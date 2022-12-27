Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
thefallonpost.org
Museum Postpones New Year’s Eve Mad Hatter Party
Due to several circumstances, the Churchill County Museum Association is regrettably postponing its New Year’s Eve fundraising event until sometime this next Spring. We apologize for the inconvenience but will be sure to keep everyone informed when the new date is decided. The museum is open Tuesday through Saturday...
2news.com
Safety Tips for New Year's Eve Celebrations
Local agencies and law enforcement want to help you have a safe New Year's Eve. While everyone enjoys the visuals of a firework show, they also can also be a fire and injury hazard. No fireworks are legal in Nevada except for public fireworks displays permitted through the fire department...
KOLO TV Reno
Events happening around Reno this NYE
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - There are just a few more days left until the new year. It’s going to be a messy weekend for those who plan to party downtown. With the weather, it might be tough to be outside for long periods of time, but there are plenty of indoor events coming your way on New Year’s Eve night.
mynews4.com
Carson City non-profit seeking volunteers for overnight warming center
RENO, Nev. (NEWS 4 & FOX11) — A record number of people are seeking shelter in the Night Off the Streets, Inc. (NOTS) Homeless Center, and additional volunteers are needed to support night-time shifts in the warming center. "The number of people who have sheltered in the center has...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline Village offering new seasonal dinner menu
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tunnel Creek Cafe in Incline VIllage is offering a new dinner menu on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays all winter long. The new seasonal menu features a variety of options including popular items like the quesabirria tacos and pork belly ramen, and owners Evan Roa and Chad Burns couldn’t be more excited to share with the community.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno PD, WCSO and UNR police prepare for New Year’s Eve crowds
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For years, the crowds have gathered in downtown Reno to ring in the New Year. It all comes with fireworks. But for anyone who has watched this phenomenon, these people aren’t standing out here for hours to get a good look at the fireworks. “People...
KOLO TV Reno
WCSO offering emergency response team training to community
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office will be offering free emergency response training next month. Starting Jan. 19, the CERT Academy will provide residents with training in disaster preparedness, emergency medical techniques, fire safety, light search and rescue, disaster psychology, and terrorism awareness education. Six training...
luxury-houses.net
Meticulously Crafted Home in Incline Village Nevada with Panoramic Lake Tahoe Views for Sale at $10.15 Million
545 Eagle Drive Home in Incline Village, Nevada for Sale. 545 Eagle Drive, Incline Village, Nevada is a spectacular estate was meticulously crafted Susie Yanagi AIA design with high quality finish work including double quartzite kitchen islands, gated drive and interior paver heated courtyard. This Home in Incline Village offers 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,900 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 545 Eagle Drive, please contact Kerry Donovan (Phone: 775-750-2190) & Megan Warren (Phone: 775-303-2672) at Chase International for full support and perfect service.
Nevada Appeal
Carson City talking about Master Plan update
Adopted in 2006, the Carson City Master Plan has steered planning and development through a recession and a pandemic, through peaks and valleys of economic activity. Every year it is reviewed, and, according to the city’s own strategic plan, it will need an update by 2025. “(It) means pretty...
2news.com
Douglas County Office of Elections to host public swearing-in ceremony
The Douglas County Office of Elections is hosting an official swearing-in ceremony on January 3, 2023, in Gardnerville from 3 to 5 p.m. The ceremony is open to the public and offers the community an opportunity to congratulate local officials as they prepare to take office. The ceremony will commence...
Record-Courier
Trash fees go up on Jan. 1
Douglas Disposal customers will see a 4.86-percent increase starting Sunday. A resident with a 32-gallon container will see a $2.52 increase per quarter, while those with 45-gallon containers will see a $3.06 increase. Douglas County commissioners approved the requested rate increases for both Douglas Disposal and South Tahoe Refuse at...
Record-Courier
112-year-old commercial center on the market
It has been 112 years since anyone’s had an unencumbered view of the west side of one of Gardnerville’s oldest retail centers. Built in 1910, the building at 1420 Main St. has been the home to Country Carousel since it opened Valentine’s Day weekend in 1995. Owner...
2news.com
Carson Nugget Casino Presenting New Year's Eve Comedy Celebration
The Carson Nugget Casino will be hosting a couple comedy shows to celebrate New Year's Eve. The casino will be hosting the New Year’s Comedy Celebration in the new Grand Showroom featuring headline comedians Kathleen Dunbar and Steven Barkley with the host Brian Lee. Shows will start at 6...
kunr.org
Keeping things cozy at the Radical Cat in Midtown Reno
On a recent Saturday, Mallory Wakefield met Sasha, an outgoing two-year-old tortoiseshell tabby, at the Radical Cat, a feminist bookstore and cat adoption lounge that opened last March on Wells Avenue in Reno. Sasha, a former stray from Fallon with a clipped ear and big green eyes, was being offered...
kunr.org
KUNR Youth Commentary: Local students express concerns about school dress code
According to Washoe County School District, the dress code is in place to ”maintain a productive, safe, learning environment,” but some students say it lowers their self-esteem and affects their learning. Reagan Caffaratti from Reno High School has personally experienced this. “I did get pulled out of class...
2news.com
Jacobs Entertainment Demolishing More Downtown
More buildings are being demolished in downtown Reno. Today, KTVN found some construction going on in the plot below, near Second Street between Arlington Avenue and Ralston Street. Construction workers are on scene and they confirmed to us that this work does belong to Jacobs Entertainment, the developer who is...
2news.com
Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak in Reno Closing
Tons of customers lined up on Friday for one last bite of the Little Philadelphia Cheesesteak here in Reno. The restaurant tells us they actually ran out of bread and meat from the high demand. The restaurant is officially closing Saturday. The owner tells us he had a major heart...
2news.com
NV Energy now says near 700 without power in South Reno
NV Energy says nearly 700 people in South Reno are currently experiencing a power outage. Around 9:30 p.m., 950 people were without power near Veterans Parkway near Long Meadow Drive. One caller tells us that she's been out of power there since 2:30 p.m. today, December 30. NV Energy now...
KOLO TV Reno
Douglas County urges residents to prepare for storm
MINDEN, Nev. (KOLO) - Douglas County is urging residents to prepare for a storm expected to hit the area later this week. The county says flooding is expected due to the storms that will move through the area this Friday through Sunday. Residents of Douglas County could see some road...
KOLO TV Reno
Washoe County makes final preparations ahead of rainstorm
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County is making its final preparations ahead of a winter storm that could bring between one to four inches of rainfall for the Reno area. While the Truckee River is expected to crest below flood levels, local officials are working to notify those who live near the river of the potential danger it could pose.
