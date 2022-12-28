Read full article on original website
Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050
Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
Federal cost-of-living adjustment to decrease SNAP, other DCFS benefits in 2023
Some throughout Louisiana who receive food stamps and other federal aid will see decreased benefits in the new year due to a federal cost-of-living adjustment to Social Security and veterans benefits.
SSDI payments: Which state gives the largest assistance for disabled person?
Benefits from Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) payments are distributed to retired Americans and other Social Security benefits. Over 9 million Americans with disabilities were receiving program benefits as of April 2022. The Social Security Administration (SSA) offers two programs to assist Americans with disabilities. With a total of 7.6...
Scrubs Magazine
Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay
If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
CNET
Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive
Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
ktalnews.com
SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – SNAP recipients are getting some good news for Christmas. The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services...
Eight Georgians charged in $30 million unemployment benefits scheme
Eight Georgians allegedly stole at least $30 million in unemployment benefits during the pandemic, even as unemployed re...
5 Mistakes Veterans Most Often Make When Filing for Disability Benefits
Our military takes care of us, and when they are injured, sick or unable to work, the VA can help take care of them. For a successful benefits claim, here are some mistakes to avoid.
The labor force is shrinking. Here's what is keeping Americans from working.
The labor market remains surprisingly resilient, with the U.S. adding more jobs than expected in November. Yet that job growth is masking a trend pressuring employers and the economy alike: The labor force is actually shrinking. The number of people who either are working or looking for a job declined...
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) Schedule: January 2023 Payment Comes in December
Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients will receive their January 2023 payment in December. SSI benefits are usually paid on the first of the month unless the date falls on a weekend, in which...
Unemployment benefits and Obamacare subsidies outpace median income in several states, study finds
The combination of unemployment benefits and ACA subsidies can provide a family of four with two people not working more than the median household income in several states, according to a new study.
Older and unappreciated: Workers over 50 face a rough time on the job
This is one of the worst times to be a worker in the twilight of a career. Only half of Americans are steadily employed throughout their 50s.
Texas Is the 2nd Least Popular Affordable State for Retirees
Inflation in the U.S. is starting to show signs of cooling after reaching historic heights over the last year and a half. This is good news for almost every U.S. household, but especially for the more than 55 million Americans at retirement age or older. Unlike many working-age adults, who...
11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023
(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
freightwaves.com
Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment
The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
EatingWell
Celebrities Are Apparently Taking Ozempic, a Drug Intended for Diabetes, to Help Them Lose Weight Rapidly—But Is That Safe?
Every year, we seem to be presented with new solutions for weight loss that promise to help people shed pounds rapidly. From the old-school grapefruit diet to the ever-popular keto diet, there's no shortage of trendy diets to lose weight—especially in Hollywood. But now, instead of hearing about a...
khn.org
An Air Force Career Held up Because of Debt Owed for Medical Bills
“If you need people to be there for the country and to fight for the country, why would you hold them up for a medical bill?”. What Happened: In late August 2022, Samaria Bradford was prepared to leave for basic training any day. She’d been in contact with an Air Force recruiter. Her qualifying test score from two years earlier was still valid, and she’d lost weight to meet the physical requirements. She felt so good about it that she gave two weeks’ notice at her nursing home job.
Car insurance premiums to top $150 monthly in 2023
Drivers are facing car insurance premium hikes in 2023 as more expensive vehicles and higher rates of crashes translate into more expensive coverage. Why it matters: Drivers can't avoid insurance costs, so increases tend to hurt low-income and fixed-income people more than others. Driving the news: The average driver is...
More Americans with employer-sponsored insurance can't afford healthcare
Most working-age Americans get health insurance through their employer, but even they are finding it tougher to afford medical care these days, a new study shows.
KXLY
Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry
WASHINGTON — A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings...
