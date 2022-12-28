Read full article on original website
Federal funding bill includes 8 Flint projects requested by Kildee
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Flint area agencies will receive more than $15 million from the new $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending package signed into law this month. U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Flint Twp., announced the appropriations in a news release and said that in addition to 15 projects receiving funding in the Flint, Saginaw and Bay City areas, the legislation also included full funding of $5 million for Flint’s Lead Registry, which was created and first funded by Congress in 2016.
Shirkey to Jan. 6 panel: 3 lawyers, including Hillsdale leader, pressed for fake electors
Three attorneys — one of whom is a Hillsdale College vice president — pressured state Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey after the 2020 election to award Michigan’s electoral votes to former President Donald Trump rather than President Joe Biden, Shirkey told a U.S. House committee. The Clarklake...
New judge positions coming to Kalamazoo, Allegan counties
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – A new judge will join both Kalamazoo and Allegan counties. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill Dec. 29, creating two new judge seats, one in Kalamazoo County and one in Allegan County. The bipartisan bill was created as caseloads and populations grew in the counties,...
Senator Ed McBroom and Representative David Prestin take the oath of office
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Sen. Ed McBroom (R) and Rep. David Prestin (R) took the oath of office in Escanaba on Tuesday. McBroom will begin his second term as senator for the 38th Michigan Senate District. He says he plans to continue his focus from last term. “There’s a lot...
