Arizona State

Marry Evens

Stimulus Check 2023: Millions of people are now receiving direct payments of up to $1,050

Disclaimer: The following data and information has been gathered by researching the current scenarios. It is only used for educational and recreational purposes. Californians with last names starting with L through Z who are eligible for the state's Middle-Class Tax Refund but did not receive Golden State Stimulus funding should get a prepaid debit card in the mail by December 31.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Scrubs Magazine

Average RN Pay vs Average Travel Nurse Pay

If you’re trying to make the most money for your time as a nurse, you might be considering working as a travel nurse instead of taking a permanent full-time position. Travel nurses tend to make more per hour than their RN counterparts, but the rate varies drastically across the country.
IOWA STATE
CNET

Medicare Price Changes in 2023: Part A Premiums Are Getting More Expensive

Starting next year, Medicare Part B premium prices are getting cheaper and Part A premiums will be a bit more expensive. Why? Because each year, the Social Security Administration adjusts costs associated with the Medicare program by raising or lowering premiums and deductibles using rules set out in the Social Security Act.
ktalnews.com

SNAP recipients to get extra benefits from DCFS in January

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – SNAP recipients are getting some good news for Christmas. The federal government has given approval to send out supplemental SNAP benefits for January. So when can recipients expect to see the emergency allotments on their EBT cards? The Department of Children and Family Services...
The Center Square

11 states will cut individual income taxes in 2023

(The Center Square) – Eleven states will reduce their individual income tax rates on Jan. 1. Arizona, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, and North Carolina will cut the individual income tax rate on New Year’s Day, according to the Tax Foundation. Over the past two years, more than 20 states have cut individual income tax rates. Three of these states – Arizona, Idaho, and...
IDAHO STATE
freightwaves.com

Majority of gig workers say they are done with traditional employment

The last-mile delivery workforce has received a boost in the form of a new survey that found the majority of gig economy workers plan to stay involved for the foreseeable future. The survey of over 1,000 gig economy workers was released earlier this month. Conducted by YouGov for financial products...
khn.org

An Air Force Career Held up Because of Debt Owed for Medical Bills

“If you need people to be there for the country and to fight for the country, why would you hold them up for a medical bill?”. What Happened: In late August 2022, Samaria Bradford was prepared to leave for basic training any day. She’d been in contact with an Air Force recruiter. Her qualifying test score from two years earlier was still valid, and she’d lost weight to meet the physical requirements. She felt so good about it that she gave two weeks’ notice at her nursing home job.
Axios

Car insurance premiums to top $150 monthly in 2023

Drivers are facing car insurance premium hikes in 2023 as more expensive vehicles and higher rates of crashes translate into more expensive coverage. Why it matters: Drivers can't avoid insurance costs, so increases tend to hurt low-income and fixed-income people more than others. Driving the news: The average driver is...
VIRGINIA STATE
KXLY

Spending bill aids retirees and financial industry

WASHINGTON — A section of the $1.7 trillion spending bill passed last week has been billed as a dramatic step toward shoring up retirement accounts of millions of U.S. workers. But the real windfall may go to a far more secure group: the financial services industry. The retirement savings...
WISCONSIN STATE

