Denver, CO

FOX40

Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
SACRAMENTO, CA
New York Post

Knicks’ Evan Fournier gets first minutes in weeks: ‘Tried to stay present’

SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson worked out with a trainer on the court and fired up some pregame shots Thursday night, but the $104 million point guard missed his second consecutive game for the Knicks on this Texas swing with a sore right hip.  With Brunson and fellow starter RJ Barrett (lacerated finger) sidelined, Miles McBride, who played a career-high 46 minutes off the bench in Monday’s overtime loss in Dallas, got his first start of the season.  McBride didn’t make much of an impact, shooting 3-for-8 from the field in the Knicks’ 122-115 loss.  Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Jazz's Malik Beasley: Struggles with efficiency in loss

Beasley posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors. Beasley's recent performances highlight why he's considered one of the league's streakiest scorers. He is shooting 7-of-28 from the field over his last two games after going 16-of-32 in the two prior.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy against Miami

Murray (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Heat. Murray is questionable to miss his second straight game after missing Wednesday's back-to-back with left knee injury management. Bones Hyland will likely remain in the starting lineup if the starting guard can't suit up Friday.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Sporting News

How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Kawhi Leonard: TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Clippers Thursday NBA game

The Celtics and Clippers are set to face off in what could be an NBA Finals preview on Thursday. The Celtics own the best record in the NBA, entering this contest at 25-10 on the season. Boston is coming off of a blowout win over the Rockets, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just barely missed out on the opportunity to each score 40 points in the same game.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Massive double-double in loss

Markkanen supplied 29 points (10-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors. Markkanen continued to serve as the team's top offensive engine Wednesday and put together a stellar stat line. Since missing three games earlier in the month, he's averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over eight games.
InsideTheHeat

A Third Straight MVP Would Put Nikola Jokic In Rare Company

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a contender for the MVP award for the third consecutive season. Several betting sites have Jokic in the top 10 for the honor. The Kia MVP ladder has the Nuggets star at No. 2 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Nuggets are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO

