Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Yardbarker
This Day In Lakers History: Ron Harper Provides Unexpected Boost In Win Over Mavericks
Back during the early 2000s championship runs of the Los Angeles Lakers, everything, rightfully so, revolved around Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant. The two were obviously the stars to lead the franchise, but the Lakers also intelligently surrounded them with excellent role players. The likes of Robert Horry, Rick...
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
BBC
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Knicks crash back to .500 after falling to Spurs for fifth straight loss
SAN ANTONIO — The beauty of the NBA, multiple members of the Knicks said Thursday, is the immediate chance to expunge the bitter taste of a devastating defeat. Of course, such words only ring true when you are able to take advantage of the subsequent opportunity. With starters Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett sidelined for essentially the second straight game, the Knicks fell to 0-2 on this three-game Texas swing and suffered their fifth consecutive defeat overall following an eight-game winning streak. They have crashed back to the .500 mark for the season (18-18) following a 122-115 loss to the Spurs at...
Mavericks Luka Doncic Posts First 60-Point Triple Double Since Rockets James Harden
Mavericks star Luka Doncic joins Houston Rockets legend James Harden as the only two players in league history to post a 60-point triple-double.
Luka Doncic Sets New Mavs & NBA Records in Miraculous Win vs. Knicks
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks faced the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. DallasBasketball.com gives you a full recap of the game.
Can Rockets Prevent Another Historic Night For Mavericks Star Luka Doncic?
After experiencing modest success in a loss to the Mavericks, can the Houston Rockets' defense prevent another memorable performance from Luka Doncic Thursday night?
RJ Barrett Is Becoming Anything but Inconsistent
The concerns over RJ Barrett were deafening at to start of the season. Now, he is starting to find his groove. New York City is a tough market to play in. When you have the expectations of a third overall pick, the weight on a player’s shoulders is even heavier.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
Mavericks’ Luka Doncic Re-Emerges As NBA’s MVP Favorite
The Dallas Mavericks are certainly thankful to have Luka Doncic on their team. He proves on a nearly nightly basis why he is among the best players not only in the NBA but in the world, and he has been a big reason for Dallas’ recent resurgence. The Mavericks...
Rockets vs. Mavericks: How to Watch, Lineups, Injury Report, More
The Houston Rockets will close their three-game road-trip Thursday night against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
NBA players, past and present, react to Mavericks star Luka Doncic's record-breaking 60-point triple-double
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had 60 points — a franchise record — a career-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s 60-point triple-double sparks bold claim from Paul Pierce
After witnessing Luka Doncic play one of the greatest individual performances in NBA history, Paul Pierce believes the Dallas Mavericks star just made his case as the greatest offensive weapon in the NBA today. Doncic finished with a monster triple-double of 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists to help...
Yardbarker
Mavericks' Mark Cuban gushes over Luka Doncic: 'I've never seen anything like that ever'
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic had a performance for the ages against the New York Knicks on Tuesday. It was a historic game. Perhaps not at the level of Wilt Chamberlain's 100 or Kobe's 81, but in scope as well as impact — Doncic's 60 points against the Knicks were special.
