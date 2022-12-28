Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day.They were the first crossings recorded since December 21 and take the provisional total for migrants making the dangerous journey from France this year to 45,756.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised legislation in the new year to help tackle the problem by making sure that if someone enters the UK illegally they do not have the right to stay in the country.Meanwhile ministers are also working to tighten immigration rules to curb numbers coming to the country legally.Home Secretary Suella Braverman has drawn up a plan that would...

