center. Golden State found themselves down 94-88 heading into the fourth quarter, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr credited Draymond Green for leading the team's defensive charge. "Yeah, I mean, you...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

