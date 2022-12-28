Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win
With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
LeBron James Calls Mavericks Legend Dirk Nowitzki The ‘Greatest International Player Ever’
The Dallas Mavericks walked away with two holiday presents on Christmas Day at the American Airlines Center. Led by Luka Dončić’s near 32-point triple-double, the Mavericks defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 124-115. In addition to the victory, Maverick fans experienced the revealing of the Dirk Nowitzki statue outside the arena.
Mavs star Luka Doncic’s insane 60-point triple-double has NBA Twitter on fire
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic had the whole NBA Twitterverse going crazy about him. And who wouldn’t be? Not only did he record an insane 60-point triple-double but also banked a buzzer-beater to send their game against the New York Knicks to overtime. When it looked like the Mavs...
Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic
The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
Luka Doncic Is More Likely To Join Nikola Jokic On Denver Nuggets Than Jokic Joining Doncic In Dallas, Says ESPN Insider
One NBA insider claims that Luka Doncic is more likely to join the Denver Nuggets than recruiting Nikola Jokic to the Dallas Mavericks.
It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral
DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don’t. It doesn’t really matter with Luka Doncic’s logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Set up by his improbable tying jumper in the final second of regulation off his intentionally missed free throw, Doncic had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.
Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win
Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
Analysis: Doncic, Jokic set the pace; wild MVP race looming
Luka Doncic had 60 points and 21 rebounds and 10 assists on Tuesday, a stat line never seen before in NBA history. Nikola Jokic had 41 points and 15 rebounds and 15 assists on Sunday, a stat line that was managed on only two other occasions. Two amazing games without...
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against Knicks
Luka Doncic set records when he beat the New York Knicks.Photo byMarkus Spiske/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic achieved a feat that no one in NBA history has ever accomplished before: he recorded a 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double in 47 minutes of play. NBA.com reports this marks the first-ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history. Not even Wilt Chamberlain, who is known for his impressive statistics, has ever achieved such a feat.
