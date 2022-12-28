Read full article on original website
Related
Ninety people cross English Channel in two boats on Christmas Day
Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day.They were the first crossings recorded since December 21 and take the provisional total for migrants making the dangerous journey from France this year to 45,756.Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has promised legislation in the new year to help tackle the problem by making sure that if someone enters the UK illegally they do not have the right to stay in the country.Meanwhile ministers are also working to tighten immigration rules to curb numbers coming to the country legally.Home Secretary Suella Braverman has drawn up a plan that would...
BBC
Sandwell and Birmingham hospitals stand down critical incident
An NHS trust that was experiencing "immense pressure" at its hospitals has stood down a critical incident. Sandwell and West Birmingham NHS Trust said "exceptionally high numbers" of patients had been awaiting treatment in its A&E departments. The trust includes Sandwell General Hospital, City Hospital in Birmingham and Rowley Regis...
Traces of suspected cocaine found after parties in Liz Truss’s grace-and-favour house, say staff
Traces of a suspected class A drug were found at a government grace-and-favour home after parties attended by political allies of Liz Truss, the Guardian has been told. The white powder was discovered at the Chevening estate last summer in the days before Truss won the Tory leadership contest and became prime minister, according to sources.
BBC
Birmingham man killed neighbour in violent stab fight
A man has been found guilty of killing his neighbour in a violent stab fight. Tamari Greaves, 21, from Birmingham was found guilty of manslaughter at Nottingham Crown Court on Thursday. Stephen McCarron died from multiple slash and stab wounds in Bigwood Drive, Bartley Green, Birmingham, on 11 March. Following...
‘We’ve had enough’ – Boris Johnson’s intensive care nurse
The nurse who cared for Boris Johnson when he became seriously ill with Covid-19 has said that nurses have “had enough”.Jenny McGee resigned in 2021, citing the Government’s pay offer and its “lack of respect” for the profession.In a new interview she said nurses feel under “so much pressure… every single shift”.Ms McGee, who cared for Mr Johnson in intensive care at St Thomas’ Hospital in central London in 2020, said nurses “can’t give the care that we so desperately want to give”."We are terribly understaffed - there are not enough nurses on our wards". Jenny McGee, the nurse who...
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
Voices: No coats, no food – schoolchildren have time-travelled to Victorian Britain
The data reads like something from the Great Depression. Or perhaps a Dickens novel.But it’s not. The research published this past week by the Sutton Trust, which I chair, is a snapshot of life in schools in 21st century Britain, and it is one that should shame us all.It paints a picture of how the cost of living crisis is rampaging through the whole of society – but specifically the poorest parts, resulting in children turning up to school hungry, cold and unable to concentrate. Specifically, it outlines how rocketing inflation is holding back the most deprived kids in...
BBC
Covid: Jack Last died as result of AstraZeneca vaccine – coroner
A man died of a blood clot that was a "direct result" of having the AstraZeneca Covid jab, a coroner said. Jack Last, 27, from Stowmarket, was vaccinated on 30 March 2021 and a week later was admitted to hospital after experiencing headaches and sickness. A scan on 10 April...
Home Office confirms 42 migrants returned to Albania
More than 40 Albanian migrants who tried to enter Britain across the English Channel have arrived back in their home country after being deported from the UK.A Home Office removal flight containing 42 people was seen landing at Tirana International Airport Mother Teresa in the Albanian capital, after leaving the UK earlier today.Photographs taken at Tirana airport on Thursday showed British Border Force officials unloading people from a plane. The Home Office did not immediately respond toThe Independent‘s request for comment.Rishi Sunak said last week announced the government would fast-track removals of Albanian asylum seekers from Britain to their...
BBC
Stoke-on-Trent man who killed woman by dangerous driving jailed
A man who admitted causing the death by dangerous driving of a trainee teacher has been jailed for more than six years. Charlotte Hope, 19, died when her VW Polo was hit by a BMW on the A53 at Astley, near Shrewsbury, on 9 April. Her mother was seriously injured.
Europe’s ‘anti-hate’ laws and arrests a warning for free speech in US
This week, the arrest of British Catholic woman for “praying” outside an abortion clinic has attracted international attention. But the jailing of Isabel Vaughan-Spruce, director of anti-abortion group March for Life UK, is neither surprising nor particularly rare as a denial of free speech in Great Britain. It is also a cautionary tale for those in the United States, which is facing arguably the largest anti-free speech movement in its history. Pictures from Birmingham show Vaughan-Spruce, 45, simply standing near the abortion clinic silently praying when an officer confronts her. She was not blocking access or displaying any protest signs or material....
‘You’re doing terrible damage’: Steve Barclay confronted by mother of sick daughter over state of NHS
Health secretary Steve Barclay was confronted by the mother of a three-year-old girl with cystic fibrosis about the “terrible damage” done to the NHS during a visit to a London hospital.Sarah Pinnington-Auld told Mr Barclay the government had failed to properly fund the health service as he visited the bedside of her daughter Lucy at King’s College Hospital.“The damage you’re doing to families like myself is terrible,” she told the minister. “We’re so lucky as a nation have our NHS – I feel like you’re criticising it all the time.”Ms Pinnington-Auld suggested Tory ministers had unfairly blamed record waiting...
Chechens in Bosnia seek to dodge Russian draft, reach EU
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — A group of ethnic Chechens fleeing Russia arrived in Bosnia this week, hoping to use the Balkan country as a launchpad to reach the European Union and avoid getting sent to fight in Ukraine. The group of some 50 people, predominantly from Russia’s Chechnya region,...
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
Professor axed for showing ancient paintings of Muhammad: Report
A Minnesota-based liberal arts university reportedly fired a professor who showed students two paintings of the Prophet Muhammad after a group of Muslim students complained.
France 24
Frenchman accused of hacking asks UN to block Morocco-US extradition order
The lawyer of a Frenchman held in Morocco and fighting extradition to the United States for alleged hacking told AFP Wednesday he was appealing to a UN body to intervene. Philippe Ohayon, who represents 21-year-old Sebastien Raoult, said a prison guard had shown his client papers suggesting his extradition was imminent.
UK to stop publishing Covid modelling data
The UK Health Security Agency will stop publishing modelling data on coronavirus in early January. The chief data scientist, Dr Nick Watkins, said the publication of this specific data is “no longer necessary” as the country is living with Covid thanks to vaccines and therapeutics. The R range...
BBC
Women's rehab project funding axed by crime commissioner
A rehabilitation service for women offenders is facing the axe next year due to funding cuts. North Wales Women's Centre said its Women's Pathfinder programme will get no cash in 2023 from the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC). Centre boss Gemma Fox said the service, which steers women...
BBC
Looking down on London at Christmas
At Christmas time and as the long nights draw in, London is illuminated by a festive glow. Throughout this cold, dark winter, photographer Jason Hawkes has been snapping the capital from above. "I've always loved London at Christmas," says the 54-year-old, who has spent the past few weeks photographing the...
BBC
Michael Gove: Better housing design could curb development opposition
Opposition to new housing developments could be curbed if there was more focus on the "heart and soul" of areas, Michael Gove has suggested. The levelling up, housing and communities secretary said too many planning applications were "indifferent" or "insipid". Mr Gove made the comments in the foreword to a...
Comments / 0