This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Winery, Bed-and-Breakfast Plan ExaminedGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
Garden State Youth Correctional Facility Hosted Its First-Ever Winter ConcertMorristown MinuteChesterfield Township, NJ
Stop & Shop Permanently Closing LocationsJoel EisenbergBrooklyn, NY
$24 Million Water Plant OpensGregory VellnerYardley, PA
towntopics.com
Gaining New Perspective After Suffering Scary Injury, Martini Excited as PU Men’s Hoops Heads into Ivy Play
ZACH IS BACK: Princeton University men’s basketball player Zach Martini pulls down a rebound in a game last season. Last Friday, junior forward Martini had season-highs of eight points and four rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench as Princeton defeated Division III Kean 88-70 and improved to 9-4. Martini, who was sidelined earlier this season for nearly two months due to a collapsed lung, is emerging a key frontcourt reserve for the squad. The Tigers begin their Ivy League campaign when they host Harvard on December 31. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
towntopics.com
With Senior Rinaldi Providing Leadership, Intensity, PHS Boys’ Hoops Keeping Upbeat Despite 0-3 Start
PUSHING THROUGH: Princeton High boys’ basketball player Chris Rinaldi dribbles upcourt in a game earlier this season. Last Thursday, senior guard Rinaldi scored eight points in a losing cause as PHS fell 48-33 to Hightstown. The Tigers, now 0-3, will be competing in the Montgomery High tournament on December 27 and 29 and then playing at Nottingham on January 3. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
towntopics.com
Enjoying Special Senior Night for PHS Boys’ Hockey, Garlock Scores Winning Goal as Tigers Edge Brick 6-5
LOCKED IN: Princeton High boys’ hockey player Ethan Garlock, left, goes after the puck in recent action. Senior forward and assistant captain Garlock tallied two goals, including the game-winner, and added an assist as PHS defeated Brick 6-5 on December 20 at Hobey Baker Rink as it held its annual Senior Night celebration. The Tigers, now 3-1, are next in action when they face Ocean Township on January 2 at the Mercer County Skating Center. (Photo by Frank Wojciechowski)
Rando’s clutch shooting from beyond arc, team defense leads EHT past Haddonfield
As Egg Harbor Township settled into its offensive sets, Christian Rando didn’t wander too far away from the 3-point line. The senior guard is a shooter and loves to step beyond the arc and fire away. “I like the wing, too, but the corner will do,” he said.
Southern, Old Bridge and Hunterdon Central impress at Hunterdon Central Invitational
A big chunk of Southern’s team was in Pittsburgh, Pa., competing in the Powerade Tournament on Wednesday but that didn’t stop the Rams from dominating the action at the Hunterdon Central Invitational as they crowned two individual champions, placed four in the finals and placed nine wrestlers in the top five of the annual event.
Rutgers NIL collective receives 5-figure pledge from donor who will match men’s basketball donations
Rutgers basketball fans have seen Dave Anderson’s name sporadically on social media as of late, with multiple Scarlet Knights sharing their favorite passages from his most recent book over the past 12 months. This week, the author and motivational speaker made his biggest contribution to the Rutgers community yet.
glensidelocal.com
Several local players named to the The Reporter’s All-Area Football Teams
La Salle seniors Darold Dengohe and Kelby Hampton, Germantown Academy senior Evan Spivey and Cheltenham senior Kion Wright were named to The Reporter/Times Herald/Montgomery Media All-Area Football First Team. Abington senior Jaime Rivera and La Salle senior Sean McFadden were named to the All-Defensive Second Team. Several Germantown Academy, Upper...
Here are the top 10 colleges and universities in NJ
With tuition and room and board at a four-year college costing around $23,000 to $52,000 per year, the personal finance website WalletHub released its “2023’s Best College and University Rankings” report. To help college-bound seniors choose the best schools within their states, WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education...
