2022 Blue and Gold Tournament: The top performers from Tuesday's quarterfinal matchups

Quarterfinal day at the 2022 Blue and Gold Tournament has come to a close and there were plenty of standout performances from those who have their teams in Wednesday's semifinals.

Here's a look at the top performers from Tuesday's winners' bracket action in Great Southern Bank Arena.

Tuesday's Blue Division MVP — Jacob Lafferty, Sparta

When you're going to be the Cinderella team, someone has to be the one to wear the slippers. Lafferty was just that for Sparta as he helped deliver the first upset of the Blue and Gold Tournament in a thriller against Ozark.

Lafferty was a monster in the post with 24 points and a handful of rebounds and blocks. In a three-point game, his three-quarter court shot at the third-quarter buzzer proved to be the game's difference. He also had a late block that prevented Ozark from tying the game up which led to Trojan free throws.

Lafferty is making sure basketball fans know his name by the end of this tournament.

Tuesday's Gold Division MVP — Curry Sutherland, Logan-Rogersville

For a baseball player, Sutherland is really good at this basketball thing, too.

Sutherland scored 24 points for Logan-Rogersville in its dominant win over Lebanon to advance to a Gold Division semifinal. Thirteen of his points came in the first quarter when the Wildcats jumped out to a 20-0 lead.

Sutherland was the focal point of the Wildcats' offense while seemingly touching the ball every time down the floor. At 6-foot-5, the Missouri State baseball signee got whatever he wanted in the paint while also possessing the capability of shooting from long range. He's been one of the tournament's best players through two days.

Ahlante Askew, Republic

Another game, another standout performance from Askew who led the Tigers in a close game down the stretch to squeak out a win over Hillcrest.

Askew scored seven of his 23 points in the final quarter while going 4-for-4 from the lie down the stretch to lead the Tigers to a win.

Monday's Blue Division MVP scored 17 points in the first half of Republic's win over Stockton. He's been right there as one of the tournament's best players and he gives the Tigers a shot at winning the whole thing.

Nick Burri, Greenwood

Burri's having himself a heck of a tournament as he followed his 28-point performance by going for 14 in Greenwood's win over Strafford.

Burri continues to look like one of the best athletes on the floor with excellent basketball IQ. He always seems to be in the right spot at the right time and he was clutch when his team needed him to be — with seven points in the final quarter when Strafford was making one last push.

Amarre Clark, Hillcrest

Clark knocked down a pair of fourth-quarter 3's to give Republic a scare before Hillcrest came up short. He was one of the better players on the floor the entire game.

Clark finished the game with 19 points with 12 coming in the fourth quarter. His second 3 of the fourth helped Hillcrest erase the Tigers' 10-point third-quarter lead down to two. He's been a very good player at Parkview in recent years and he's making a big impact at his new school this season.

Collin Clark, Greenwood

There haven't been many players more impressive than Clark has been during this tournament and he's just a sophomore with an extremely bright future.

Clark scored 17 for the Blue Jays against Strafford. The taller guard has a beautiful shooting stroke and is a good ball-handler up the court even when he towers over most at 6-foot-7. He's going to be a great player in the Ozarks for quite a while.

Jalon Cryer, Hartville

Cryer is making it known through two games of the tournament that he's someone opponents need to lock down. For the second day in a row, he was Hartville's standout player in a win that advanced it to the next round.

At 6-foot-2, Cryer scored 20 points in Hartville's win over Camdenton. He knocked down a pair of 3's and had a big third quarter in which he scored eight points to help create the separation needed to hand Camdenton its first loss of the year.

Kael Combs, Nixa

Combs didn't have the biggest scoring performance in the Eagles' first-round game but he got back on the board in a big way in Tuesday's win over Marshfield.

The best athlete in the Ozarks scored 20 points for the Eagles with most of his work coming at the basket. His big body combined with his athleticism made him the unstoppable player he's been all season as he continues to lead the area's best team through the early part of the season.

Josh Peters, Nixa

Nixa might have a shot at the Blue and Gold Tournament team 3-point record and Peters helped boost its numbers in its win over Marshfield.

Peters scored 25 points with five makes coming from beyond the arc. He found a rhythm during the second quarter when he knocked down three of his shots from deep to help the Eagles run away from Marshfield and advance to the semifinal round.

Kyle Pock, Bolivar

Who else? There's not a better player in the Ozarks and Pock reminded everyone of that during Bolivar's dominant win over Ash Grove.

Pock scored 31 points between the second, third and first few minutes of the fourth quarter. He was held scoreless during the first quarter and still managed to put together the highest-scoring performance of the tournament so far.

Pock scored from everywhere and had Missouri State fans fearing how comfortable he already looked with his mid-range jumper before he plays for Northern Iowa once his Bolivar days are over. His passing stood out and he was a beast on the boards.

Jaxon Rowden, Fair Grove

Fair Grove and Parkview appeared headed toward a great finish but the Eagles' defense clamped down and held the Vikings to just five fourth-quarter points to advance to the Gold Division semifinals.

Rowden's play down the stretch was critical as he scored seven of his 14 points in the final quarter to help create separation. He knocked down a pair of 3's in the win including a fourth-quarter dagger that led to the second upset at the Blue and Gold Tournament.

Cody Voysey, Strafford

While falling short against Greenwood, Voysey wasn't someone to blame as he went for a game-high 20 points as he tried to will his team back from an early deficit.

Voysey made three of Strafford's 10 makes from beyond the arc and he scored six in the final frame while trying to pull off a wild comeback. He's been one of the best pure shooters in the tournament and he's another sophomore to get excited about heading into the next few years.

Jace Whatley, Ozark

While coming up short, Whatley still showed that he was one of the better players in the area with his great length and athleticism in the paint.

Whatley scored 23 points for the Tigers while being the focus of the offense. He seemingly touched the ball in the paint every time Ozark found itself in a halfcourt set.

He's going to be a problem in the area for the next few years.

