Washington State

Biden arrives in US Virgin Islands to relax between holidays

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE
 3 days ago
KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to a place very familiar to him — the U.S. Virgin Islands — to enjoy some downtime and warmer weather and to ring in a new year with family.

The president and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, flew from Washington on Tuesday to St. Croix, one of three islands that make up the U.S. territory in the Caribbean. St. John and St. Thomas are the other two islands. The Bidens were joined by their daughter Ashley and her husband, Howard Krein, as well as grandchildren Natalie and Hunter, whose father was the president’s late son, Beau.

St. Croix is a tropical getaway that Biden has been getting away to at least since he was vice president, from 2009 to 2017.

“We've missed him the last couple of years,” Beth Moss Mahar, a retired attorney and island resident for nearly three decades, said in a telephone interview.

Biden spent the holidays at his home in Delaware in 2020 and 2021, mostly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This week's visit to St. Croix will be his first as president to the U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We're tremendously honored,” Del. Stacey Plaskett, a Democrat who represents the Virgin Islands in Congress, said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

“In the past, when he and his family have come, of course sightings of President Biden were almost a thing of legend,” she said.

Any sightings will now be altered by the fact that Biden is regarded as one of the world's most powerful men. As such, he now travels with a significantly bigger footprint than when he was vice president, including a large contingent of U.S. Secret Service agents, White House staff and journalists covering the trip.

Biden and his wife enjoy spending the week between Christmas and New Year's Day in a warmer climate, and Jill Biden likes a beach, aides said.

“We always look forward to his coming and we really understand that this is a place of relaxation for him and Jill and whatever other family he may bring with him and so we leave him alone and let him just relax,” said Donna Christensen, who was Plaskett's predecessor in Congress.

“He usually says, 'In my next life, I'm living in St. Croix,'" she said in a telephone interview.

Both Plaskett and Christensen expressed hope that attention paid to where Biden spends his year-end vacation will amplify challenges facing the U.S. Virgin Islands and other U.S. territories, such as threats from climate change, including more powerful hurricanes and rising sea levels, as well as problems these governments have coping with aging infrastructure.

Biden was scheduled to return to Washington on Jan. 2. That's the day before the president's Democratic Party cedes control of the House of Representatives to the Republican Party following the November midterm elections, potentially complicating Biden's legislative agenda for the remaining two years of his term.

Democrats will continue to control the Senate in the Congress that will be seated on Jan. 3.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WWD

Jill Biden Sparkles in Sequins to Celebrate Hannukah at the White House

First Lady Jill Biden joined her husband President Joe Biden for the White House Hannukah holiday reception on Dec. 19, wearing a festive ensemble. For the reception held in the White House’s Grand Foyer, Jill Biden wore a midnight blue long-sleeve sequin dress with a high-round neckline. She coordinated the dress with pearl earrings.
Margaret Minnicks

Joe and Jill Biden held a private memorial service for Biden's first wife and baby 50 years after their deaths

Joe and Jill BidenPhoto byManuel Balce Ceneta/AP/Shutterstock. On Sunday morning, December 18, 2022, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, along with some of the president's grandchildren attended a private family memorial mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After the service, they could be seen walking the grounds of the church to visit the gravesites where Biden's first wife Neilia Biden, and their baby Naomi Biden were buried 50 years ago when they were killed in a car accident in 1972.
GREENVILLE, DE
New York Post

Biden staying at St. Croix villa of wealthy donors who got state dinner invite

President Biden will ring in 2023 at the tropical island home of wealthy business owners Bill and Connie Neville — who earlier this month were among the select group admitted to the president’s first White House state dinner. The Nevilles made the 338-person guest list for the Dec. 1 gathering of billionaires, celebrities and politicians in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron after previously lending their three-bedroom beachfront villa to Biden. Biden traveled to St. Croix in the US Virgin Islands late Tuesday with first lady Jill Biden and other members of his family to celebrate the New Year — and potentially...
ALABAMA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden grants six holiday pardons

President Joe Biden has granted six full pardons this holiday season, including to one active-duty enlisted airman and a domestic abuse survivor. The pardon recipients served their sentences and "demonstrated a commitment to improving their communities," according to the White House. Those pardoned include: Gary Parks Davis, 66, of Yuma,...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

1st golf outing for Biden during US Virgin Islands vacation

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands — (AP) — After two days out of sight while vacationing in the U.S. Virgin Islands, President Joe Biden ventured out Friday for a round of golf. Biden and grandson Hunter, 16, hit balls on the 18-hole course at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf...
Nevada Current

Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest

Policy, politics and progressive commentary WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is recommending to the Democratic National Committee that South Carolina become the first primary state in the presidential nominating process in 2024, and that New Hampshire and Nevada follow a week later — leaving Iowa out of the early lineup, the Washington Post reported on Thursday night. Georgia and Michigan would follow […] The post Report: Biden says South Carolina should be first primary state, Michigan first in Midwest appeared first on Nevada Current.
MICHIGAN STATE
New York Post

Biden signs $1.7T spending bill after it’s flown 1,500 miles to St. Croix

The omnibus flies commercial.  As thousands of travelers remained stranded at airports across the country amid a chaotic few days for the airline industry, the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill scored a ticket to St. Croix for President Biden to affix his signature at the tropical villa where he’ll ring in the new year.  The White House told NBC News on Thursday that the more than 4,000-page bill was delivered to the 80-year-old president by White House staff on a regularly scheduled commercial flight. It’s unclear if the mammoth piece of legislation was checked or flew carry-on. “Today, I signed the bipartisan omnibus bill,...
WGAU

Biden pardons 6 convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes

KINGSHILL, U.S. Virgin Islands — (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

