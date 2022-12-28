ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheboygan County, WI

Evers picks county administrator as next DNR secretary

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ydx26_0jwEV7KT00
Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday appointed a county administrator with a background in conservation to lead the state Department of Natural Resources.

The governor announced that Sheboygan County Administrator Adam Payne will replace Preston Cole as DNR secretary. Cole retired from the position in November.

Payne has served as Sheboygan County administrator for the last 20 years, coordinating and directing county administrative and management functions and developing the county’s annual budget. He led the county through two conservation projects, including cleaning up the Sheboygan River and harbor and purchasing and preserving the Amsterdam Dunes, 328 acres of undeveloped Lake Michigan shoreline.

Before Payne became the county administrator he served as executive director of the Wisconsin Land and Water Conservation Association. He also worked for the state Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection from 1990 to 1995. During part of that stint he served as director of the Farmland Preservation Program.

Payne holds bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in communication and urban and regional planning, respectively, from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

His appointment is subject to state Senate confirmation.

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Putting West Bend on the map

WEST BEND — The West Bend BID Board will meet Tuesday, Jan. 3 to vote on designating $5,000 for a grant program to support tourism marketing, a potential platform to host an interactive map of downtown and they will receive an update on the new Downtown Parking Ordinance approved by the Common Council.
WEST BEND, WI
milwaukeemag.com

Special Report: How Staff Shortages Are Undermining Care at Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital

Dr. James Stoll got a call early one Saturday morning in September. One of his patients, who had recently returned home from a laminectomy – a procedure that involves removing bone spurs to alleviate pressure in the spine – was feeling disoriented and struggled to speak. Stoll, an orthopedic spinal surgeon, feared the man might be having a stroke and told him to go immediately to an emergency room in Kenosha, where the man lived. Once the patient was stabilized, two days later, he was transferred to Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s hospital in Milwaukee, where Stoll determined the patient needed to have the incision site cleaned as the surgeon believed it was infected.
MILWAUKEE, WI
97X

One Of Least Weed Friendly Cities In U.S. Is Located In Wisconsin

Even though marijuana is more socially acceptable than ever, there are still many places in the United States that are still "anti-weed." One of the states that refuse to jump on the "weed bandwagon" is Wisconsin. Every time it has been brought to the state government to legalize recreational marijuana, the idea has been immediately shut down.
WISCONSIN STATE
94.3 Jack FM

International Fireworks Convention Moves to Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — After months of uncertainty, an international fireworks convention is moving forward with its backup plan. The Pyrotechnics Guild International had been hoping to return to the Wisconsin International Raceway in Buchanan for its convention in August. But after residents pushed back against bringing the convention back for the fourth time because of the noise, PGI is pivoting and heading to Oshkosh.
OSHKOSH, WI
Kat Kountry 105

These Are The Ugliest Town In Minnesota And Wisconsin

One thing for sure I can tell you is that Duluth and Superior do not fall into this category. Duluth is one of the most naturally beautiful places in Minnesota, plus many of the old buildings have been restored or knocked down. Yes, we do have a few gems that need to be fixed up, but for the most part downtown and the surrounding areas are in pretty good shape. Plus the people in Duluth and the surrounding areas are the definition of Minnesota Nice.
DULUTH, MN
WFRV Local 5

Hergert’s Sport Center owners retiring

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business. The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1. “Part of it […]
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Treating dry skin from the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery

(WFRV) – It’s winter season and that means winter skin. In Your Health with Bellin, Physician Assistants Colleen Van Egeren and Megan MacCarthy visited Local 5 Live with what to do when you need a higher level of dermatology care for dry skin and how the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery can help.
DE PERE, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Appleton Residents React to Gas Price Increase

APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox Valley are going in the opposite direction. “When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that,” Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices...
APPLETON, WI
WISN

No heat, no water in Milwaukee house

MILWAUKEE — The bitter cold may be behind us, unless you're Tiffany Daniel's family on North 12th Street. A broken furnace means it's still frigid, even inside. "We stay up in one room just to keep warm pretty much. Me and my kids. It's terrible. I'm not asking for help, I'm asking for prayers at this time, because it's terrible. Seriously," Daniel said Tuesday.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Local hospitals reveal top baby names of 2022

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Local hospitals are revealing the top baby names of 2022. Hospital Sisters Health System (HSHS) shared the top names in Green Bay and Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Noah and Henry (tie) Top Girl Name: Charlotte. HSHS St. Nicholas Hospital in Sheboygan. Top Boy Name: Oliver...
GREEN BAY, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy