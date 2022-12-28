ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
DALLAS, TX
The Associated Press

It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral

DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don’t. It doesn’t really matter with Luka Doncic’s logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a wild 126-121 overtime victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Set up by his improbable tying jumper in the final second of regulation off his intentionally missed free throw, Doncic had the first 60-20-10 triple-double in NBA history.
DALLAS, TX
BBC

Luka Doncic scores historic 60-point triple-double in Dallas Mavericks win

Luka Doncic scored the first 60-point 'triple-double' in NBA history to help the Dallas Mavericks claim a 126-121 overtime win over the New York Knicks. The 23-year-old Slovenian racked up 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists, posting double figures in three key attacking metrics. With the Mavericks down 115-113...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against Knicks

Luka Doncic set records when he beat the New York Knicks.Photo byMarkus Spiske/UnsplashonUnsplash. On Tuesday night, Dallas Mavericks player Luka Doncic achieved a feat that no one in NBA history has ever accomplished before: he recorded a 60-point, 21-rebound, and 10-assist triple-double in 47 minutes of play. NBA.com reports this marks the first-ever 60-point, 20-rebound triple-double in NBA history. Not even Wilt Chamberlain, who is known for his impressive statistics, has ever achieved such a feat.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy