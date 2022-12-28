PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Walman scored at 2:13 of overtime and the Detroit Red Wings overcame an early four-goal deficit to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Wednesday night.Walman, off the rush, tipped a rebound behind goaltender Casey DeSmith for his second goal of the season.Pittsburgh was coming a 5-1 road loss to the New York Islanders less than 24 hours earlier, while Detroit played its first game since Dec. 21.The Penguins started strong with four goals on 12 first-period shots.Dylan Larkin started the Detroit comeback in the second period with a power-play goal, and David Perron completed it with...

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO