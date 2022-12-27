Read full article on original website
pasconewsonline.com
Man arrested for attempted burglary and drug charges on Christmas Eve
HUDSON, FLa.- A 33-year-old Largo man was arrested Christmas eve after he attempted to break into several apartments in Hudson. According to the Pasco Sheriff's office, Efrain Bermudez of largo went to the Hudson Ridge Apartments and attempted to gain entry into several apartments. One of the victims observed Bermudez with a black backpack and called deputies.
Citrus County woman accused of shooting, killing uncle
BEVERLY HILLS, Fla. — A 20-year-old Citrus County woman is accused of shooting her uncle to death during a family gathering. Sammantha Driggers was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree murder, according to a Citrus County Sheriff's Office news release. Deputies say they responded just before 3 p.m. to...
$5K reward offered for info in teen’s shooting death
A teenage boy was shot outside in a St. Petersburg neighborhood on Thursday night, police said.
Man shot after grabbing deputy’s Taser in The Villages, officials say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies shot a man after they responded to a domestic disturbance incident in The Villages on Thursday night, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office said. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies were dispatched to the 17100 block of 71st Lewisfield Terrace around...
Florida Mother Of Four Dies After Found Lying On The Freeway Christmas Morning
Florida Highway Patrol Troopers continue to investigate the death of Stephanie Contreras, a 29-year-old woman from Dover, originally from Plant City. Troopers say she was found along the shoulder of I-275 near Dale Mabry Highway just after 7:00 AM on Christmas morning. Contreras left behind
Lakeland Convicted Felon Charged With Killing His Wife On Christmas Eve
LAKELAND, Fla. – A Lakeland man has been charged in the Christmas Eve murder of his wife. Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged 39-year-old Ronald Lockett, Jr. of Lakeland for First Degree Murder (F1) of his wife, 39-year-old Shameka Lockett. Ronald Lockett, Jr. is a
Winter Haven Man Arrested After Cops Find His Meth And Fentanyl Stash
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. – A Winter Haven man is behind bars after police find Fentanyl and Methamphetamine during a traffic stop on Wednesday. According to police on Wednesday, at approximately 5:37 p.m., officers saw a truck driving in the area of Lake Shipp South and
iontb.com
15 year-old victim dead in St. Petersburg shooting, suspect in custody
Detectives from the St. Petersburg Police Department (SPPD) continue to investigate a shooting incident that left a 15 year-old victim dead. The incident occurred at approximately 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, December 29, 2022 near the 1500 block of 9th Avenue S. Zykiquiro Lofton, age 15, was the victim. of a...
pasconewsonline.com
Man arrested after shooting at Pasco deputies who returned fire
NEW PORT RICHEY, FLa.- Pasco Sheriff's deputies shot a suspected motorcycle thief overnight causing non-life-threatening injuries to the suspect. The shooting happened around 2:20 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Rowan Road and Kauai Loop in New Port Richey. According to a Pasco Sheriff's Affidavit, deputies were conducting a report...
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Duo That Stole Cell Phone From Lakeland McDonald’s
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating a theft that occurred at the McDonald’s located at 6330 U.S. 98 North in Lakeland. According to deputies, around 7:00 p.m. on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022, the two suspects seen in the above photo went
mynews13.com
Pasco deputies shoot suspect while exchanging gunfire
NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Pasco County deputies wounded a suspect during a shootout Wednesday morning. No deputies were injured. According to authorities, deputies were conducting a stolen vehicle investigation near Rowan Road and Trouble Creek Road just before 2:30 a.m. when they stopped a suspect. Deputies said as...
2 children among 4 hurt in severe crash in Pasco County
Two children were among four people hurt in a severe crash in Pasco County, Pasco County Fire Rescue said.
Two Shot And Killed In Unincorporated Lakeland, Polk County Sheriff Investigating
LAKELAND, Fla – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of two men that occurred this afternoon at approximately 3:10 p.m. in the unincorporated Lakeland area. Based on the investigation so far, deputies say there is no reason
villages-news.com
Suspected shoplifter arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy
A suspected shoplifter was arrested on Christmas Eve at Best Buy. Brandi Nicole McLeod, 44, of Lake Panasoffkee, was tracked down at about 6 p.m. in a vehicle near Kohl’s, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Officers began searching for her after Best Buy employees reported she’d left the store with stolen merchandise, including a Boost mobile Samsung phone, a white portable speaker and a black Galaxy S22 phone case with a total value of $297.97.
10NEWS
Police arrest homeless man after South Tampa woman finds him in her home
TAMPA, Fla. — A scary situation in South Tampa after police say a homeless man broke into a woman's house in Hyde Park and made himself right at home. "It does something to you when somebody comes in and takes over your space," the homeowner said in an exclusive interview.
4 people, including 2 children, hurt in Pasco County crash
ODESSA, Fla. — Several people, including children, are injured in a crash in Pasco County, fire rescue confirmed. It happened Thursday afternoon near the intersection of State Road 54 and Lakepointe Parkway. Four people are hurt, including two children who are suffering from life-threatening injuries, Pasco County Fire Rescue...
Man sought in strong arm robbery of Clearwater Circle K
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Circle K store on Belcher Road last week. The strong arm robbery occurred Dec. 20 at the Circle K on 1499 South Belcher. Surveillance images released by the agency show the man enter the store. Police said he […]
Woman using walker hit by car while crossing Largo road, police say
A woman using a walker was hit by a car on Tuesday evening, the Largo Police Department.
2 men killed in shooting in Lakeland
A shooting investigation is underway in Lakeland, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
WCJB
Family concerned after mother and son disappear in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking for help locating a mother and son who disappeared nearly two weeks ago. Deputies say there is concern for the wellbeing of Ericka Lashawn Brooks, 44, and Kamarcus Brooks, 20. They were last seen by family members sleeping at their home on Southwest 109th Place in Dunnellon on Dec. 17.
Comments / 2