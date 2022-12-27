ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Expert Says Despite Constant Allegations Against Him, Donald Trump Will Most Likely Never be Charged with a Crime

Most experts agree that despite the best efforts of his detractors, it is highly unlikely that Donald Trump will ever be charged with a criminal offense of any kind. Facing an almost constant barrage of accusations, some of which carry at least some semblance of verisimilitude, and many which are patently absurd on their face, Donald Trump remains uncharged in any of the litanies of accusations posed against him over the better part of the past decade.
Indy100

Idaho murder suspect asked one question to cops after arrest - and people are worried

Nearly seven weeks after the gruesome murders of four University of Idaho students, an apparent breakthrough has been made. On Friday 30, December police arrested 28-year-old Bryan Christopher Kohberger in Monroe County, Pennsylvania.According to reports, Kohberger was arrested at 3am "without incident" while at his parents' home.The arrest was unexpected as Kohberger has no obvious ties to any of the four victims, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin.However, preliminary information has painted a concerning picture of the man who is in police custody. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterAccording to Brian Entin of News...
Oxygen

Parents Of North Carolina Girl, 11, Arrested After Waiting Three Weeks To Report Her Missing, Police Say

Madalina Cojocari's mom and stepdad, Diana Cojocari and Christopher Palmiter, have been arrested for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement. The mom and stepdad of a missing North Carolina 11-year old have been arrested for failure to report the disappearance of a child to law enforcement after waiting more than three weeks to report that the girl was gone.
The Independent

Biden pardons six ex-prisoners including woman, 80, who shot ‘abusive’ husband when she was 33

President Joe Biden pardoned six people on Friday who had already completed their sentences, the White House said. The individuals pardoned had already served sentences for crimes relating to drugs and second-degree murder.A White House statement said that following their release the individuals became active members of their communities.The pardoned includes Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas, 80, who was convicted of murder for shooting her husband when she was 33. She claimed that her husband had attacked her and threatened her just before she killed him, but the court found her guilty of second-degree murder. She went onto become a mother and...
Oxygen

Tupac Shakur's Stepdad Released From Prison After Serving Nearly 40 Years For Deadly 1981 Brinks Armored Truck Heist

Mutulu Shakur had been serving a 60-year sentence for his role in a 1981 heist of a Brinks armored car that left one security guard and two police officers dead. Rapper Tupac Shakur’s stepfather, who has been serving time behind bars for nearly four decades for a 1981 armored truck heist that left three dead, was released from federal prison on Friday.
Oxygen

Oxygen

Crime Time is your destination for true crime stories from around the world, breaking crime news, and information about Oxygen's original true crime shows and documentaries.

