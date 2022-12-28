ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WI

Fire reported at former Weston auto repair shop

By Shereen Siewert
 2 days ago
A portion of Schofield Avenue was closed late Tuesday as crews battled a blaze at the site of a former auto body shop in Weston.

A passerby called 911 to report the fire at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at 6402 Schofield Ave., a building that formerly housed Dinomotive Service & Sales. Drivers have been asked to avoid the area as firefighting efforts continue.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire has not yet been specified.

This is a developing story . More information will be added as it is released.

