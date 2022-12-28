SAN ANTONIO — The beauty of the NBA, multiple members of the Knicks said Thursday, is the immediate chance to expunge the bitter taste of a devastating defeat. Of course, such words only ring true when you are able to take advantage of the subsequent opportunity. With starters Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett sidelined for essentially the second straight game, the Knicks fell to 0-2 on this three-game Texas swing and suffered their fifth consecutive defeat overall following an eight-game winning streak. They have crashed back to the .500 mark for the season (18-18) following a 122-115 loss to the Spurs at...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO