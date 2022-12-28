One dead, two injured in Bronx apartment building fire

A man died and two others were injured in a Bronx apartment fire Tuesday night, according to officials.

The fatal blaze broke out in an apartment on the second floor of 3540 Rochambeau Ave. around 10:20 p.m., according to the FDNY.

About 60 firefighters and other first responders rushed to fire, which was placed under control about 20 minutes later, the department said.

Milton Barnes, 76, was found unconscious and with “severe fire exposure” inside his apartment where the blaze started and pronounced dead by EMS.

Two other people were taken to area hospitals. The cause of the fire is under investigation.