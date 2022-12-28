ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State hockey drops GLI opener to Ferris State: Analysis and reaction

By Nathaniel Bott, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 2 days ago
Lansing State Journal sports reporter Nathaniel Bott breaks down No. 11 Michigan State's 4-2 loss to Ferris State in its Great Lakes Invitational opener.

What happened

GRAND RAPIDS – The Great Lakes Invitational presented a chance for Michigan State's hockey team to win a couple of games before the new year and bolster its confidence and standing in the Pairwise rankings before Big Ten play resumes.

That opportunity was lost Tuesday night in a 4-2 loss to Ferris State at Van Andel Arena, during which the Spartans fell behind 3-0 in the first period.

MSU (12-8-1) faces Michigan Tech in the third-place game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Van Andel.

Ferris State (9-8-2) capitalized quickly Wednesday, scoring on the game's opening power play to take a 1-0 lead. The next 10 minutes were all MSU, with multiple scoring chances, but a defensive lapse allowed Ferris State's Connor McGrath to get behind MSU for a breakaway, where he beat goaltender Dylan St. Cyr for a 2-0 lead.

The Bulldogs scored again after the puck got tangled in several players' skates after a face-off in MSU's defensive zone and, eventually, a quick shot from by Ferris State's Mitch Deelstra surprised St. Cyr, giving the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead with just 14 seconds left in the first period. It was the fourth time MSU had given up three goals in a period this season.

MSU got on the board when forward Nico Muller forced a turnover at Ferris State's blue line while the Bulldogs were on the power play, springing a 2-on-1 rush for the Spartans. Forward Jagger Joshua skated down the left wing before sending a pass to senior defenseman Cole Krygier, who sent his shot past diving Ferris State goaltender Noah Giesbrecht.

Later in the second, MSU forward Karsen Dorwart sent a cross-ice pass to Krygier, who found himself with a lot of open ice and ripped a wrist shot from the right circle to beat Giesbrecht and trim the Spartans' deficit to 3-2.

MSU hit the posts four times on the evening, including on two other 2-on-1 breaks. The Spartans put 47 other shots on net and had plenty of good scoring chances, but couldn't find an equalizer. Ferris State converted on a power play late in the third period to make it 4-2.

St. Cyr made 22 saves on the evening, while Giesbrecht had a career-high 45 saves for the Bulldogs.

What it means

MSU's Pairwise ranking is going to suffer slightly from this result, as Ferris State sits well outside the top 20 in every poll. But the Spartans have a chance make amends to some degree Wednesday against a ranked Michigan Tech team, which will be licking its wounds after an 8-1 loss at the hands of Western Michigan on Tuesday.

Pairwise rankings typically sway more with bad losses than with good wins, but the positive for MSU is that outside of its series against Wisconsin at the end of the season, every team it will play the rest of the way will likely be ranked or just outside the top 20 in the Pairwise, which largely determines the 16-team NCAA tournament field.

This was a game that MSU probably wins eight or nine times out of 10. The puck luck wasn't there, with shots ringing off the post and a potential goal wiped off the board following a review, as well as a Ferris State goal that St. Cyr normally saves, but let slip out of his glove and trickle in.

MSU nearly doubled up Ferris State in shots. It trailed 3-0 after a first period where it outshot its opponent 16-5.

What they said

MSU coach Adam Nightingale, on the game overall: "Obviously not the result we wanted, and any time you go down three, it's a tough game. I give our guys a lot of credit, they stayed with it and were calm on the bench and pushed really hard. Credit to Ferris, they did a great job of making it hard on us to get to the inside and they are a well-coached team. They were good defending but it's about being better and we'll do that tomorrow."

Nightingale, on what he thinks MSU needs to do better on Wednesday: "We gave up two on the (penalty) kill, so we have to be better there. I thought the first period we were slow getting the puck out and we have to be cleaner. Getting to the inside offensively, that's a goal for us here in the second half to be a team who creates offense repeatedly. To do that, you have to get inside, and it's a competitive area but we have to focus on it."

Krygier, on finding his offensive touch: "I think I've been doing a good job being aggressive when I need to. There's always a right time for it. On the (penalty kill), it was a 2-on-1 and (Muller) made a really good play. But overall I think I'm just moving my feet and defending hard and that makes a big difference across the board."

MSU will face No. 17 Michigan Tech in the third-place game Wednesday, with puck drop scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Ferris State plays No. 18 Western Michigan in the GLI championship at 7 p.m.

Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

