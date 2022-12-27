A suspected shoplifter was arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy. Brandi Nicole McLeod, 44, of Lake Panasoffkee, was tracked down at about 6 p.m. in a vehicle near Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers began searching for her after Best Buy employees reported she’d left the store with stolen merchandise, including a Boost mobile Samsung phone, a white portable speaker and a black Galaxy S22 phone case with a total value of $297.97.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO