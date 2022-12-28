ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Sam Bankman-Fried's Stanford law professor parents will be 'wiped out' financially by their son's legal bills - as they prepare for his extradition from the Bahamas after his arrest

The Stanford law professor parents of FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried face the prospect of mounting legal bills following his arrest in the Bahamas on US federal charges. Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried have remained by their 30-year-old son's side in the Bahamas since his crypto exchange collapsed in bankruptcy last month, but his arrest on Monday adds a new element of stress for the tight-knit family.
STANFORD, CA
The Independent

North Korea ‘executes three minors’ for sharing copies of South Korean TV shows - report

North Korea has executed three high school students by a firing squad for watching and widely distributing South Korean drama shows among their friends in conflict with the country’s legal guidelines for harsh punishment for minors, according to reports.Two teenagers were executed for watching and distributing South Korean movies, while the third person was executed for murdering his stepmother in a rare display of punishment in the Kim Jong-un regime, reported Radio Free Asia, citing two sources who witnessed it.The teenagers met at a high school in Hyesan in Ryanggang province in North Korea which shares its border with China...
coingeek.com

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only way out is ratting on Binance and Tether

Sam Bankman-Fried’s only hope of not spending the best years of his life behind bars is to dish the dirt he has on the biggest crypto criminals: Binance and Tether. SBF got to spend the holidays with his family rather than avoiding other inmates’, er, ‘yule logs’, after making bail and being released to house arrest at his parents’ home in California. The disgraced ex-CEO of the FTX digital asset exchange will hopefully use the time to reflect on his past crimes rather than continue to amplify his patently false justifications for why FTX imploded.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion of virtual goods, experts say

North Korean hackers have stolen $1.2 billion in virtual assets, according to South Korea’s spy agency.Cyber criminals working for the North Korean government have made 1.5 trillion won in the last three years, said experts from Seoul.And those attacks have increased recently. The majority of the theft happened in this year, they said.Experts and officials say North Korea has turned to crypto hacking and other illicit cyber activities as a source of badly needed foreign currency to support its fragile economy and fund its nuclear program following harsh UN sanctions and the COVID-19 pandemic.South Korea's main spy agency, the National...
RadarOnline

A$AP Rocky & His Ex-Pal A$AP Relli Reach Deal To Pause Lawsuit Over Alleged 2021 Shooting As Rapper Fights Criminal Case

A$AP Rocky and his ex-friend A$AP Relli have agreed to pause the lawsuit which accused Rihanna’s boyfriend of shooting his friend in Hollywood, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Rocky and Relli have informed the court that they are pumping the brakes on the civil case until Rocky’s criminal case over the matter is resolved. The parties explained if the case had moved forward, Rocky would have had to invoke his Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination or risk making statements that could be used against him in the criminal prosecution. As a result, Rocky and Relli...
bitcoinist.com

FTX Founder Sam Bankman Fried Will Enter Plea Over Fraud Case

Per a Reuters report, the founder and former CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman Fried (SBF), reached a deal with U.S. authorities. Following his extradition from the Bahamas, SBF was granted bail and allowed to go into the custody of his parents in Palo Alto, California. The FTX Founder is expected...
PALO ALTO, CA

