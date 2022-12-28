A local furniture chain is offering free furniture if it snows four inches or more on February 12. Has that ever happened?

Read full article on original website
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
This Chicago Honor Student Survived Years Of Abuse And Then She Suddenly DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Emporium Beverage Depot Calls Dolton HomeSouth Suburban NewsDolton, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 during the holidaysR.A. HeimChicago, IL
Why is it that the coldest part of winter is about a month after the winter solstice, and the hottest part of summer is about a month after summer solstice?
GOT A QUESTION FOR TOM? Ask him here! Dear Tom, Why is it that the coldest part of winter is about a month after the winter solstice, and the hottest part of summer is about a month after summer solstice? You would think it would coincide with the shortest and longest days? Thanks! Doug Neufeldt, […]
blockclubchicago.org
Family Builds A Polar Vortex Ice Lounge On Their Howard Street High-Rise Balcony: ‘The Kids Love It’
EVANSTON — High above Howard Street sits an ice lounge so exclusive it’s only accessible by one family. Martina Brkljacic and her family used the recent winter storm to create a table and chairs entirely out of ice. The furniture sits on the balcony of their 18th-floor apartment on the Evanston side of Howard Street, which features a sweeping view of the North Side.
Black Woman-Owned Food Business ‘Twisted Eggroll’ Making Its Way to Chicago’s South Side
Some expensive plans are in development for the South Side in 2023. Twisted Eggroll, a food business established in January 2015, owned by Black businesswoman and Chicago native Nikkita Randle, will debut with a storefront in Greater Grand Crossing to provide a variety of frozen food products and made-to-order services for food lovers.
WGNtv.com
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?
Why do they add beet juice to the salt they put on the winter roads?. That surprising de-icing compound is a reality and is being widely used in many areas including Chicago’s Department of Streets and Sanitation. The sugar beet, similar to the common edible variety, contains juice that is widely used as a sweetener. Now, there is a novel use: as an environmentally friendly organic road de-icer and the reviews are highly favorable. That’s good news, considering the snowy winters across the Midwest. Conventional de-icing compounds lose their effectiveness at temperatures below 5-15 degrees, but a reformulation with the addition of de-sugared beet juice works well even at subzero readings. It’s harmless to plants and animals and your car’s finish. In tests, it has been sprayed on cars and allowed to dry and it washes right off.
Google reveals Chicago area’s top searches in 2022
CHICAGO — Chicagoans have been busy on the Internet this past year and Google Trends annual “Year in Search” report reveals what people searched in 2022. Google researchers compiled data from throughout the year to determine the most popular questions people asked and what’s trending in searches around the world.
A New Underground Cocktail Bar Serves Up Japanese Pub Style Food In West Loop
The Izakaya at Momotaro is a dimly lit, atmospheric bar with 30 or so seats, making the exclusive space right below Momotaro Chicago a big hot spot. Situated right below beloved Japanese restaurant Momotaro, the West Loop bar brings an extra bit of grit to its elegant upstairs partner. The menu at Izakaya is filled with Japanese style pub plates offering up DIY hand rolls, Red Miso Lamb chops, K-Town Jogae, Scallops, Renkon Hasami-Age, a signature burger, and more create a mouthwatering menu.With an extensive cocktail menu, the drinks are aplenty and the food is delicious, making for an unforgettable...
fox32chicago.com
City of Chicago to sell off 2,000 vacant lots on South and West sides for fraction of value
CHICAGO - Six years ago, Mekazin Alexander bought a 6,000-square-foot lot several houses down from where she owns a home in Englewood. She bought the lot as part of Large Lots, a program initially spearheaded by Englewood residents and adapted by the city in 2015. Alexander turned the unkempt lot...
‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square
CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square. Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland. Moments later, a dark car pulled up and […]
Tenants of senior Chicago apartment left without heat on Christmas
In addition to the weekend's woes, activists said the building is often without heat, washers and dryers are regularly broken, and the building has a rodent problem and an influx of bed bugs.
Gerry’s Cafe Finally Coming to Arlington Heights in Spring 2023
The new coffee shop will proudly employ people with disabilities
This pup will make a perfect addition to your family this new year
After she tires herself out from playing, she loves cuddling up for pets. Jera would love to find a forever home with a family who will give her with a lifetime of cookies, belly rubs, ear scratches and tons of love.
