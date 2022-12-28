Read full article on original website
One Disney Park Is Officially Closed Indefinitely
Walt Disney World offers so much to do! The theme park located in Florida holds Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, various resorts, and more. If you want to beat the harsh Florida heat, especially during the summer months, you may want to visit one of Disney’s water parks.
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Lawsuit Could be Dismissed Because Plaintiffs Want to Remain Anonymous
The lawsuit against Walt Disney World filed by two Annual Passholders over the Park Pass reservation system could be dismissed because the plaintiffs wish to remain anonymous. The lawsuit, filed in October in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, was brought on by two anonymous passholders known only in the filing as “M.P.” of Orange County and “E.K.” of Palm Beach County. They argue that Park Passes, required for all guests, can be fully booked on days when availability is still open for single-day tickets. Because of this, even passholders without blockout dates may not be able to enter the parks when they wish.
I stayed in 5-star hotels for the first time after years of booking cheap Airbnbs. Here are 15 things that surprised me.
Insider's reporter found unexpected perks at five-star hotels like free minibars, plush robes, nightly s'mores, and complimentary car rentals.
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
Disneyland’s Splash Mountain temporarily closes due to wildlife encounter
Ride malfunctions are the usual culprit behind attractions being temporarily unavailable at the “Happiest Place on Earth,” however, that wasn’t the reason behind Splash Mountain’s closure on Tuesday afternoon. Disneyland visitor Katie Harnish posted photos on Reddit of a baby opossum sitting on the edge of the ride vehicle track, which prompted a temporary ride […]
disneyfoodblog.com
2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!
We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
It’s official: Splash Mountain is closing at Disney World, Disneyland
Is Splash Mountain closing? Why is Splash Mountain closing? When is Splash Mountain closing? Will Splash Mountain close at Disney World? When will Splash Mountain close at Disneyland? What is replacing Splash Mountain?
Here’s How Much It Cost To Go To Disney World the Year You Were Born
It's not cheap to go to Disney World, but has that always been the case? See what ticket prices were like back in the early days.
Disney Theme Parks Roll Out New Rides and Attractions in 2023
Disney theme parks in Orlando, Fla., and Anaheim, Calif., have made major new additions of lands, rides and attractions in just the last five years to answer expansions at its rival Universal Studios. Disney World's Animal Kingdom in May 2017 added the new land Pandora - The World of Avatar,...
Disney issues behavior warning to parkgoers as fights increase: 'Be the magic you want to see'
Disneyland and Walt Disney World added "courtesy sections" to their websites warning guests to be on their best behavior after an uptick in fights on the property.
disneyfoodblog.com
Opening DATE for the NEW Coffee Shop in Disney World Revealed!
We’ve got the opening of the TRON coaster in Magic Kingdom, the completion of the EPCOT transformation, and the arrival of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Hollywood Studios. So many things are opening! But if you don’t want to wait until next year to experience the excitement, there’s one big opening coming VERY soon.
disneyfoodblog.com
Polynesian Village vs. Animal Kingdom Lodge Resort Guide for Disney World in 2023
So, you’re planning a trip to Disney World, and you’re looking for something a little outside the traditional hotel vibe. But how do you choose between Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge? Well, let’s dive into the deets to see which one is right for you!
WDW News Today
First Three Disney After Hours Events of 2023 Now Sold Out
The first three 2023 Disney After Hours events of Walt Disney World are now sold out. Disney After Hours is sold out on Monday, January 9, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. The other Magic Kingdom After Hours Events scheduled through March 27, 2023, are still available. At Magic Kingdom, After Hours...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Complete Guide to Eating at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort
Of all the resorts on Disney World property, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground might be the least visited — at least by guests who aren’t staying there. It isn’t necessarily an easy location to get to if you’re staying somewhere else, but if you’re on a budget and like camping, it might be EXACTLY the Disney World accommodations you’re looking for. However, if you’re looking for something a little more bougie, you can always get a cabin onsite where you can “rough it” with all the amenities you might enjoy at a hotel. But what about food at this resort? Well, let’s take a look at what’s available.
WDW News Today
Southwest Cancels Thousands of Flights, Carousel Coffee Opening Date Set, Nighttime Shows Added to Disney After Hours at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, & More: Daily Recap (12/27/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Tuesday, December 27, 2022.
disneytips.com
As Hollywood Studios Proves to Be More Popular for Disney After Hours, Magic Kingdom Finally Sells Out Its First Date
Have you ever wanted to visit Walt Disney World late at night? It sounds like every Disney fan’s childhood dream to stay up past your bedtime and visit a Disney Park!. It’s a dream come true with Disney After Hours, the special event that gives Guests a chance to experience the magic of a Disney Park late at night.
ComicBook
Tron Lightcycle Run Roller Coaster at Disney World Sneak Peek Released
Good Morning America, the long-running ABC news and entertainment show, headed to Walt Disney World to give audiences a first look at the upcoming roller coaster based on the Tron lightcycle. Opening in Spring 2023 in the Magic Kingdom, Tron Lightcycle Run is one of a number of big projects coming in the months and years to come, with a number of construction projects having gone into motion between 2019 and 2021. Tomorrowland is poised to look a lot different by next year when the big celebration gets underway.
WDW News Today
‘Fantasmic!’ at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Adds Second Nightly Performance Through Mid-January
As the holidays wind down, Walt Disney World will enter its “slow” season with shorter operating hours and fewer live performances. However, Disney has added a second showtime for “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios through January 14, 2023. “Fantasmic!” was always scheduled for two performances...
