NFL: Houston Texans at Denver Broncos

Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorable
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this Year
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmark
New company transforming Aurora Radisson into 'affordable' housing
Denver contributor round-up: Ways to ring in the new year in the Mile High City
Sean Payton Hiring by Houston Texans? Would Coach See the Positives?
Despite their 19-14 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 16, the Houston Texans have had a largely forgettable season in 2022. The Texans have limped towards a 2-12-1 record in coach Lovie Smith’s first season at the helm. Despite the potential of promising rookies such as running back Dameon Pierce and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (both of whom currently reside on injured reserve), the Texans already have 90 percent of their vision focused on 2023.
thecomeback.com
Texans star announces bold contract demand
The Houston Texans sputtered mightily in 2022. Through all the team’s downtrodden results, lineman Laremy Tunsil managed to shine brightly. Even with the offense a mess around him, Tunsil’s brilliance has stood out. Fans elected the former Ole Miss standout to his third-career Pro Bowl after he allowed only one sack all season. Now, the 28-year-old lineman is looking for a new contract. He’s thinking big, too: According to ESPN, he wants to be the highest-paid tackle in the NFL.
Without Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins take shot at ousting Patriots
After constantly looking up at the New England Patriots in the standings for nearly two decades, the Miami Dolphins will have a golden opportunity to get back at their division rival on Sunday when the two teams meet in Foxborough, Mass. Miami (8-7) has finished behind the Patriots (7-8) in the AFC East in 19 of the previous 21 seasons. It's been a long, tumultuous road for the Dolphins, who, through their own doing and with a little bit of help, could lock down their...
NFL World Reacts To JJ Watt's Next Job Suggestion
J.J. Watt announced his decision to retire at the end of the season. While the star defensive lineman will finish playing football after the Arizona Cardinals' final two games, Watt has plenty of time to consider future work. On Wednesday, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked if he sees...
Panthers DT Derrick Brown: 'We want Coach Wilks'
Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks has the support of the locker room for the permanent job, defensive tackle Derrick Brown told NFL Network. "I'll speak for everybody in that locker room and say that we want coach Wilks to be our next head coach," Brown said. "That's for sure." Wilks replaced Matt Rhule, who was fired on Oct. 10 after a 1-4 start. The Panthers have gone 5-5 since...
NFL Week 17 Preview: Packers (-3.5) Cover, Vikings Have Nothing To Play For
Scott Ferrall and Mike Carver discuss Packers and Vikings.
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 25, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert (11) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
An ode to J.J. Watt; Raiders skid into worst-case scenario; and Georgia-Ohio State offers a mini-NFL draft preview
Welcome back to the Four Verts column, hopefully you’ve had a more restful holiday season than Derek Carr and the Raiders. While the Raiders potentially hit the reset button on their team, there are a handful of other AFC teams that appear to be set for the foreseeable future. First, we say goodbye to one of the best players in the history of the NFL.
NFL: Detroit Lions at Pittsburgh Steelers
Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough (10) looks to pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Pittsburgh won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Bears Chances to Land No. 1 Pick Up 25 Percent After Texans Win
Bears chances to land No. 1 pick up 25 percent originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears' chances to snag the first pick in the NFL draft are up to 35 percent, according to ESPN's FPI (Football Power Index). Before Week 16, the index set the Bears' chances of...
Cards turn to QB David Blough to start vs. Falcons
Arizona Cardinals quarterback David Blough will start Sunday's game against the host Atlanta Falcons after Colt McCoy experienced concussion symptoms late in the week. Coach Kliff Kingsburgy said Friday that Blough, 27, is getting the nod over Trace McSorley, who completed 24 of 45 passes for 217 yards with an interception in Arizona's 19-16 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. The Cardinals (4-11) have lost five straight and seven of their past eight contests. ...
Jaguars plan to keep feet on gas against Texans
No matter what happens this week, the Jacksonville Jaguars will play for the AFC South title and a playoff spot at home in Week 18 against the reeling Tennessee Titans. But coach Doug Pederson says Jacksonville isn't going to take things easy on Sunday when it travels to division-rival Houston. "There is never a meaningless game -- never ever, ever, ever," he said. ...
Bucs QB Blaine Gabbert helped rescue family from water landing
Tampa Bay Buccaneers backup quarterback Blaine Gabbert hasn't taken a snap under center this season, but he sure was involved in a key play on Thursday. Gabbert and other bystanders helped rescue a man, his parents and a pilot after the helicopter in which they were traveling made an emergency landing off the coast of Davis Islands near Tampa at 5 p.m. ET. Hunter Happ, 28, said he heard a...
New Jersey shutters Citrus Bowl bets over Drew Brees’ PointsBet deal
Having an assistant coach as the face of your sportsbook is turning into an issue for PointsBet. Drew Brees was brought in to be an interim assistant coach at his alma mater Purdue a couple of weeks ago, and it was already known that the Boilermakers would be competing at the Citrus Bowl against No. 16 LSU on Jan. 2. PointsBet, however, had a relationship with the former Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who was the brand ambassador for the sportsbook since June 2021, and even reportedly was given an equity stake in the company. Ahead of Purdue’s bowl game, PointsBet cited that their ambassador relationship with Brees had to end due to various gambling and legal regulations. As a result, all bets that have been made on Purdue’s Citrus Bowl Game vs. LSU on PointsBet had to be stopped and voided due to New Jersey state laws. Most books have Purdue as a roughly 14.5-point underdog against LSU in the Citrus Bowl, which will kick off on Monday at 1 p.m. EST.
Texas HC Steve Sarkisian Unloads on Staffer Before Alamo Bowl
Texas (8-5) head football coach Steve Sarkisian was fired up ahead of his team’s matchup against No. 12 Washington (11-2) in the Valero Alamo Bowl Thursday. Perhaps a little too fired up, as one broadcast crew member found out. With his Longhorns ready to explode out of the tunnel at the Alamodome, Sarkisian appeared to be locked in. But after the broadcast crew member put his hands on Sarkisian to hold him back, the second-year head coach came unglued.
Next Few Weeks Will Determine Jazz's Maneuvers at Trade Deadline
Will the Utah Jazz be sellers at the NBA trade deadline?
Lakers: Three Impending Atlanta Hawks Free Agents That Could Fit LA
Let's scout some future prospects!