Shorewood auction company giving unwanted gifts a second chance
SHOREWOOD, Ill. (CBS) -- Many presents are making their way from under the tree to the return pile, but what happens to items that don't fit or aren't wanted?CBS 2's Ash-har Quraishi went inside an online auction company in the southwest suburbs that is giving these items a new shelf life.It's not the "Island of Misfit Toys," but an entire warehouse in Shorewood devoted to returns.It's all part of slibuy.com, an online auction company that also operates a deeply discounted dig store and fixed-price warehouse sale."Probably the strangest thing I've ever seen is a full-size hot tub come off the...
A look at the other ‘Best’ lists Chicago and Illinois made in 2022
CHICAGO — Throughout the year, we’ve brought you “Best Cities” and “Best of” stories featuring Chicago or Illinois. Now as we inch closer to 2023, we thought we’d give you a look at some of the other lists Chicago and Illinois made in 2022.
Sharpening trough over Rockies — milder temperatures here/west coast rains
WEDNESDAY HIGH TEMPS—COLD IN RETREAT Warmth surges back north on the winds of strong SW flow 20 to 40 mph WEDNESDAY SET-UP Upper-level 30,000-ft jet stream flow and low-level/surface temp distribution THREE-DAY TOTALS ENDING MONDAY MORNING Significant lake-effect snows pummel upstate New York with 3-4 feet of snow ATMOSPHERIC RIVER TO BRING HEAVY RAINS TO […]
Christkindlmarket’s Viral Croissant Rolls Are Now Avabilable At A Local Bakery
The decadent croissant rolls that swept Instagram and TikTik are now avaialble for year-round purchase every Friday through Sunday at La Boulangerie Chicago! Initially only available at the holiday market stalls, the bakery heeded demand and has started to supply the viral treat at all locations– starting now! Their made-from-scratch pastries have been gaining popularity with stalls at all three annual Christkindlmarkets. Lines were wrapped around the block as everyone was vying for a croissant roll this year! The staple cafe is all about bringing about the French experience to the U.S, using organic imported flour and collaborating with famous Parisian flour millers, Les Grands Moulins de Paris to create the most inspired treats. With several locations across the city– from Logan Square, to Ravenswood, and Humboldt Park, the viral croissant rolls are oh so dreamy, and topped with a delicious glaze of your choice! Choose from flavors like crème brulee, pistachio, nutella or rasberry and get ready for an absolutely delicious indulgence! After you’ve tried out the croissant rolls, why not grab another pastry to go? La Boulangerie also offers fresh bread, fluffy pastries, galettes, crepes, macaroons and more!
Mild weather returns, rain possible later this week
Wednesday will be breezy and warmer with partly cloudy skies. Highs in the lower 40s. Still breezy Wednesday with temperatures holding near 40 degrees. For the latest weather updates, check out the WGN Weather blog. Cloudy and breezy Thursday, with highs in the lower 50s. Scattered showers become possible Thursday...
'It's just a mess': Hundreds displaced after Hyde Park apartments lose power, heat and water
Building management could not be reached for comment, but in emails obtained by ABC7, a representative apologized for the inconvenience.
Two towers at Hyde Park's The Algonquin have been in the dark for days
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Residents of two towers in The Algonquin apartment complex will find an orange sign from the Chicago Department of Buildings reading "Notice: off limits – do not enter" posted on the front door.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported Tuesday night, the residents were all forced out because of electrical problems – and they still have no clue when they might be able to go back home.Hundreds of residents altogether have been left in the dark – quite literally – with their power out and their questions unanswered. The city said power went out at the complex on...
NBC Chicago
Smash-and-Grab Burglary Spree Hits 8 Southwest Side Businesses in Less Than 2 Hours
A series of smash-and-grab burglaries was reported this week on Chicago’s Southwest Side and in several neighboring suburbs, with the thieves smashing open glass doors and windows and stealing items from inside businesses. A total of eight of the burglaries occurred within a span of just two hours on...
secretchicago.com
Groundbreaking Will Soon Begin On The $1 Billion Cascading ‘Sister Towers’ Being Built On The Site Of Abandoned Chicago Spire
The Chicago Spire hole was born from a disintegrated dream. Once upon a time, it was the beginning of what was to become the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere. A 2,000 feet tall tower was to shoot up from 400 North Lake Shore Drive, piercing the clouds and offering more than 150 floors of unique potential.