Philly Fighting Covid founder files lawsuit against Drexel University
The founder of Philly Fighting Covid, the organization contracted by the City of Philadelphia to run mass Covid-19 vaccination clinics before dissolving in a cloud of scandal, is suing Drexel University over his expulsion from the school. Following the startup’s collapse, founder Andrei Doroshin, an undergraduate alumnus of Drexel, was...
towntopics.com
Death of Princeton Student is Determined a Suicide
The death in October of Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie has been ruled a suicide. The Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s office released an autopsy report Wednesday, December 28 on the 20-year-old member of the Class of 2024, who was missing for nearly a week before her body was discovered on October 20 near the University’s tennis courts.
Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot
EWING, NJ – A scratch off ticket sold at Lucky Mart in Ewing was enough to win 50% of the progressive jackpot of the $5 Crack The Safe game hosted by the New Jersey Lottery Commission. One lucky player purchased a ticket for the $5 Crack The Safe winning $13,508, 50% of the progressive jackpot on Thursday, December 22. Fast Play Progressive tickets are sold at any retailer and offer a fast way for players to see if their ticket is a lucky winner. The winning ticket was sold at Lucky Mart, 1867 Olden Ave., Ewing in Mercer County. The post Ewing lottery player “cracks the safe”, wins scratch off jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot
TOMS RIVER, NJ – There were no jackpot winners in Tuesday’s Megamillions lottery, but three New Jersey residents won a total of $40,000 in the drawing. The Megamillions jackpot is now $640 million for Friday’s drawing. Three winning tickets were sold in New Jersey on Tuesday. A $20,000 ticket was sold at Town Square Place in Jersey City. A $10,000 ticket was sold at Ricks Farm in Somerdale and a third was sold at News Plus in Toms River. The winning numbers for the Tuesday, December 27, drawing were: 09, 13, 36, 59, and 61. The Gold Mega Ball was The post Three New Jersey winners get small piece of Megamillions jackpot appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another New Jersey school district orders students to mask up
Earlier this month, public schools in Passaic re-implemented a mask requirement for students in all school buildings and on school buses. Then school officials in Camden announced a mask mandate will be in effect when students and staff return to school following the winter break. Now district officials in Paterson...
New Jersey Globe
Williams wins by 1 vote in Trenton runoff
Jennifer Williams has won a seat on the Trenton City Council after a count of three cured vote-by-mail ballots gave her a one-vote victory over Algernon Ward, Jr. in a runoff for the North Ward seat. Williams and Ward had been tied, 425 to 425, until three new mail-in ballots...
brooklynsportsworld.com
Four NJ Eateries that Represent the Garden State in a Big Way
In my recent rounds of devouring splendid New Jersey fare, with awesome company, my girlfriend, Maggie, I would be remiss not to grab some great Italian food, which included three places that offer up fantastic pizza, pasta, rice balls, and salads, and another eatery the serves one of the greatest food mainstays today — bagels, carbs notwithstanding.
towntopics.com
ACP Presents “Painting Women” Exhibition, Classes
“ON THE DEATH OF MY FATHER”: This 1980 work by Charles David Viera is part of his exhibition “Painting Women: Variations on a Theme,” on view January 7 through February 4 at the Arts Council of Princeton. An artist’s reception is on January 7 from 3 to 5 p.m.
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
towntopics.com
Thanks to All Who Supported Princeton Merchants Association, Local Businesses
As 2022 comes to a close, and our stores, restaurants, and cafes are filled with holiday cheer while we work around the clock to serve our vibrant Princeton community, I wanted to take a moment to express my sincerest thanks and gratitude to all who supported the Princeton Merchants Association (PMA) and the Princeton business community at large over the course of this year. We are grateful for each and every one of you.
Bordentown Township presents latest plans for new park along the Delaware
In 2020, while we navigated the pandemic, a 50-year-old nonprofit called American Rivers named the Delaware River its River of the Year for “momentous progress for water quality, river restoration and community revitalization.”. With the announcement, Bob Irvin, president and CEO of American Rivers, called the Delaware River “a...
The Most Delicious Steak House in New Jersey is Right at the Shore
I would say one of my favorite meals is a delicious steak dinner and for me, one of the best "steaks" is one I cook at home. I'm not saying I'm a chef, but I enjoy making a good steak and know how I like it cooked. Going to dinner and getting a great steak is always fun and rewarding. Finding a great steak restaurant is the objective of this article when searching for the "best" in New Jersey.
