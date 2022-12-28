Kings County, like much of the rest of the state, got soaked Tuesday — and according to the National Weather Service, it’s just the beginning. After about six hours of steady rainfall Tuesday afternoon and with no signs of stopping, NWS meteorologist Antoinette Serrato said that about half of an inch of rain had fallen in Hanford. The amount was slightly less south of California State Route 198 and slightly higher in Lemoore, where rainfall totaled about 0.7 inches.

