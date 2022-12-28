Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Boyertown vs. Governor Mifflin boys basketball, 12.29.22
Boyertown tops Governor Mifflin in Holiday Tournament consolation game. Down in Boyertown, the host Bears taking on Governor Mifflin in the consolation game of its annual holiday tournament. The Bears would end their tournament with a win, 64-45.
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall vs. Upper Darby boys basketball, 12.29.22
Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game. Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55.
Scerbo Jr., Phillipsburg basketball slam Easton in Rotary tournament final
Matt Scerbo Jr. helps Phillipsburg High School’s boys basketball team in a number of ways. But there was one aspect of his game that was lacking a little this winter. Scerbo hadn’t successfully dunked in a contest and had a pair of miscues while attempting to throw it down last week in a victory over Bridgewater-Raritan.
WFMZ-TV Online
Central Catholic boys, Liberty girls roll to victory on Wednesday
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Holiday hoops tournaments wrapping on Wednesday across the Lehigh Valley. Central Catholic boys and Liberty girls programs coming out with victories on the day. At Rockne Hall, the Vikings posting a resounding win over La Academia Charter Academy, 60-40. Several Vikings contributing on the offensive side of...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall falls to Upper Darby in Zephyr Holiday Tournament title game
WHITEHALL, Pa. - Final night of the Zephyr Holiday Classic, and the host would be taking part in the title game. Unfortunately for Whitehall, Upper Darby was primed to play the role of spoiler, 68-55. The Zephyrs impressed in their EPC showdown matchup on night one to get into the tite game, but struggled to keep pace offensively Thursday night. Nadir Myers paced Upper Darby with 28 points in the win.
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading and Fleetwood roll in holiday tournament openers
Holiday tournaments happening all around Berks County this week. Reading and Fleetwood playing host to their respective tournaments, and each host opening play with a win. The Red Knights continue to roll in the opening half of the season with a 73-56 win over Central Dauphin. The Red Knights would...
WFMZ-TV Online
Reading boxers prepping for January bouts on Showtime
READING, Pa. - How do you prepare for the biggest fight of your career?. “You know, you’re just staying focused, ya know, even though we are on Showtime, I have to think it’s just another fight, another opponent,” said Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez. Gonzalez is focused on...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks boxers to compete live on Showtime
READING, Pa. – Two boxers from Reading are prepping for the biggest night of their careers. They'll be stepping into the ring at the Wind Creek Event Center in Bethlehem for fights that will air live on Showtime. Reading boxer Julian Gonzalez is training at Marshall Kauffman's King's Boxing.
lvpnews.com
Community mourns loss of Dante Kaintz
The Catasauqua high school sports community and the town suffered a tragic loss on Christmas afternoon. Dante Kaintz, a 2019 graduate, was killed when his car hit a tree in Lower Macungie Township. Kaintz was pronounced dead at 7:20 p.m. after his vehicle left the road in the 2200 block of Light Horse Harry Road. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. Kaintz died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled an accident.
WFMZ-TV Online
Parkland Ice Hockey Club takes to the ice to honor former player who died in car accident
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Parkland Ice Hockey Club took to the ice in Allentown to honor one of its own, a former player who died in a car accident last year. 69 News Reporter Chantelle Calhoun has more on the tournament that was all about "Gus." Parkland hockey players walked...
Orthopedic Surgeon discusses Lane Johnson's injury
Dr. Dhanaraj specializes in sports medicine with a concentration in joint preservation and cartilage regeneration/repair. He joined the 94WIP Morning Show to discuss Lane Johnson’s injury.
WDEL 1150AM
Philly Pike pursuit ends in Claymont crash
A midday police pursuit up Philadelphia Pike ended with a crash in Claymont and a suspect under arrest. Events unfolded around 1:30 Tuesday afternoon, December 27, 2022. A Delaware State trooper was attempting to stop a car going northbound on Philadelphia Pike. The suspect vehicle collided with an SUV which...
WFMZ-TV Online
Top names for babies born at LVHN, St. Luke's this year
Expecting a baby is exciting, and a big challenge parents face is picking out the perfect name for their little bundle of joy. Each year certain names top the charts and help define their generation. How many Lindas do you know who were born in the 50's or Jennifers in the 80's?
Cause of death for Princeton University student from Euclid ruled suicide
PRINCETON, N.J. — The death of a Princeton University student from Euclid, Ohio whose disappearance near the New Jersey campus last fall drew national attention has been ruled a suicide, authorities said. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News...
Lehigh Valley’s sole meadery moving in with Weyerbacher, leaving longtime Allentown digs
Weyerbacher Brewing Co., which recently reopened its Easton brewery and taproom under new ownership, is getting a roommate. The Colony Meadery is relocating its hive from Allentown to Easton and sharing Weyerbacher’s space come 2023. The meadery is leaving its former Allentown Mack Truck plant home of nine years for Easton’s south side brewery that Weyerbacher just reopened after an autumn away. The Colony Meadery announced the move on its Facebook page on Monday.
Meet the new Mayor of Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — He's a familiar face around the area. From Vice president and Executive Director of the Pocono Chamber of Commerce to working at his Alma Mater, East Stroudsburg University, and even helping start Pridefest, Michael Moreno has been busy in this area for years. "That's really what...
5 Best Pizza Places in Philadelphia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
A Delaware County Home Made 2022 List of Attention-Grabbers
The home that was for sale at 408 Barbara Lane in Bryn MawrPhoto byKurfiss Sotheby's International Realty. The housing market in 2022 came in like a lion and went out like a lamb but that didn’t stop people from checking out the wealthiest properties around, including one in Delaware County, writes Ryan Mulligan for Philadelphia Business Journal.
WFMZ-TV Online
Southmont Plaza in Bethlehem Township to welcome new retail tenant
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - A new tenant will heat up a Bethlehem area shopping center's retail roster in 2023. Jacuzzi Hot Tubs of Southeastern PA, offering top-quality saunas, swim spas and hot tubs, is "coming soon" to the Southmont Plaza, 4423 Birkland Place, Bethlehem Township, according to storefront signage. The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Local community shocked, as suspect in Idaho killing's ties to Poconos, Lehigh Valley revealed
CHESTNUTHILL TWP., Pa. — The suspect arrested for slaying four Idaho college students has ties to the Poconos and the Lehigh Valley. A month and a half after the killings, 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger has been arrested in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County. One man who used to go on runs...
