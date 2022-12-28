Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DearbornTed RiversDearborn, MI
Bright & Beautiful Detroit Mother Vanished After Hand Amputation. What Happened To Alasia Hill?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Ann ArborTed RiversAnn Arbor, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Scenarios and ChancesFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Related
legalnews.com
Oakland County in 'all ways, moving forward' with key investments made in 2022
Innovation and transformation sums up 2022 in Oakland County. From voters deciding the county should be all-in on transit to General Motors announcing the investment of billions of dollars in expanding electric vehicle production at its Orion Township plant to the start of major parks and recreation improvements in Pontiac and southeast Oakland County, the county was in all ways, moving forward this past year.
legalnews.com
SADO in search of summer legal/mitigation interns
The Michigan State Appellate Defender Office (SADO) seeks first and second-year law students committed to public service, racial equity, and social justice to join its Summer Internship Program. SADO provides representation to poor people who appeal their state criminal convictions and those sentenced to juvenile life without parole in resentencing...
Michigan program helps addicts find treatment — but struggles to find ‘angel’ volunteers
It was her oldest son’s heroin use that led Lisa Boska to become an angel, one in a network of volunteers for Hope Not Handcuffs that helps people get into addiction treatment. She sits with them while they wait for a car to shuttle them to rehab, offering water and maybe a snack and, always, a shoulder on which to lean. “I try to be a little mom to everybody,” she said ...
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Michigan rejects DTE proposal to start prepayment program because of risk to lower-income customers
Attorney General Dana Nessel said the program lacks consumer protections
legalnews.com
Jackson firefighters raise funds to donate coats to children
On December 20, firefighters from the City of Jackson and Summit Township, after raising funds to buy more than 100 coats for local children in need, distributed coats at Hunt Elementary School in Jackson; and will also donate coats at Townsend Elementary School in Vandercook Lake. The Exchange Club of...
legalnews.com
Gathering to celebrate the holiday season
Members of the Macomb County Probate Bar Association (MCPBA) and their guests toasted the holiday season recently at O’Halloran’s Public House and Hall in Mount Clemens. The event was billed as an opporttunity “to start your holiday celebrations with great company, food, drinks and live music!” Among those taking part in the festivities was Macomb County Probate Court Judge Sandra Harrison (third from left in photo above). She is pictured with (left to right) Xhesika Sinojmeri, Jackson Heacock, Tarra Brown, Megan Cashen and Jessica Yousif.
Whitmer appoints new Michigan State University trustee
Sandy Pierce, a Wayne State alum, will begin her term on Tuesday and leave her seat on January 1, 2029. She replaces Pat O'Keefe.
Michigan Capitol Confidential
In last agenda item of year, Oakland County Commissioners gave themselves a raise
Article 7, section 9 of the Michigan Constitution gives county boards the exclusive power to set compensation for county officers, unless “otherwise provided by law.”. So while it’s true that Oakland County commissioners gave themselves a $6,000 raise for the upcoming 2023-24 term, there is also no one else who could have done this. Compensation is in the purview of the county board. Whether it should or shouldn’t be, it is.
Jalopnik
New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan
It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
legalnews.com
Daily Briefs
Maddin Hauser to continue online employment law series Jan. 25. Maddin Hauser continues its 2022-2023 Breakfast Bites: Employment Law Series with “How to Avoid, Mitigate Risk, and Defend Against Claims of Harassment and Failure to Accommodate Disabilities” online Wednesday, January 25, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Speaking at...
fox2detroit.com
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
Revisiting Michigan Celebrity Homes: Don & Patsy Lou Williamson
As we wrap up the year, we're revisiting some of the sweetest houses in Michigan that have belonged to some of our state's most prominent figures. Today, we're peeking inside a beautiful home in Davison that used to belong to eccentric Flint mayor Don Williamson and his wife Patsy Lou Williamson. This custom-designed home was built in 2010 and is nestled on 19 acres on the Potter Lake Peninsula.
Take A Look At This Abandoned Antique Store In Michigan
It's a little ironic that a place that is meant to hold old discarded things, is now disregarded itself. Hidden away somewhere in Michigan, the location of this store was not disclosed to the viewers. However, it should be noted to avoid trespassing in abandoned buildings. Retro Antiques Still Has...
HometownLife.com
Dawn redwood tree once thought extinct is potentially largest of its kind in Michigan
A tree grows in Franklin. But this is not just any tree. Not only has this dawn redwood recently been named a potential state champion in the Michigan Big Tree Hunt, this tree is of an ancient species once thought to be extinct. When a dawn redwood was rediscovered in China in 1941, acorns from it were subsequently distributed around the world to save the species. Those efforts spread to Michigan and to the land Jamie Jacob now owns.
WNEM
Shopping mall asks tenant to pay for damage caused by water main break
FLINT TWP, Mich. (WNEM) - Genesee Valley Center Mall in Flint Township was closed all day Monday following a water main break. The shopping center tried to return to normal operations on Tuesday morning, but according to a Facebook post, mall officials closed the shopping center again until further notice.
Authorities block two lanes on SB Woodward in response to condo fire in Bloomfield Hills
Authorities warned traffic will be slow moving along Woodward Ave. in Bloomfield Hills as crews work to control a fire that broke out at a condominium late Friday morning.
thelivingstonpost.com
After 41 years, Dave Beauchamp says goodbye to Champ’s Pub
Dave Beauchamp, the owner of Champ’s Pub, has been running his restaurant in Brighton a long time. A really long time. He’s been there longer than the roundabouts, longer than the Tridge, longer than the Ugly Naked Guy. Dave Beauchamp was in Brighton when the Pink Hotel was...
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan could see a flu surge after the holidays
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - After all that time with family this holiday season, health officials are worried that they will soon see a spike in the number of people getting sick from the flu. Mid-Michigan doctors said they are concerned people received more than gifts. Just in the past week,...
Comments / 0