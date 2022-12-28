ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

TheStreet

FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday

When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth

Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
cryptonewsbtc.org

Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours

Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
coingeek.com

The major force that drives the price of Bitcoin

In this article, Marquez Comelab discusses the primary force driving the price of Bitcoin, on which users have an influence. Have you ever wondered what determines the price of Bitcoin?[1] In this article, I will discuss the major force that drives the price of Bitcoin, and fortunately, it is something you have the power to influence.
dailyhodl.com

Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst

A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
astaga.com

Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot

The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
coinjournal.net

Alameda liquidates millions worth of tokens for Bitcoin

Alameda Research addresses sent millions worth of tokens to decentralised exchanges and crypto mixers on Wednesday. According to on-chain data, the tokens were swapped into USDT before being converted into Bitcoin. The Alameda wallets sprung into life a few days after FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250...
zycrypto.com

Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts

Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
dailyhodl.com

Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum

An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
zycrypto.com

Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC

A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Exchange Outflow Volume Plunges to 7-Month Lows

Investors might have rebuilt some confidence in CEXs, with BTC exchange outflow volumes hitting a seven-month low record. Glassnode data shows a decrease in the 7-Day MA of bitcoin leaving centralized exchanges with only 986.237 BTC getting withdrawn in the past week or so. The declining outflow could signal that...
ambcrypto.com

Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders

Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
crypto-economy.com

How To Start Mining Cryptocurrencies: A Beginners Guide

Cryptocurrencies have become a craze and are being talked about everywhere. From bloggers to news channels, everyone seems to have an opinion on cryptocurrencies and how they will shape the future of money. But what exactly is Cryptocurrency, Mining Cryptocurrencies and Starting a Cryptocurrency Wallet? If you’ve heard anything about them, then it must have been because of the insane rise of some particular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be transferred from person to person without the need for a central bank. The price of these virtual currencies fluctuates constantly as new investors come in and new traders cash out. However, it’s proved to be an exciting investment option that has captivated many amateur investors. Here we’ll run you through everything you need to know before getting started with cryptos:
CoinDesk

First Mover Americas: One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners Goes Bankrupt

This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Core Scientific, one of the largest bitcoin miners by computing power, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company filed for Chapter...
TEXAS STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

As BTC Price Continued to Decline in 2022, Crypto Miners with Large Loan Agreements Were Forced into Selling Bitcoin: Report

2021 was quite the ride for the cryptocurrency mining industry, according to an update from Compass Mining. Financial analysts predicted $100,000 Bitcoin prices. Miners reportedly “touted huge purchase orders and deployments. And stock prices seemingly couldn’t go downward.”. By the end of that year, however, Bitcoin had “dropped...

