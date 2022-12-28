DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don’t. It doesn’t really matter with Luka Doncic’s logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Set up by his improbable tying jumper in the final second of regulation off his intentionally missed free throw, Doncic had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.

DALLAS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO