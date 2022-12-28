ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
New York Post

Knicks crash back to .500 after falling to Spurs for fifth straight loss

SAN ANTONIO — The beauty of the NBA, multiple members of the Knicks said Thursday, is the immediate chance to expunge the bitter taste of a devastating defeat.  Of course, such words only ring true when you are able to take advantage of the subsequent opportunity.  With starters Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett sidelined for essentially the second straight game, the Knicks fell to 0-2 on this three-game Texas swing and suffered their fifth consecutive defeat overall following an eight-game winning streak. They have crashed back to the .500 mark for the season (18-18) following a 122-115 loss to the Spurs at...
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
