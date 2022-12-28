ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

The Hockey Writers

3 Bruins Playing Below Contract Value

The Boston Bruins are off to a surprising start to the 2022-23 season, sitting with a 27-4-3 record through 33 games. Their start can be pointed to many factors, including some players playing above their contract values. While there is no question that some players are playing above their value, there are some players that are performing below their contract value.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points

The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
ANAHEIM, CA
CBS Sports

Blues' Josh Leivo: Scores in victory

Leivo scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks. Leivo opened the scoring early in the first period, burying a feed from Nathan Walker after Chicago turned the puck over behind the net. The goal was Leivo's first point in eight games. The 29-year-old winger now has three goals and seven assists through 26 contests while playing primarily on the Blues' fourth line.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for...
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout

DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against the Blues

Chicago gets ready to play in their second contest of the three-game roadtrip. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The team continues the three-game road trip as they square off against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. RECAP. The Blackhawks...
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Golden Knights Lose to Kings in Return from Break, 4-2

The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-1) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (20-12-6), 4-2, in their first game back from the holiday break on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Midway through the first, Gabriel Vilardi fired a shot home to put the Kings up, 1-0. Michael Amadio answered on the power play as the former King tied the score at 1-1. Brayden McNabb gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the night as the converted a Reilly Smith pass to put the visitors ahead by a goal. Phillip Danault scored to tie the game three minutes later and the teams went into the final frame level at 2-2. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the third period to give Los Angeles the 4-2 win.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman

Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
DETROIT, MI
The Hockey Writers

Wild Weekly Check-In: Hartman, Boldy, Eriksson Ek & the Defense

The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey prior to their four-day holiday break consisted of only two games, a back-to-back on the road in California. Their first game against the Anaheim Ducks started out rough but ended with a win and extended their winning streak to six games. That ended the very next game, however, when they dug themselves a big hole against the San Jose Sharks and couldn’t dig themselves out.
SAINT PAUL, MN

