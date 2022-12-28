Read full article on original website
Williamson Educators Nominated for National HonorAdvocate AndyWilliamson County, TN
Dollar General Makes $100,000 Donation to Sumner County SchoolsAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
5 Top-Rated Hotels to Stay in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
5 Delicious Pizza Places in NashvilleBryan DijkhuizenNashville, TN
4 Unexpected Markets Can Turn To Investment Hotspots in 2023Real Estate Market ExplainerFort Worth, TX
The Hockey Writers
3 Bruins Playing Below Contract Value
The Boston Bruins are off to a surprising start to the 2022-23 season, sitting with a 27-4-3 record through 33 games. Their start can be pointed to many factors, including some players playing above their contract values. While there is no question that some players are playing above their value, there are some players that are performing below their contract value.
NHL
PROSPECTS: Korchinski Leads Blackhawks Prospects in Points
The Canadian defenseman recorded three assists in two games throughout the tournament. In the second and third day of actions, Sweden and Canada both took on Germany and came out victorious fighting for the top spot of the Group A division of the competition. F Victor Stjernborg, Sweden. In the...
FOX Sports
Henrique helps Ducks knock off Golden Knights 3-2 in SO
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Adam Henrique had two goals, John Gibson made 49 saves in his return after missing five games because of a lower-body injury and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 in a shootout on Wednesday night. Trevor Zegras had two assists to pass...
CBS Sports
Blues' Josh Leivo: Scores in victory
Leivo scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks. Leivo opened the scoring early in the first period, burying a feed from Nathan Walker after Chicago turned the puck over behind the net. The goal was Leivo's first point in eight games. The 29-year-old winger now has three goals and seven assists through 26 contests while playing primarily on the Blues' fourth line.
Nashville Predators, in a funk, need more of the 'old' Filip Forsberg
All signs pointed to dollar signs last season for Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg. The 28-year-old had a career-best 84 points, including 42 goals, in 69 games last season. That was enough to earn him an annual raise of $2.5 million for this season plus seven more after he signed a new contract.
FOX Sports
Johnston, Seguin lead Stars over Wild 4-1
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Wyatt Johnston scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and Tyler Seguin scored twice as the Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Thursday. Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who outshot Minnesota 43-25. Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for...
Cal Scores Season-Low 43 Points in Loss to Utah
Cal got a little closer to having its complete roster available as DeJuan Clayton made his Cal debut on Thursday. However, that did not do much for the Golden Bears’ offense, as Cal produced its lowest scoring total in nearly three years in a 58-43 loss to Utah at Haas Pavilion.
Detroit Red Wings hope to turn the tide against Buffalo Sabres with David Perron leading the charge
The Detroit Red Wings will continue their road trip tonight by taking on the Buffalo Sabres for the third time this season. The Red Wings lost the first two matchups against the Sabres, with the first one being an 8-3 blowout and the second game being a 5-4 shootout loss.
FOX Sports
Kings rally, edge Avalanche 5-4 in shootout
DENVER (AP) — Adrian Kempe scored the shootout winner and the Los Angeles Kings rallied from two goals down in the third period to beat Colorado 5-4 on Thursday night and snap a nine-game losing streak to the Avalanche. Trailing 4-2 entering the the third, Alex Iafallo scored on...
NHL
PREVIEW: Blackhawks Face Off Against the Blues
Chicago gets ready to play in their second contest of the three-game roadtrip. TV: NBCSCH | RADIO: WGN-720-AM | STREAM: MyTeamsApp (In Market) & ESPN+ (Out of Market) The team continues the three-game road trip as they square off against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center. RECAP. The Blackhawks...
FOX Sports
Okposo scores 3 times as Sabres beat Red Wings 6-3
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kyle Okposo scored three times, Casey Mittelstadt had two goals and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 6-3 on Thursday night for their fifth straight victory. Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo, and Owen Power, Zemgus Girgensons and JJ Peterka each had two...
FOX Sports
Raanta, Hurricanes beat Blackhawks 3-0 for 9th straight win
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 24 saves for his first shutout since March and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-0 on Tuesday night for their ninth consecutive victory. Martin Necas, Jesper Fast and Jordan Martinook scored to help the Hurricanes extend their franchise-record points streak...
NHL
Golden Knights Lose to Kings in Return from Break, 4-2
The Vegas Golden Knights (24-12-1) fell to the Los Angeles Kings (20-12-6), 4-2, in their first game back from the holiday break on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena. Midway through the first, Gabriel Vilardi fired a shot home to put the Kings up, 1-0. Michael Amadio answered on the power play as the former King tied the score at 1-1. Brayden McNabb gave the Golden Knights their first lead of the night as the converted a Reilly Smith pass to put the visitors ahead by a goal. Phillip Danault scored to tie the game three minutes later and the teams went into the final frame level at 2-2. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the third period to give Los Angeles the 4-2 win.
The Hockey Writers
Red Wings’ Chiarot Is Not a First-Pairing Defenseman
Ben Chiarot is a Detroit Red Wings defenceman who is a divisive topic of conversation. Some view him as a blueliner with offensive instincts who likes to join the rush and plays adequate defense in a top-two pairing role. Others believe he needs a veteran defensive stalwart to play with and brings down anyone who doesn’t match that description.
The Hockey Writers
Wild Weekly Check-In: Hartman, Boldy, Eriksson Ek & the Defense
The Minnesota Wild’s last week of hockey prior to their four-day holiday break consisted of only two games, a back-to-back on the road in California. Their first game against the Anaheim Ducks started out rough but ended with a win and extended their winning streak to six games. That ended the very next game, however, when they dug themselves a big hole against the San Jose Sharks and couldn’t dig themselves out.
