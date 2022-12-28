Read full article on original website
Cristiano Ronaldo Jr returns to Real Madrid following Man Utd exit
Cristiano Ronaldo's son has re-signed for Real Madrid's youth ranks after following his father out of Manchester United.
Yardbarker
Chelsea propose club-record transfer fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to midfielder
Chelsea have proposed a club-record fee to beat Manchester United and Liverpool to the signing of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez. We look set to endure one of the most hectic January transfer windows in recent years. With players performing exceptionally at the World Cup and some high-profile Premier League clubs struggling so far this season, we could see a busier window than usual.
Soccer-Tottenham's Romero ready for Villa Match, Bentancur out
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur's Cristian Romero will be ready for Sunday's Premier League clash at home to Aston Villa, while Rodrigo Bentancur will miss out on the game, manager Antonio Conte said on Friday.
BBC
Killian Phillips: Crystal Palace midfielder joins Shrewsbury Town on loan
Shrewsbury Town have signed Crystal Palace midfielder Killian Phillips on loan for the remainder of the season. The Irish 20-year-old has made just one senior appearance for Palace so far, having started in their Carabao Cup win against Oxford United in August. Phillips joined the Premier League club from Drogheda...
Yardbarker
Cody Gakpo: When World Cup Star Could Be Available For Liverpool
After the 3-1 win against Aston Villa on Monday, the shock news broke that Liverpool had agreed a deal with PSV for the signing of Cody Gakpo. The Reds were back to something like their best on Boxing Day, picking up the three points thanks to goals from Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, and Stefan Bajcetic, but just hours later news about the move for Gakpo broke.
Alexis Mac Allister: Update on future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest
Update on Alexis Mac Allister's future amid Juventus & Atletico Madrid interest.
Christian Eriksen says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping Man Utd squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo
CHRISTIAN ERIKSEN says Marcus Rashford’s blistering form is helping the Manchester United squad move on from Cristiano Ronaldo. The Red Devils had no choice but to show their legendary Portuguese ace the door during the break for the World Cup. But fellow forward Rashford shone for England in Qatar...
SB Nation
On This Day (28 Dec 1958): Former Sunderland manager Terry Butcher is born in Singapore!
On this day 1958, Terry Butcher was born in Singapore where his dad was serving in the Royal Navy. England fans of a certain generation would no doubt hail Butcher as an inspirational captain and centre-half from being handed his debut by Ron Greenwood in May 1980 up to his retirement from international football following defeat in the semi-final of the World Cup in 1990.
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Cool On €120M Enzo Fernandez
Liverpool’s transfer plan heading into the 2022 offseason was to make a major midfield signing, with Aurélien Tchouaméni at the top of their list, and to then make another major midfield signing in summer of 2023, with Jude Bellingham top of their list. When Tchouaméni went to...
BBC
Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp compares Darwin Nunez to Robert Lewandowski
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he is not concerned about chances missed by Darwin Nunez in recent games, drawing comparisons with Robert Lewandowski's early career at Borussia Dortmund. Summer signing Nunez, 23, has scored nine goals this season but has also squandered several big opportunities. Klopp says Lewandowski had similar...
Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Bournemouth - Goals From Kai Havertz And Mason Mount Boost Blues' Top-Four Bid
The win saw Chelsea move to within six points of fourth place in the Premier League table.
Yardbarker
Manchester United Fans Pick The Best Erik Ten Hag Signing So Far
Erik Ten Hag brought a number of players to Old Trafford in his first transfer window as Manchester United manager. Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Antony, Martin Dubravka, Tyrell Malacia and Tyrell Malacia all signed as part of a new look United side. Most of the players brought in during the summer...
SB Nation
HOLTECAST | Aston Villa 1-3 Liverpool: Missed Opportunities!
Well then, what did the lads make of the Boxing Day loss to Liverpool?. Chances, chances, and more chances - does Unai Emery currently have the attacking talent needed to push Aston Villa further up the Premier League table or is more help required in January?. With Villa playing a...
NBC Sports
Premier League assist leaders: Who will win Playmaker of the Season?
Kevin De Bruyne’s gaudy assist numbers give rise to any number of considerations, and we have to wonder if the Manchester City star has ever wondered if the Premier League record would be his in a world in which Jose Mourinho found better use for him at Chelsea. De...
SB Nation
TEAM NEWS: Romero back, but Bentancur out vs. Villa
There’s good news and there’s bad news coming out of Antonio Conte’s press conference ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s match against Aston Villa on New Year’s Day. The good news is that Cristian Romero is back, fully fit, and ready to play at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tomorrow. The bad news is that Rodrigo Bentancur, who picked up an injury in the World Cup playing for Uruguay, is still injured and won’t be returning tomorrow as expected.
Erik Ten Hag Confirms Manchester United "Are Looking For A Striker" To Sign In January
United had been heavily linked with a move for Holland forward Cody Gakpo before rivals Liverpool agreed a deal with PSV for the 23-year-old.
Yardbarker
Report: Ronaldo’s exit could help Juventus land his former Man United teammate
Following a dreadful second stint, Cristiano Ronaldo has recently ended his collaboration with Manchester United following a total breakdown in the relationship between the parties. As we all know, the Portuguese’s transfer to KSA club Al-Nassr seems imminent, however, some suggest that the five-time Ballon d’Or could still impact his...
BBC
Brighton: Ex-Bayern Munich boss Jens Scheuer is new manager
Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit. Amy Merricks has been caretaker coach of the Women's Super League's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss. "I'm very...
Yardbarker
Watch: Liverpool fans will be furious as Leicester embarrass Reds with easiest goal of 2022/23
Liverpool looked to have every intention of starting the second-half of the season the right way after a 3-1 win over Aston Villa, though found themselves setting up another tense fixture thanks to another sloppy start. The Reds allowed in Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with ease, seeing the Leicester man cut through...
BBC
Ten Hag only focused on adding 'right player' to Man Utd squad
Erik ten Hag says any new arrivals at Manchester United in January will have to fit the club's “sporting and financial criteria”. The United boss was heavily linked with a move for Cody Gakpo before the Netherlands forward signed for Liverpool this week and has a gap in his strikeforce after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo in November.
