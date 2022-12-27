Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Georgia Man Allegedly Kidnapped South Carolina Woman, Raped Her For Months
Ismael Patricio Aguirre is charged with rape, kidnapping, aggravated assault, battery and false imprisonment in the case of a woman held for four months. She faked a pregnancy to escape. A Georgia man has been jailed for allegedly kidnapping a woman from South Carolina and holding her against her will...
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime
Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried
Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Idaho murders: Sources tell Judge Jeanine Pirro 'genealogical DNA' helped nab suspect
Judge Jeanine Pirro, a former prosecutor in New York State, told 'The Five' her sources believe genealogical DNA evidence helped lead authorities to the Idaho suspect.
'This Is Your Lucky Day,' Shooter Says Before Murdering A Man In Front Of His Girlfriend
Frank Arroyo was a family man whose children meant everything to him. But he was cut down in the prime of his life by the brother of his ex-wife’s boyfriend over a custody dispute. Francisco Arroyo Jr. was born in Puerto Rico in 1948 and moved with his family...
His 1980s Disappearance Led Investigators To A Serial Killing Duo — Who Is Paul Cosner?
When Paul Cosner vanished in 1984, his girlfriend and family were incredibly concerned. They were right to be. The disappearance of Paul Cosner ultimately helped expose the crimes of a depraved serial-killing duo, Leonard Lake and Charles Ng. The pair's murder spree is documented in the upcoming three-part special "Manifesto...
Accused Killer Allegedly In Possession Of Pregnant Woman’s Body Found Not Competent To Stand Trial
Investigators believe Torrey Moore shot a convenience store employee to death before fleeing to his apartment, where police found the decomposing body of pregnant woman Denise Middleton. A man accused of killing a convenience store clerk and then leading authorities to the decomposing remains of a heavily-pregnant woman is not...
Florida Death Row Inmate Accused Of Quadruple Murder Granted New Round Of DNA Testing
After half a decade fighting for further testing in court, death row inmate Tommy Zeigler, 77, will get the opportunity to potentially prove himself innocent of a 1975 quadruple murder through modern DNA testing. A Florida judge green-lit the DNA testing of decades-old evidence that could absolve a death row...
Where Is James Reyes, The Ex-Boyfriend In The Sherri Papini Case, Today?
DNA and police statements linked an ex-boyfriend with Sherri Papini, a woman who infamously faked her own kidnapping. Sherri Papini’s husband and kids were terrified when she disappeared while on a jog near their Redding, California home in November 2016. But one person actually knew, where she was: James...
Massachusetts Woman Sentenced To Life Without Parole For Ritualistic Murders Of Young Sons
Latarsha Sanders was convicted this week of the 2018 murders of her sons, 8-year-old Edson Brito and 5-year-old La'son Brito. A Massachusetts woman will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of murdering her two young sons in 2018. Latarsha L....
Former R. Kelly Manager Sentenced For Threatening To Shoot Theater Playing 'Surviving R. Kelly'
A judge sentenced Donnell Russell, 47, to one year in federal prison for calling in a phone threat of gunfire to stop a documentary about R. Kelly's sexual abuse, according to the Associated Press. A Manhattan federal judge sentenced R. Kelly’s former manager to one year in federal prison for...
Where Was Serial Killer Leonard Lake's 'Torture Cabin' Located?
Leonard Lake and Charles Ng killed men, women, and infants at a remote cabin in the woods. It's difficult to imagine that the kind of evil friends Leonard Lake and Charles Ng unleashed could happen anywhere. But in California in the 1980s, the two murdered at least 11 people and...
Man Murdered Ex-Wife’s Husband In Attempt To Get Custody Of His Kids
On December 15, 1991, Keith and Anita Yunk were asleep in their bedroom in their Largo, Florida home — then the spouses were awakened at 3 a.m. by an intruder who was beating and stabbing them. Anita’s 12-year-old son, Jason Rawley, also woke up from the noises of the...
Parents Of North Carolina Girl, 11, Arrested After Waiting Three Weeks To Report Her Missing, Police Say
Madalina Cojocari's mom and stepdad, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, have been arrested for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. The mom and stepdad of a missing North Carolina 11-year old have been arrested for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement after waiting more than three weeks to report that the girl was gone.
Two Teenagers Accused Of Stabbing Woman To Death And Injuring Her Husband During Australia Home Invasion
The suspects have a long history of crime, and one teenager served time for trying to kill a man in his home when he was 15, according to 7 News Australia. Two 17-year-old boys are accused of stabbing a woman to death, and hurting her husband, as they broke into an Australia home the day after Christmas, police said.
California Serial Killer Franc Cano Sentenced To Life For Killing, Raping Four Women
“I wasn’t there when he killed her, but I see it in my head every day,” Melody Anaya, the daughter of Martha Anaya, one of Franc Cano’s victims, said in court on Thursday. Franc Cano, who kidnapped and killed at least four women in southern California, will...
Biden pardons six ex-prisoners including woman, 80, who shot ‘abusive’ husband when she was 33
President Joe Biden pardoned six people on Friday who had already completed their sentences, the White House said. The individuals pardoned had already served sentences for crimes relating to drugs and second-degree murder.A White House statement said that following their release the individuals became active members of their communities.The pardoned includes Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, who was convicted of murder for shooting her husband when she was 33. She claimed that her husband had attacked her and threatened her just before she killed him, but the court found her guilty of second-degree murder. She went onto become a mother and...
Aspiring Transgender Model Accused Of Murdering Father, Injuring Sister In Staged Home Invasion
Nikki Secondino allegedly ran to neighbors for help, claiming two masked intruders broke into her Brooklyn apartment and demanded money. Now, she is charged with her father's murder and sister's attempted murder. An aspiring transgender model is under arrest for allegedly murdering her father in what was initially believed to...
Tupac Shakur's Stepdad Released From Prison After Serving Nearly 40 Years For Deadly 1981 Brinks Armored Truck Heist
Mutulu Shakur had been serving a 60-year sentence for his role in a 1981 heist of a Brinks armored car that left one security guard and two police officers dead. Rapper Tupac Shakur’s stepfather, who has been serving time behind bars for nearly four decades for a 1981 armored truck heist that left three dead, was released from federal prison on Friday.
Learn About 2 Of California's Deadliest Murders In 'Manifesto Of A Serial Killer'
Oxygen True Crime is starting the new year with more compelling series and specials, including a three-part special, which dives into how the vanishing of a man named Paul Cosner intersects with one of the deadliest murderers in California history, and a show about the most jaw-dropping homicide cases in the Florida-Alabama area.
Oxygen
New York City, NY
46K+
Followers
8K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.https://www.oxygen.com/crime-news
Comments / 0