The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Bruins, Coyotes, Kings, Avalanche
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Boston Bruins a team to watch when it comes to the Patrick Kane sweepstakes? Meanwhile, where do the Arizona Coyotes sit when it comes to potentially trading Jakob Chychrun?. The Los Angeles Kings have extra defensemen; will they trade one? Finally, are...
Kuemper makes 32 saves as surging Capitals down Rangers 4-0
NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Johansson, defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Lars Eller scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 32 saves as the surging Washington Capitals downed the New York Rangers 4-0 on Tuesday night for their sixth-straight road win. Conor Sheary added a short-handed empty-net goal for the Capitals, who have won 10 of their last 11 games and are 13-3-1 since Nov. 23. “Everyone has been on the same page, and we are having success,” said Kuemper, who registered his third shutout this season and the 28th of his career. “This was a great team win.” Kuemper improved to 7-1-0 in eight career games against the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder helped the Colorado Avalanche win the Stanley Cup last spring before signing a five-year contract with the Capitals in July.
Yardbarker
Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time
The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Moves to IR
MacKinnon (upper body) was put on injured reserve Tuesday, per the NHL media site. MacKinnon, who has been out since Dec. 5, is getting close to being available to return. According to NHL.com, coach Jared Bednar said that the Avalanche forward could be back this week during his Tuesday appearance on Altitude 92.5 FM Denver. If MacKinnon is able to play Thursday against Los Angeles or Saturday versus Toronto then he would be back ahead of schedule from his initial four-week timetable. The 27-year-old forward has eight goals and 34 points in 23 games this season.
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Scores in victory
Leivo scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks. Leivo opened the scoring early in the first period, burying a feed from Nathan Walker after Chicago turned the puck over behind the net. The goal was Leivo's first point in eight games. The 29-year-old winger now has three goals and seven assists through 26 contests while playing primarily on the Blues' fourth line.
NHL
Gagner honored by Jets, teammates for 1,000th NHL game
Veteran forward sees players wearing special t-shirts, jerseys, gets tribute video. The celebration was on for Sam Gagner's 1,000th NHL game. The Winnipeg Jets forward was honored for reaching the career milestone on Thursday before a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Canada Life Centre. Teammates arrived wearing specially-made shirts...
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
