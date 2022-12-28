Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

Read full article on original website
Soccer-Arsenal aim to rock Brighton in year-ender as title race hots up
LONDON, Dec 29 (Reuters) - A year that began dismally for Arsenal will end with the Gunners travelling to Brighton and Hove Albion with a first Premier League title for almost 20 years becoming a tantalising possibility.
Transfer news LIVE: Liverpool ANNOUNCE Cody Gakpo, Chelsea CONFIRM Fofana signing & close in on Enzo Fernandez – latest
LIVERPOOL have ANNOUNCED the shock signing of Cody Gakpo. PSV star Gakpo has completed his medical and now joins under the noses of rivals Manchester United. Elsewhere Chelsea have confirmed the signing of David Datro Fofana - with the striker joining the club on January 1. Fofana will join from...
Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Arsenal live stream, TV channel, lineups, betting odds for Premier League match
Arsenal move into 2023 as Premier League leaders as they prepare to face Brighton & Hove Albion on New Year's Eve. Mikel Arteta's side produced an impressive 3-1 win over West Ham on their return to Premier League action following the World Cup break. The Gunners lead defending champions Manchester...
Liverpool v Leicester City Predicted Lineup - Klopp To Ring The Changes?
We predict Liverpool's starting XI as they take on Leicester in the Premier League at Anfield on Friday.
Watch: Liverpool fans will be furious as Leicester embarrass Reds with easiest goal of 2022/23
Liverpool looked to have every intention of starting the second-half of the season the right way after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though found themselves setting up another tense fixture thanks to another sloppy start. The Reds allowed in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with ease, seeing the Leicester man cut through...
How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Premier league live on TV, online and free audio stream
How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Friday night Premier League action to round out 2022? Sounds good to us. The Foxes travel to Anfield, but is it live on TV and online?. Liverpool are hoping for a more fruitful second half to the season and got off to a good start with a Boxing Day win at Aston Villa. They’ll now return home and welcome former boss Brendan Rodgers back to Anfield in the hopes of closing the gap on the top four in the Premier League.
Manchester United Predicted Lineup To Face Wolves, Premier League
The final games of 2022 take place over this weekend as Manchester United travel away to Wolves on Saturday lunch time. United returned to Premier League action against Nottingham Forest with an emphatic win. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Fred were all on the score sheet as Erik Ten Hag’s...
Betting tips for Week 18 English Premier League games and more
Our analysts provide their best bets, tips and analysis for MatchWeek 18 of the season.
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Saturday 12.30pm BT Sport 1 Venue Molineux Last season Wolves 0 Manchester United 1. Referee Robert Jones This season G10 Y38 R1 3.9 cards/game. Subs from Sarkic, Aït-Nouri, Hwang, Mosquera, Jonny, Toti, Ronan, Smith, Campbell, B Traoré, Guedes, Jiménez. Doubtful B Traoré (groin), Jonny (hamstring) Injured...
Manchester United report: Red Devils to battle Tottenham for Ligue 1 scoring sensation
Manchester United and Spurs are both interested in the 25-year-old striker
Chelsea ‘line up Alexis Mac Allister transfer if £106m Enzo Fernandez bid fails’ with Arsenal and Juventus also keen
CHELSEA are reportedly eyeing up a move for Brighton and Argentina star Alexis Mac Allister if they cannot sign Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window. The Blues are being heavily linked with 21-year-old World Cup hero Fernandez. However, the £106million release clause Benfica currently have written into his contract...
Watch: Wout Faes Scores Senational Own-Goal Double In First Half - Liverpool v Leicester City
Watch Leicester City centre-back Wout Faes score an incredible own-goal double to give Liverpool the lead after falling behind early once again.
Soccer-Lampard hints at Calvert-Lewin return for Everton against City
LIVERPOOL, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin is close to returning for shot-shy Everton but manager Frank Lampard was guarded about whether he would play a part against Manchester City on Saturday.
The VARdict: BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of Scottish Premiership talking points
Welcome to The VARdict - BBC Sport Scotland's new weekly review of decisions made via video assistant referees in the Scottish Premiership. The Scottish FA's new system to aid match officials has had a controversial first few months in operation. Now, each week, pundit Richard Foster and former top Scottish...
Man Utd boast highest average attendance in world football as top 10 are revealed including shock Premier League club
MANCHESTER UNITED have registered the highest average attendances in world football in 2022. The Red Devils' historic Old Trafford home has needed a facelift for a number of years, but can still pack passionate fans in. United's calendar year has been dogged by protests against ownership off the pitch and...
Liverpool fight back to beat Leicester as hapless Wout Faes scores two own goals
Liverpool ended a year they will remember with a night Wout Faes would love to forget. Leicester’s usually assured defender scored two ludicrous own goals that gifted Jürgen Klopp’s team a fortunate victory and maintained their momentum in pursuit of Champions League qualification. Brendan Rodgers’ team led...
