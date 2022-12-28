Read full article on original website
FTX, Crypto Collapse Costs Taylor Swift a Huge Payday
When cryptocurrency exchange FTX raised $400 million from investors such as Softbank, Temasek, Tiger Global, and others in January, its net worth took off. The funding lifted its value to $32 billion. By November, it was bankrupt. While FTX pumped up its reputation with big-name investors, it was also allying...
dailyhodl.com
Billionaire Tim Draper Says Bitcoin (BTC) Will Make El Salvador One of the Richest Nations on Earth
Venture capitalist Tim Draper says Bitcoin (BTC) will likely transform El Salvador from one of the poorest countries in the world to one of the richest. In a new interview with popular crypto bull Anthony Pompliano, the billionaire predicts that the decision by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele to invest in the king crypto and make it a legal tender in the country will pay off over time.
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
dailyhodl.com
Five Bitcoin Wallets Linked to Collapsed Crypto Exchange Mysteriously Awaken After Years of Inactivity: On-Chain Data
Five Bitcoin wallets associated with the now-defunct crypto exchange QuadrigaCX moved 104 Bitcoin (BTC) worth $1.75 million for the first time in years, according to an on-chain researcher. Pseudonymous on-chain sleuth ZachXBT points out the development to his 339,400 Twitter followers. The on-chain researcher notes one of the wallets sent...
From Sam Bankman-Fried's arrest to bitcoin plunging below $20,000, here are the 9 craziest crypto stories of 2022
2022 was a brutal year for digital assets as worries about stability rocked the crypto world. Bitcoin plunged 64% as interest rate hikes made investors think twice about riskier assets. The high-profile collapses of FTX, Celsius, and Three Arrows Capital eroded trust in crypto. In February, crypto exchange FTX made...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Ethereum (ETH) Becomes Most Liquidated Coin Over Past 12 Hours
Buyers woke as much as an unusually bearish activate the crypto markets forcing unprecedented liquidations throughout many of the prime digital currencies. According to knowledge from Coinglass, a complete of $45.89 million in liquidations has been recorded over the previous 12 hours and greater than $73 million up to now 24 hours from greater than 28,300 merchants.
coingeek.com
The major force that drives the price of Bitcoin
In this article, Marquez Comelab discusses the primary force driving the price of Bitcoin, on which users have an influence. Have you ever wondered what determines the price of Bitcoin?[1] In this article, I will discuss the major force that drives the price of Bitcoin, and fortunately, it is something you have the power to influence.
dailyhodl.com
Here’s How High Bitcoin (BTC) Could Soar at the Top of Next Cycle, According to Crypto Analyst
A widely followed cryptocurrency strategist is expressing long-term bullish sentiment for Bitcoin (BTC) as the next halving approaches. The host of crypto YouTube channel InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin could rally by nearly 380% from current levels en route to printing a new all-time high at the top of the next bull market.
astaga.com
Why The Bitcoin Price Could Kick Off 2023 On The Wrong Foot
The Bitcoin worth has lastly proven indicators of life, albeit to the draw back, a path that may dominate the charts in 2023. In the course of the holidays, the cryptocurrency was caught on a single degree, however the finish of 2022 may see. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades...
coinjournal.net
Alameda liquidates millions worth of tokens for Bitcoin
Alameda Research addresses sent millions worth of tokens to decentralised exchanges and crypto mixers on Wednesday. According to on-chain data, the tokens were swapped into USDT before being converted into Bitcoin. The Alameda wallets sprung into life a few days after FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried was released on a $250...
zycrypto.com
Bitcoin, Ether to Rise in 2023, Beating Major Altcoins – Coinbase Predicts
Coinbase Institutional predicts that BTC and ETH could surge in 2023. The exchange is also optimistic about the future of DeFi and self-custody wallets. Coinbase Institutional has released a series of predictions on Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, and crypto mining in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report. The exchange predicts significant growth in major cryptocurrencies, particularly BTC and ETH, next year. Not so for the non-bitcoin cryptocurrencies besides Ethereum. The research predicts an extended crypto winter in the segment.
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Predicts Massive Rally for Bitcoin (BTC) in 2023 – Here Are His Targets
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting an end to the Bitcoin (BTC) bear market with a massive rally. Pseudonymous crypto trader Rekt Capital tells their 330,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is likely to surge by more than 176% next year from its value of $16,623 at time of writing.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Known for Calling May 2021 Crypto Collapse Says Bitcoin Flashing Historic Rally Signal, Weighs In on Ethereum
An analyst and trader known for calling the crypto market collapse of May 2021 says that Bitcoin (BTC) is now flashing historic signs of a new bull run. The pseudonymous trader known as Dave the Wave tells his 131,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin’s moving average convergence divergence (MACD) indicator is at a level that in the past led to fresh bull runs.
zycrypto.com
Crypto Community Fears Centralization As MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin Holdings Hit 132,500 BTC
A trove of mixed feelings trailed the crypto community as one of its foremost Bitcoin evangelists, Michael Saylor, announced an additional purchase of 2,500 BTCs. In a tweet yesterday afternoon, Saylor disclosed that his company had gone Bitcoin shopping over the last seven weeks at a price of approximately $16,500 per BTC, bringing the company’s total BTC stack to 132,500.
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Exchange Outflow Volume Plunges to 7-Month Lows
Investors might have rebuilt some confidence in CEXs, with BTC exchange outflow volumes hitting a seven-month low record. Glassnode data shows a decrease in the 7-Day MA of bitcoin leaving centralized exchanges with only 986.237 BTC getting withdrawn in the past week or so. The declining outflow could signal that...
ambcrypto.com
Leading Cryptocurrency YES WORLD reaches a milestone of 100k token holders
Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup YES WORLD Token, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, reaches a significant milestone of 100k holders. YES WORLD Token is getting a lot of interest from crypto enthusiasts worldwide and the number of holders for the cryptocurrency has doubled within the last two months.
crypto-economy.com
How To Start Mining Cryptocurrencies: A Beginners Guide
Cryptocurrencies have become a craze and are being talked about everywhere. From bloggers to news channels, everyone seems to have an opinion on cryptocurrencies and how they will shape the future of money. But what exactly is Cryptocurrency, Mining Cryptocurrencies and Starting a Cryptocurrency Wallet? If you’ve heard anything about them, then it must have been because of the insane rise of some particular ones like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Cryptocurrencies are digital currencies that can be transferred from person to person without the need for a central bank. The price of these virtual currencies fluctuates constantly as new investors come in and new traders cash out. However, it’s proved to be an exciting investment option that has captivated many amateur investors. Here we’ll run you through everything you need to know before getting started with cryptos:
CoinDesk
First Mover Americas: One of the Largest Bitcoin Miners Goes Bankrupt
This article originally appeared in First Mover, CoinDesk’s daily newsletter putting the latest moves in crypto markets in context. Subscribe to get it in your inbox every day. Core Scientific, one of the largest bitcoin miners by computing power, has filed for bankruptcy protection. The company filed for Chapter...
crowdfundinsider.com
As BTC Price Continued to Decline in 2022, Crypto Miners with Large Loan Agreements Were Forced into Selling Bitcoin: Report
2021 was quite the ride for the cryptocurrency mining industry, according to an update from Compass Mining. Financial analysts predicted $100,000 Bitcoin prices. Miners reportedly “touted huge purchase orders and deployments. And stock prices seemingly couldn’t go downward.”. By the end of that year, however, Bitcoin had “dropped...
