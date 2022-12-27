ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Hill, FL

pasconewsonline.com

Man arrested for attempted burglary and drug charges on Christmas Eve

HUDSON, FLa.- A 33-year-old Largo man was arrested Christmas eve after he attempted to break into several apartments in Hudson. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, Efrain Bermudez of largo went to the Hudson Ridge Apartments and attempted to gain entry into several apartments. One of the victims observed Bermudez with a black backpack and called deputies.
HUDSON, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Citrus County woman accused of shooting, killing uncle

BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — A 20-year-old Citrus County woman is accused of shooting her uncle to death during a family gathering. Sammantha Driggers was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, according to a Citrus County Sheriff's Office news release. Deputies say they responded just before 3 p.m. to...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
pasconewsonline.com

Man arrested after shooting at Pasco deputies who returned fire

NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff's deputies shot a suspected motorcycle thief overnight causing non-life-threatening injuries to the suspect. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rowan Road and Kauai Loop in New Port Richey. According to a Pasco Sheriff's Affidavit, deputies were conducting a report...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
mynews13.com

Pasco deputies shoot suspect while exchanging gunfire

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies wounded a suspect during a shootout Wednesday morning. No deputies were injured. According to authorities, deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation near Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road just before 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a suspect. Deputies said as...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Suspected shoplifter arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy

A suspected shoplifter was arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy. Brandi Nicole McLeod, 44, of Lake Panasoffkee, was tracked down at about 6 p.m. in a vehicle near Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers began searching for her after Best Buy employees reported she’d left the store with stolen merchandise, including a Boost mobile Samsung phone, a white portable speaker and a black Galaxy S22 phone case with a total value of $297.97.
LADY LAKE, FL
10 Tampa Bay

4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash

ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
TAMPA, FL
WCJB

Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
MARION COUNTY, FL

