BET

JuJu Castaneda Announces She’s Pregnant With Her First Child—See The Fabulous Way The Star Shared The News!

JuJu Castaneda is pregnant with her first child! The former Love & Hip Hop star shared the exciting baby news with a series of holiday-themed maternity photos on Instagram. “God’s Greatest Gift,” the soon-to-be mom captioned a cinematic video on Christmas Day that celebrated her pregnancy. She followed up her words with the hashtags #Blessing, #GreatestGift, #Motherhood, and #Thankful.
OK! Magazine

Tristan Thompson Slammed For Not Posting 3 Of His Kids After Sharing Video With True: 'Be A Father To ALL Your Children'

Tristan Thompson is feeling the heat! On Tuesday, December 27, the NBA star shared a sweet video of himself dancing in the kitchen with his and Khloé Kardashian's 4-year-old daughter True Thompson, but the cuteness didn't distract followers from pointing out that he rarely shows his three other children."I will never say anything good about him until I see him being a father to all of his children, he can’t just pick and choose," one fan wrote, with another commenting, "Go be a dad you have other children not just her.""Why don’t you try being a father to ALL your...
People

Nick Cannon Welcomes Baby No. 12, His Second with Alyssa Scott: 'Our Lives Are Forever Changed'

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott welcomed their second baby together, a daughter named Halo Marie on Wednesday, Dec. 14 Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott have welcomed a new little one into their family. The Masked Singer host and the model welcomed their second baby together, daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Wednesday, Dec. 14, Scott shared on Instagram Thursday. The new addition marks the arrival of Cannon's twelfth child and Scott's third. Sharing an emotional video that reflects on welcoming their daughter just a year after the death of the pair's son Zen —...
hotnewhiphop.com

Summer Walker Giving Birth To Twins, Erykah Badu Seemingly Confirms

We knew she was due to become a mother of two, but it looks like the R&B star’s family is expanding by one more than expected. The relationship that resulted in Summer Walker’s first pregnancy was anything but easy for her (though it did give us the vulnerable body of work that is Still Over It). She was undeniably public with her struggles the first time around. Due to this, fans were rooting for the singer to experience a fairytale when she revealed that she was with child once again.
Vibe

Erykah Badu Is Preparing Summer Walker For Her Second Delivery As Her Doula

Summer Walker is preparing to deliver baby No. 2 with the help of R&B icon Erykah Badu as her doula — again. On Sunday (Dec. 18) the Still Over It singer revealed Badu’s crucial role in her second pregnancy on Instagram with photos of the two spending time together. More from VIBE.comErykah Badu To Release Her Own Weed Strain And Mushroom Tea Box SetSummer Walker Explains Why She Wanted A "White Or Gay Assistant" Following BacklashKeke Palmer Is Pregnant, Debuts Baby Bump On 'Saturday Night Live' DONA.org defines a doula as “a trained professional who provides continuous physical, emotional and informational support...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Mother Of Diddy’s Newborn Identified As 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Specialist, Mogul's Camp Was In The Dark

The mystery of who the mother of Diddy’s newborn child has been revealed, RadarOnline.com has learned. Over the weekend, Diddy, 53, shocked the world by announcing he had welcomed a 7th child. The news came out of the blue given the music mogul’s on-again, off-again girlfriend Yung Miami was not pregnant. Diddy’s other on-again, off-again fling Daphne Joy — 50 Cent’s ex — was also not the one with the child. Now, the new kid’s birth certificate has been found. The document, filed in Orange County, California, revealed that the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran.Diddy’s new child is a baby...
CALIFORNIA STATE
People

Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'

Tristan Thompson shares True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, son Theo, 12 months, with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady. The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True. The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2. "When...
hotnewhiphop.com

Diddy’s New Baby Girl Is Unbelievably Beautiful: Photos

Congratulations to Puff and the little one’s mother, Dana Tran. Diddy loves all of his children, there’s no denying that. The youngest addition to his family has been getting an extra amount of attention lately. She’s been making headlines all month long, despite not even being able to walk yet.
extratv

Kirstie Alley’s Death Certificate Reveals New Details

There are new details surrounding Kirstie Alley’s death. According to her death certificate, obtained by Us Weekly, Alley was cremated after she passed away on December 5. The document also states that she died at her Clearwater, Florida, home. Alley, 71, died following a battle with colon cancer. She...
CLEARWATER, FL
Complex

Big Sean Hints at Marriage With Ring in New Studio Footage

Just a month after Big Sean and Jhené Aiko welcomed their first child into the world, the Detroit rapper has sparked marriage rumors after displaying what appeared to be a wedding ring in a new social media post. Big Sean took to Instagram this weekend to tease new music,...
Glamour

Khloé Kardashian Debuts Her Baby Son's Face in Family Christmas Photo

It wouldn't be Christmas without the Kardashian's Khristmas photos, would it? And this year, Khloé Kardashian gifted her fans with the first glimpse of her son, who was born via surrogate earlier this year. Up until now, she had yet to share his face with the public, but he made his debut in Khloé's 2022 family Christmas photos…or, at least, his profile did.
RadarOnline

Former Kanye West Collaborator & Rapper Theophilus London Vanishes Without A Trace, Worried Family Files Missing Persons Report

Authorities are on the lookout for rapper Theophilus London, a well-known former collaborator of Kanye West, who vanished without a trace and was last heard from months ago in July. RadarOnline.com discovered relatives of the performer have filed a missing persons report with the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday, December 27.At this time, RadarOnline.com can confirm that his name and photo have not yet been added to LAPD's online missing persons database although a spokesperson said that his report had been taken. London paved his way on the music scene with his debut album, Timez Are Weird These...
LOS ANGELES, CA
AccuWeather

A Buffalo woman went out on Christmas Eve, telling her daughter she'd be right back. They found her body a few hundred feet from home

(CNN) -- Casey Maccarone's mother was always a kind of superwoman, but even so, when Monique Alexander decided to go out on Christmas Eve, Maccarone worried. It would have been a simple decision any other day, but a blizzard was setting in -- one that would leave some areas of Western New York under more than 50 inches of snow.
BUFFALO, NY

