Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Knicks-Mavericks Game

By Ben Stinar
 2 days ago

Luka Doncic made NBA history in Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.

On Tuesday evening, the Dallas Mavericks hosted the New York Knicks in Texas, and the game was a thriller.

With 35 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Knicks led by nine points, but the Mavs won the game 126-121 in overtime.

Luka Doncic had one free throw with the Mavs down 115-113, so he had to miss intentionally.

After the miss, the Mavs got the offensive rebound, and Doncic made a shot to tie the game with one second left.

The win for the Mavs made history because no team in the last 20 seasons had won a game while trailing by nine points with 35 seconds (or less) left.

Via Tim MacMahon of ESPN : "NBA teams were 0-13,884 in the last 20 seasons when trailing by at least nine with 35 or fewer seconds remaining, per @ESPNStatsInfo . Luka Doncic and the Mavs pulled off a miracle."

In addition, Doncic also made NBA history.

He finished the night with a remarkable 60 points, 21 rebounds, ten assists, two steals and one block (on 21/31 shooting from the field).

The former third-overall pick became the first player in the history of the NBA to put up that stat line.

Via Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium: "Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic: 60 points, 21 rebounds, 10 assists in win over Knicks. First ever 60/20/10 game in NBA history."

The Mavs won their fourth game in a row and improved to 19-16 in 35 games.

They will play their next game Thursday against the Houston Rockets (on the road).

