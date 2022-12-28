ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

This is what the crisis along the US border looks like

As a Trump-era migration policy remains in limbo, so are the lives of thousands of migrants waiting across the United States border, many sleeping out in the cold in encampments or overcrowded shelters, hoping to cross to request asylum.
Biden to visit Mexico as migrant crisis continues at border

WASHINGTON — President Biden will visit Mexico City next month for a meeting with the leaders of Canada and Mexico as the migrant crisis continues along the southern border. The Jan. 9-10 trip, confirmed by White House spokesman John Kirby, coincides with record-breaking illegal border crossings, which could worsen if the Supreme Court allows the Title 42 COVID-19 expulsion policy to end. It will be Biden’s first trip as president to Latin America, as well as his first to another Western Hemisphere nation, and will feature talks with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. López Obrador, known...
Chihuahua halts 1,500-strong migrant caravan

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – The governor of Chihuahua says she’s holding up a 1,200- to 1,500-strong migrant caravan in the southern part of the state to ensure the health and safety of Central and South Americans making their way to the U.S. border. Chihuahua Gov. Maru Campos is also asking the Mexican government […]
Only one solution to border crisis — enforce the border

In 1907, its busiest year, 1,004,756 migrants arrived at Ellis Island. In fiscal year 2022, 2.76 million migrants were seen entering the southern border — and that’s just the ones we know about. This is an immigration wave unprecedented in American history. It is also illegal. These migrants aren’t applying for green cards or legal residency. If they were, they’d have to wait their turn before living in the United States. Instead, they’ve been coached to request asylum, a program meant for refugees facing political or religious persecution at home. Many, if not all, of these migrants don’t qualify. But it will take five years...
Amazing video shows one of the largest migrant crossings in El Paso last weekend

The migrant problem at the US border is a complex and multifaceted issue. It is primarily driven by people from Central American countries such as Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador, who are fleeing violence, poverty, and lack of economic opportunity. As a result, many of these migrants seek refuge in the United States, often making dangerous and illegal crossings that involve significant risk. These migrants are often detained by US border agents and face deportation. The US government has responded to the migrant problem by increasing border security, constructing fences and walls, and enacting stricter immigration laws. The issue has become increasingly controversial, with many arguing for more humane treatment of migrants, while others argue for stricter enforcement.
Illegal aliens coming out of manholes in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas – The number of illegal border crossings is at record highs in El Paso, Texas, and not everyone is turning themselves in to Border Patrol to claim asylum. Smugglers are getting creative with their clients who are attempting to enter the country undetected, and now, local residents have spotted groups of illegal aliens coming out of sewer manholes and taking off into neighborhoods.
Checkpoint apprehensions increase as migrants attempt to leave El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The United States Border Patrol El Paso Sector says migrants are using buses to leave the El Paso area and are being encountered at check points. “Migrants unfortunately are getting away from agents and attempting to exit El Paso. That means that our checkpoint operations have increased,” said Carlos Rivera, […]
El Paso took too long to respond to crushing migrant crisis, critics say

EL PASO, Texas — When groups of up to 30 migrants who crossed the southern border with Mexico began emerging here out of sewer manholes, like Mole people, local authorities moved swiftly: they welded the heavy iron covers shut. If only a larger solution to El Paso’s migrant crisis were so simple. Officials in this frontier city have been slow to act in the face of a months-long tidal wave of asylum seekers, pouring into town at a rate of up to 900 a day since August, according to municipal statistics. U.S. Border Patrol agents have “encountered” more than 2,400...
