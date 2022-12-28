It’s little question that 2022 has been a difficult 12 months for international markets on account of a number of worldwide downturns, together with conflict, rising inflation, financial tightening, and lots of extra, which have put important strain on numerous asset courses, together with cryptocurrencies. The federal government launched quite a few insurance policies to encourage the adoption of cryptocurrency property in 2022, together with a 30% crypto tax and Central Financial institution Digital Forex (CBDC), which was launched by the RBI. Nevertheless, important occasions just like the collapse of FTX, the chapter of Vauld, and the Terra-Luna crash overheated the cryptocurrency market. Originally of 2022, Bitcoin, essentially the most useful cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was buying and selling at $47,686.81, with a market capitalization of $902,104,193,385. By the top of 2022, on December 30, nevertheless, Bitcoin had dropped to $16,602.59, with a market capitalization of $319,559,502,980.

1 DAY AGO