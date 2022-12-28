Leeds United vs Manchester City live stream, match preview, team news and kick-off time for this Premier League match

How to watch Liverpool vs Leicester: Friday night Premier League action to round out 2022? Sounds good to us. The Foxes travel to Anfield, but is it live on TV and online?. Liverpool are hoping for a more fruitful second half to the season and got off to a good start with a Boxing Day win at Aston Villa. They’ll now return home and welcome former boss Brendan Rodgers back to Anfield in the hopes of closing the gap on the top four in the Premier League.

