FTC orders Mastercard to stop blocking competitor debit payments
The Federal Trade Commission has ordered Mastercard to cease business practices it claims are designed to bar vendors from routing payments through third parties.
8 in 10 Firms Without Non-Payroll Spend Management Want It
Non-payroll spend management software is useful in helping B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions providers install, track and control their spending. It is considered a critical growth driver. Spend management systems are seeing more demand as SaaS firms recognize this. Analyzing this in the study “Improving Financial Performance: The Speed of Spend...
MoneyGram Teams With CellPay to Expand Bill Payment Offering
MoneyGram has partnered with CellPay to expand its payment option to over 30,000 billers. “This strategic partnership further accelerates both companies’ growth in a highly competitive bill payment arena,” the companies said in a news release Tuesday (Dec. 27). “MoneyGram is efficiently expanding the number of bill payments it processes through its powerful [application programming interface (API)-driven] infrastructure and best-in-class technology.”
XQuant Looks to Expand Data Automation Solutions in S. Korea
XQuant is now marketing its data automation solutions with leading companies in South Korea. In a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release, the firm said that it is now collaborating with NICE and Hana Bank on its solutions for financial institutions and FinTech businesses. XQuant’s data automation solutions use artificial intelligence...
Crypto Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Sells Facility to Galaxy Digital
Crypto mining firm Argo Blockchain has made transactions allowing it to continue operating. The firm said in a Wednesday (Dec. 28) press release that its subsidiary would sell its Helios bitcoin mining facility in Texas to Galaxy Digital Holdings for $65 million and refinance its asset-backed loans with a new $35 million loan from Galaxy.
Urgent scam warning from Google for all Gmail users – how to avoid becoming a victim
GMAIL users are being warned about the rise of scam emails being sent to accounts. Registered users are receiving a huge volume of fake emails as we head into the festive period – and are being told they need to take extra care. Google currently estimates that it has...
Amazon is offering customers $2 per month for letting the company monitor the traffic on their phones
The deal is part of Amazon's Shopper Panel program that offers financial rewards to users if they share their receipts and fill out surveys.
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Five banking and payment scams to watch out for in 2023
People are being warned to watch out for bank scams in 2023, whether they are being offered an online “bargain” or a “get rich quick” scheme.Jenny Ross, Which? Money editor, said: “Scammers are relentless when it comes to wanting our personal information and ultimately our money.“And while their tactics will no doubt continue to evolve, we think these scams are the main ones to watch out for.“Banks will never ask you for personal information, nor will they try to hurry you into making a decision. If this happens to you – whether by text, email or over the phone, step...
Walmart Reportedly to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later Loans to its Customers
The new financial service is expected to be effectuated in 2023. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:TheInformation.com, Reuters.com, and Google.com.
I was laid off from DoorDash and was depending on it for my H1B visa. I'm mentally struggling to process the shock of looking for a new job.
This as-told-to essay is based on a conversation with a former DoorDash employee. They spoke on the condition of anonymity to protect their privacy, but Insider has verified their identity and former employment. The conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Slide 1 of 47: A wave of layoffs...
2 Data-Sharing Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete From Your iPhone Immediately
There are a number of apps that are well-known data snatchers. In other words: they accumulate as much personal data as they can on you and turn around and (usually) sell it to advertisers. Even though the list of great offenders extends far beyond just two, if one of your New Year’s goals is to beef up your personal tech security, Tech Security Expert Irene Graham, co-founder of Spylix, shares a few major offenders to get you started. Here are two data-sharing apps security experts say you should delete from your iPhone immediately.
2 iPhone Browsing Mistakes You Should Avoid At All Costs To Protect Your Personal Data
Have you ever wondered if you are being as secure and private as possible while you’re browsing the internet? If the answer is “yes,” you could probably use a few good tips on browsing safely. “In today’s increasingly digital world, smartphones are essential tools for staying connected, doing business, and keeping up with the news,” said Tech Expert Rick Costa from Houselectric.com. “However, with their convenience and accessibility come certain risks. One of the most significant risks is the potential for your personal data to be breached while browsing the internet on your iPhone. To ensure your personal data remains secure, there are several mistakes you should avoid when browsing the internet on your iPhone.”
CarMax Says Consumers Want to Buy, Finance and Sell Their Cars Online
Online car buying, where digital tools handle the tedious stuff, is remaking automotive checkout experiences. This was the takeaway from a conversation for PYMNTS’ Commerce Voices Series sponsored by Checkout.com, featuring CarMax Assistant Vice President of Product Ann Yauger and Assistant Vice President of User Experience Design Eric Martin.
Surge in Remote Workers Brings Opportunity for Online Retail, Grocery
The growing remote workforce presents a unique opportunity for online businesses as they boost online grocery and retail sales. A record number of consumers globally are at least partially working outside the office as of Q3 2022. Of those who reported working in the 30 days before the survey, 44% said they had worked online remotely, up one percentage point from the previous quarter, according to How The World Does Digital: Different Paths To Digital Transformation.
Google finally realizes the Maps and Waze teams would be better off combined
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Google offers just so many online services, tools, and apps, that it's inevitable we'll find functions and features overlapping. Sometimes that ends up leading to a merger, as we've seen recently with Google Meet and Duo, or Hangouts combining with Google Chat. Now, the search titan is undergoing an internal restructuring to unite the teams developing Waze and Google Maps, although the apps will stay separate for now.
Cashfree Payments CEO Shares Insights on Digital Payments, BNPL, Other Fintech Trends
Akash Sinha, CEO & Co-Founder, Cashfree Payments has provided a brief evaluation of the year 2022 and the anticipated trends in 2023, with respect to fintech, digital payments, BaaS, among other sectors. Sinha noted:. “India is in a strong position to become the global leader in fintech innovation, with a...
Open banking is coming to New Zealand – here’s what we can learn from countries already doing it
Traditional banks in New Zealand have long served as gatekeepers of customers’ data. This is about to change with the arrival of what’s called “open banking”, set to arrive in New Zealand by 2024. In essence, open banking is where a traditional bank makes client and transaction data available to another financial service provider. This provider then uses the information to find the best deal for customers. The government recently agreed to establish a consumer data rights framework (CDR), paving the way for open banking in New Zealand. As the country prepares for this new way to do banking, we can...
Japanese Fintech Smartpay to Launch Next Phase of Consumer Finance via Open Banking
Japan-based Fintech Smartpay has launched Smartpay Bank Direct, the country’s first digital consumer finance service that “allows customers to pay for online installment purchases straight from their bank accounts.”. Smartpay Bank Direct “emphasizes user security while delivering convenience for the consumer, through a network of 67 partner banks...
Facebook agreed to pay $725 million for collecting and using user-data without their consent
Social networks, 26/12/2022, 10 a.m. In the case of a class action lawsuit, Meta agreed to pay $725 million to settle an investigation claim that the social network allowed third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, to access people’s personal data. It’s the epilogue of the civil dispute that began in...
