Read full article on original website
Related
FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
Alameda Research borrowed billions of dollars of customer funds from FTX exchange. The firm's liabilities were then masked under a pseudonym account on FTX. Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang have pleaded guilty to numerous counts of fraud. The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for...
bitcoinist.com
Caroline Ellison, Bankman-Fried’s Girlfriend, Admits They Conspired To Defraud FTX Customers
According to court documents filed on Friday, Caroline Ellison, a longtime confidante of FTX’s former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, has revealed that she and Bankman-Fried conspired to defraud the exchange’s investors, lenders, and consumers. In a report by Reuters, Bankman-Fried and other FTX executives received billions of dollars in...
SEC's fraud charges prevented Caroline Ellison & Gary Wang from any further fundraising #duh
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) v. Caroline Ellison (“Ellison”) and Zixiao “Gary” Wang (“Wang”) Court Filing, Dec 21 2022 is part of. . You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 3 of 12. Feature Image:...
The judge in the FTX fraud case stepped down because her husband works for a firm that advised Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange last year
Ronnie Abrams, the US district judge in the FTX fraud case, stepped down and has been replaced. She said that her husband is a partner at Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP, which last year advised FTX. Abrams said her husband hadn't been involved. Judge Lewis A. Kaplan has taken over...
US prosecutors are probing the possible theft of $370 million in crypto just hours after FTX's bankruptcy
US prosecutors are looking into an apparent hack that resulted in the theft of $370 million from crypto exchange FTX. The cybercrime occurred hours after FTX filed for bankruptcy on November 11. The probe is separate from the fraud allegations against co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried. US prosecutors are investigating a cybercrime...
Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest
The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX executives secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research, report says
Caroline Ellison told a judge that FTX execs secretly borrowed billions from Alameda Research. She said she and Sam Bankman-Fried concealed the credit line from FTX investors and customers. She pleaded guilty to several charges on December 19 that carry jail sentences of up to 110 years. Caroline Ellison said...
No, Sam Bankman-Fried and his parents didn't just shell out $250 million for bail. Here's how it works.
A New York federal court released Sam Bankman-Fried on Thursday on a $250 million bail. He didn't pay it upfront, but his parents' Palo Alto home helps secure his promise not to flee. Bankman-Fried said last month that he believed he had about $100,000 in his bank account. Sam Bankman-Fried...
North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report
North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
Sam Bankman-Fried should cut a plea deal because an acquittal at trial is 'virtually impossible,' former Watergate prosecutor says
"I would advise him to cut his losses, take a plea, and make the best possible deal," a former Watergate prosecutor said.
Binance's CEO tried to warn Sam Bankman-Fried: 'The more damage you do now, the more jail time.'
"Stop now, don't cause more damage," Zhao said in a group chat as he feared the FTX founder's moves would crack crypto, the New York Times reported.
coingeek.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether
Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
Scammers steal hundreds of thousands of dollars in shipments from US food suppliers, FBI warns
Cybercriminals have in recent months stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of shipments from US food suppliers by placing fraudulent orders for milk products, the FBI and other federal agencies warned on Friday.
Sam Bankman-Fried's relatives called the Bahamas prison he's being held at to ask if he can get vegan meals, per Bloomberg
Sam Bankman-Fried was denied bail and is being held at the Fox Hill correctional center in Nassau that is known for overcrowding and harsh conditions.
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say
North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
These top deputies of Sam Bankman-Fried were former regulators who tried to expand FTX's reach in Washington, report says
Some of Sam Bankman-Fried's top advisers were former officials at the CFTC and SEC, according to the LA Times. Emails viewed by the Times show these advisers helped arrange meetings for SBF with regulators. "Can you please accommodate a request to have a brief discussion on this? Many thanks for...
U.S. probes how $370 million vanished in hack after FTX bankruptcy - Bloomberg News
Dec 27 (Reuters) - Federal prosecutors are investigating an alleged cybercrime that drained more than $370 million from crypto exchange FTX hours after it filed for bankruptcy, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday citing a person familiar with the case.
Charged with fraud by the SEC, Caroline Ellison and Garry Wang wisely turned on SBF
Securities and Exchange Commission (the “Commission”) v. Caroline Ellison (“Ellison”) and Zixiao “Gary” Wang (“Wang”) Court Filing, Dec 21 2022 is part of. . You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 1 of 11. All Green...
A$AP Rocky & His Ex-Pal A$AP Relli Reach Deal To Pause Lawsuit Over Alleged 2021 Shooting As Rapper Fights Criminal Case
A$AP Rocky and his ex-friend A$AP Relli have agreed to pause the lawsuit which accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of shooting his friend in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rocky and Relli have informed the court that they are pumping the brakes on the civil case until Rocky’s criminal case over the matter is resolved. The parties explained if the case had moved forward, Rocky would have had to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination or risk making statements that could be used against him in the criminal prosecution. As a result, Rocky and Relli...
bitcoinist.com
FTX Founder Sam Bankman Fried Will Enter Plea Over Fraud Case
Per a Reuters report, the founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman Fried (SBF), reached a deal with U.S. authorities. Following his extradition from the Bahamas, SBF was granted bail and allowed to go into the custody of his parents in Palo Alto, California. The FTX Founder is expected...
Comments / 0