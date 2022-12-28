Read full article on original website
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
Brandon Ingram's Injury Status For Timberwolves-Pelicans Game
Brandon Ingram is on the injury report for Wednesday’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and New Orleans Pelicans.
Davion Mitchell discusses the Kings rally to defeat the Nuggets 127-126
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Davion Mitchell says he won the defensive player of the game chain following Sacramento’s 127-126 rally to beat the Denver Nuggets, talks about the defensive effort in the second half, having three players score over 30 points in the victory and seeing Domantas Sabonis play through a broken thumb.
NBA roundup: Luka Doncic's second straight triple-double carries Mavs
December 30 - Luka Doncic recorded his eighth triple-double of the season, while Christian Wood scored 12 of his 21 points in the third period as the host Dallas Mavericks sprinted past the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday for their fifth consecutive victory.
Latest on Adebayo and Butler’s status for Heat’s matchup vs. Lakers. Also, LeBron watch is on
The Miami Heat might get Bam Adebayo and/or Jimmy Butler back for Wednesday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers. Or the Heat might again have to find a way to win without both of them.
Knicks’ Evan Fournier gets first minutes in weeks: ‘Tried to stay present’
SAN ANTONIO — Jalen Brunson worked out with a trainer on the court and fired up some pregame shots Thursday night, but the $104 million point guard missed his second consecutive game for the Knicks on this Texas swing with a sore right hip. With Brunson and fellow starter RJ Barrett (lacerated finger) sidelined, Miles McBride, who played a career-high 46 minutes off the bench in Monday’s overtime loss in Dallas, got his first start of the season. McBride didn’t make much of an impact, shooting 3-for-8 from the field in the Knicks’ 122-115 loss. Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau said before the game...
‘Ready for another fight’: Kings face adversity in loss to Nuggets with Sabonis, Brown out
Here’s what the Sacramento Kings said about adversity with coach Mike Brown and center Domantas Sabonis out in a loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Richaun Holmes on getting extended minutes in the Kings’ 113-106 loss to the Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings center Richaun Holmes talks about Tuesday’s 113-106 loss to the Denver Nuggets, Sacramento’s defensive effort against Nikola Jokic, getting extended minutes in the absence of Domantas Sabonis and the fresh outlook he has for the remainder of the season.
Jimmy Butler's Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Lakers
Jimmy Butler made a post to Instagram after the Miami Heat beat the Los Angeles Lakers.
Luka Doncic Makes NBA History In Knicks-Mavericks Game
Luka Doncic made NBA history in Tuesday’s game between the New York Knicks and Dallas Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Malik Beasley: Struggles with efficiency in loss
Beasley posted seven points (3-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors. Beasley's recent performances highlight why he's considered one of the league's streakiest scorers. He is shooting 7-of-28 from the field over his last two games after going 16-of-32 in the two prior.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Iffy against Miami
Murray (knee) is questionable to play in Friday's game versus the Heat. Murray is questionable to miss his second straight game after missing Wednesday's back-to-back with left knee injury management. Bones Hyland will likely remain in the starting lineup if the starting guard can't suit up Friday.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland starting Wednesday for Jamal Murray (injury management)
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland is in the starting lineup on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is replacing Jamal Murray (injury management) in the lineup to make his first start of the season. Bruce Brown (ankle) is also out on the second leg of the Nuggets' back-to-back, so Hyland should see plenty of minutes.
Monk scores 33, hits winning free throw as Kings top Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 33 points, including the tiebreaking free throw with 0.7 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings came back from down 19 points late in the third quarter to beat the Denver Nuggets 127-126 on Wednesday night. “I was talking to my old teammate,...
FOX Sports
LaMelo Ball has 27 points to help Hornets beat Thunder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 27 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-113 on Thursday night for just their third victory in the last 14 games. P.J. Washington added 25 points on 10-of-13 shooting and Charlotte got a...
Malik Monk on finding his spark again, dropping a season-high 33 points to lead Kings over Nuggets
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – Kings guard Malik Monk talks about his season-high 33 points off the Sacramento bench to lead the 127-126 victory over the Denver Nuggets and turnaround his play of late with his most productive outing of the year.
Sporting News
How to watch Jayson Tatum vs. Kawhi Leonard: TV channel, live streams, time for Celtics vs. Clippers Thursday NBA game
The Celtics and Clippers are set to face off in what could be an NBA Finals preview on Thursday. The Celtics own the best record in the NBA, entering this contest at 25-10 on the season. Boston is coming off of a blowout win over the Rockets, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown just barely missed out on the opportunity to each score 40 points in the same game.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Lauri Markkanen: Massive double-double in loss
Markkanen supplied 29 points (10-22 FG, 7-13 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 16 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-107 loss to the Warriors. Markkanen continued to serve as the team's top offensive engine Wednesday and put together a stellar stat line. Since missing three games earlier in the month, he's averaged 26.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over eight games.
A Third Straight MVP Would Put Nikola Jokic In Rare Company
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic is a contender for the MVP award for the third consecutive season. Several betting sites have Jokic in the top 10 for the honor. The Kia MVP ladder has the Nuggets star at No. 2 behind Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Nuggets are tied with the New Orleans Pelicans for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference.
FOX Sports
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
