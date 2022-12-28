ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PYMNTS

PYMNTS

8 in 10 Firms Without Non-Payroll Spend Management Want It

Non-payroll spend management software is useful in helping B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions providers install, track and control their spending. It is considered a critical growth driver. Spend management systems are seeing more demand as SaaS firms recognize this. Analyzing this in the study “Improving Financial Performance: The Speed of Spend...
PYMNTS

MoneyGram Teams With CellPay to Expand Bill Payment Offering

MoneyGram has partnered with CellPay to expand its payment option to over 30,000 billers. “This strategic partnership further accelerates both companies’ growth in a highly competitive bill payment arena,” the companies said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27). “MoneyGram is efficiently expanding the number of bill payments it processes through its powerful [application programming interface (API)-driven] infrastructure and best-in-class technology.”
PYMNTS

XQuant Looks to Expand Data Automation Solutions in S. Korea

XQuant is now marketing its data automation solutions with leading companies in South Korea. In a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release, the firm said that it is now collaborating with NICE and Hana Bank on its solutions for financial institutions and FinTech businesses. XQuant’s data automation solutions use artificial intelligence...
PYMNTS

Crypto Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Sells Facility to Galaxy Digital

Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has made transactions allowing it to continue operating. The firm said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release that its subsidiary would sell its Helios bitcoin mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital Holdings for $65 million and refinance its asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan from Galaxy.
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023

People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
shefinds

2 Data-Sharing Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete From Your iPhone Immediately

There are a number of apps that are well-known data snatchers. In other words: they accumulate as much personal data as they can on you and turn around and (usually) sell it to advertisers. Even though the list of great offenders extends far beyond just two, if one of your New Year’s goals is to beef up your personal tech security, Tech Security Expert Irene Graham, co-founder of Spylix, shares a few major offenders to get you started. Here are two data-sharing apps security experts say you should delete from your iPhone immediately.
shefinds

2 iPhone Browsing Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs To Protect Your Personal Data

Have you ever wondered if you are being as secure and private as possible while you’re browsing the internet? If the answer is “yes,” you could probably use a few good tips on browsing safely. “In today’s increasingly digital world, smartphones are essential tools for staying connected, doing business, and keeping up with the news,” said Tech Expert Rick Costa from Houselectric.com. “However, with their convenience and accessibility come certain risks. One of the most significant risks is the potential for your personal data to be breached while browsing the internet on your iPhone. To ensure your personal data remains secure, there are several mistakes you should avoid when browsing the internet on your iPhone.”
PYMNTS

CarMax Says Consumers Want to Buy, Finance and Sell Their Cars Online

Online car buying, where digital tools handle the tedious stuff, is remaking automotive checkout experiences. This was the takeaway from a conversation for PYMNTS’ Commerce Voices Series sponsored by Checkout.com, featuring CarMax Assistant Vice President of Product Ann Yauger and Assistant Vice President of User Experience Design Eric Martin.
PYMNTS

Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery

The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
Android Police

Google finally realizes the Maps and Waze teams would be better off combined

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers just so many online services, tools, and apps, that it's inevitable we'll find functions and features overlapping. Sometimes that ends up leading to a merger, as we've seen recently with Google Meet and Duo, or Hangouts combining with Google Chat. Now, the search titan is undergoing an internal restructuring to unite the teams developing Waze and Google Maps, although the apps will stay separate for now.
crowdfundinsider.com

Cashfree Payments CEO Shares Insights on Digital Payments, BNPL, Other Fintech Trends

Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments has provided a brief evaluation of the year 2022 and the anticipated trends in 2023, with respect to fintech, digital payments, BaaS, among other sectors. Sinha noted:. “India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a...
TheConversationAU

Open banking is coming to New Zealand – here’s what we can learn from countries already doing it

Traditional banks in New Zealand have long served as gatekeepers of customers’ data. This is about to change with the arrival of what’s called “open banking”, set to arrive in New Zealand by 2024. In essence, open banking is where a traditional bank makes client and transaction data available to another financial service provider. This provider then uses the information to find the best deal for customers. The government recently agreed to establish a consumer data rights framework (CDR), paving the way for open banking in New Zealand. As the country prepares for this new way to do banking, we can...
crowdfundinsider.com

Japanese Fintech Smartpay to Launch Next Phase of Consumer Finance via Open Banking

Japan-based Fintech Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, the country’s first digital consumer finance service that “allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts.”. Smartpay Bank Direct “emphasizes user security while delivering convenience for the consumer, through a network of 67 partner banks...
