ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Layton, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

West Valley police officer hospitalized, 2 others injured in crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A West Valley police officer was hospitalized Friday with injuries suffered in a traffic accident. Two other people suffered minor injuries. The officer was driving through the intersection of 5600 West and 3500 South about 5:35 a.m. when the officer's car was hit in the middle of the intersection, said West Valley Police Lt. Robert Brinton.
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Loved ones of Utah woman who died in police custody still waiting on answers

SALT LAKE CITY — Kseniya Kniazeva knew Megan Joyce Mohn for less than a year, but Mohn's impact on Kniazeva was powerful enough to last a lifetime. "She was the most real person I've ever had in my life. She never held anything back. Whatever she felt, she said," Kniazeva said, adding that Mohn was one of the funniest people she ever met. "She didn't care what people thought of her; she was just real to the core."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ksl.com

Clinton man admits robbing, killing man who was walking down Ogden street

OGDEN — A Clinton man has admitted to shooting and killing an Ogden pedestrian during a robbery in June. Erik Orozco Sanches, 20, pleaded guilty last week to a reduced count of murder and aggravated robbery, first-degree felonies, as part of a plea deal. He had originally been charged with aggravated murder. In exchange for his pleas, prosecutors dropped charges of obstructing justice, a second-degree felony, and use of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Ogden woman charged with murder in beating death of man in October

OGDEN — An Ogden woman already in the Weber County Jail has now been linked to the beating death of a man in October. Emily Francis Drake, 38, who police say is homeless, was charged Thursday in 2nd District Court with murder, a first-degree felony, and possession of a weapon by a restricted person, a class A misdemeanor.
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

Police seek help from public in West Valley shooting death

WEST VALLEY CITY — West Valley police are asking for the public's help in gathering information about the fatal shooting of an Ogden man at a West Valley apartment complex Tuesday night. Xavier Bernal, 20, was shot at the Redwood apartments, 4000 S. Redwood Road. Police say he drove...
OGDEN, UT
ksl.com

1 person killed in West Valley crash

WEST VALLEY CITY — A three-vehicle crash killed one person Thursday afternoon in West Valley City. The crash occurred at 4100 S. Mountain View Corridor. Police said a semitruck traveling north entered the intersection at 4100 South, hit a Honda Civic and pushed it into a third vehicle. The...
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
ksl.com

Big changes are coming to these Utah state parks

SALT LAKE CITY — Like anything else, Utah state parks age or even go wanting for the right kind of amenities to boost the visitor experience. The Utah Division of Parks has embarked on an extensive overhaul at Echo in Coalville, one so ambitious there will be an official celebration this spring marking its "extreme makeover."
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Creepy-looking truck rumbles through Layton

LAYTON — Trucks haven't changed all that much over the past 130 years. Yes, there might be bigger engines or more wheels on some of them. But the general design of a truck from the 1890s more or less resembles the modern versions, with a cab up front and space in the back to haul loads.
LAYTON, UT
ksl.com

Former 4-star Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle transfers to Utah

LOS ANGELES — As Utah prepares for the Rose Bowl against Penn State, the program got some welcome news Friday morning. Former Ole Miss cornerback Miles Battle announced on Twitter that he was transferring to Utah for his last season of eligibility. In his tweet, Battle said: "To a new year.. With new beginnings #GoUtes."
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy