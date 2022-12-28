Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
NHL postpones Sabres at Blue Jackets due to Buffalo blizzard
The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets due to poor weather conditions in Buffalo. The game was scheduled to be at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, but the Sabres couldn't get out of Buffalo after a deadly blizzard closed the roads and the airport. The Sabres released a statement on the decision, and a makeup date has not been determined yet.
Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23. “Everyone has been on the same page, and we are having success,” said Kuemper, who registered his third shutout this season and the 28th of his career. “This was a great team win.” Kuemper improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games against the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last spring before signing a five-year contract with the Capitals in July.
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
The Hockey Writers
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Winnipeg Jets – 12/27/22
The Christmas holidays are over, and the Minnesota Wild are right back into action as they head north to Winnipeg to take on the Jets. The inter-divisional competition tends to bring a heavy game between these two clubs, and the holidays are unlikely to change that, especially with the Wild just three points behind the Jets in the standings. The Wild are coming into the game with 12 wins in their last 16 games, producing an impressive 0.750 points percentage, and will be looking to get back on track after dropping their last game to the San Jose Sharks on Dec. 22.
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Detroit visits Pittsburgh after Rasmussen’s 2-goal game
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Penguins -203, Red Wings +168; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings visit the Pittsburgh Penguins after Michael Rasmussen’s two-goal game against the Tampa Bay Lightning...
Detroit Red Wings lose to Buffalo Sabres, 6-3: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (15-11-7) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2) When: 7 p.m. Thursday Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York. TV: Bally Sports Detroit. ...
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
Detroit News
Derek Lalonde has mixed emotions as Red Wings visit blizzard-ravaged Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — Derek Lalonde doesn't hide his feelings about western New York. The Red Wings' coach was born in upstate New York, has a lot of family and friends in the area, and of course loves the Buffalo Bills. So it's always special when the Red Wings play...
Red Wings in action against the Sabres following overtime win
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (16-14-2, fifth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -159, Red Wings +134; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Detroit Red Wings after the Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 in...
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
Detroit Red Wings look to extend winning streak against Buffalo Sabres
Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will play the second half of a back-to-back when they travel to Buffalo to take on the Buffalo Sabres for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Detroit enters tonight’s game riding a two-game winning streak, especially after last night’s big comeback win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Red Wings went down 4-0 and came back to win 5-4 in OT. The Wings have 37 points good for fourth place in the Atlantic Division and 10th in the Eastern Conference Standings.
Yardbarker
Canadiens News & Rumors: Barron, Montembeault, WJC, More
In this week’s edition of Montreal Canadiens news and rumors, the 2023 World Juniors have kicked off in Halifax and Moncton with six Habs’ prospects representing their respective countries, defenseman Justin Barron has been recalled from the Laval Rocket, and insider Pierre LeBrun provides the latest trade chatter surrounding Montreal.
