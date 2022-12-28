Read full article on original website
Related
Leadership Kentucky to host 21st Alumni Luncheon, Flame of Excellence presentation February 9
Leadership Kentucky will host its 21st Annual Alumni Luncheon in Lexington at Keeneland’s Entertainment Center and Keene Barn on February 9, where the Flame of Excellence Award will be presented to Former Governor, Paul Patton, and First Lady Judi Patton. The Flame of Excellence Award honors an outstanding Kentuckian...
Brent Spence Bridge project awarded more than $1.6 billion, given green light to proceed to construction
The Brent Spence Bridge Corridor Project has been awarded federal funding grants worth more than $1.6 billion, giving the landmark bridge and corridor project the green light to move toward construction. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and U.S. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell made the announcement Thursday.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Coldest Place in Kentucky
Kentucky’s unique geography and location within the interior of the United States give it some of the most unique weather events in the region. With hot summers and cold winters, Kentucky, as many of its residents know, can be a place of extremes! Today, we are going to explore the weather in the state, particularly the stuff regarding the cold. Let’s discover the coldest place in Kentucky, plus learn a bit about the weather in this beautiful state!
Kentucky landed $10.5 billion in economic development projects in 2022
(The Center Square) – Kentucky celebrated another banner year for economic development in 2022, as nearly 250 businesses chose to invest upwards of $10.5 billion in new projects or expansions. According to Gov. Andy Beshear’s office, that news comes one year after the Bluegrass State posted its strongest year for business growth. In 2021, the state reported more than $11 billion in investments for expansion or attraction projects slated to create more than 18,000 jobs. ...
spectrumnews1.com
Medical marijuana will soon be legal for some Kentuckians. Here's how it works
KENTUCKY — Starting Sunday, Kentuckians with certain medical conditions can legally possess medicinal marijuana — with several caveats. It comes after Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear signed an order taking action on medical marijuana after legislation on the matter stalled several times in Frankfort. What You Need To Know.
Study: Kentucky has the 5th shortest life expectancy in the US
A study conducted by NiceRx showed healthcare expenditures and life expectancy by state across the U.S.
WLWT 5
Kentucky's medical marijuana order goes into effect Jan. 1: What to know
A Kentucky executive order about medical marijuana will take effect at the start of the new year. Lawmakers tried, and failed, again this year to pass a bill that would legalize it. It passed through the House, but died in the Senate. So in response, Gov. Andy Beshear introduced an...
thegardeningdad.com
Here is the BEST Time to Plant Marigold in Kentucky (2023 Guide)
Do you want to grow marigold in Kentucky, but don’t know when to plant them?. Planting marigold is not as easy as it seems. Marigold are not able to survive frost or cold weather under 50 degrees Fahrenheit. So if you plant them outside too early in the spring...
953wiki.com
Gov. Beshear: Kentucky Awarded Nearly $36 Million to Get More Children Kindergarten Ready
FRANKFORT, Ky. (Dec. 29, 2022) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. “My administration will always put education first, and that...
Kentucky receives grant of nearly $36 million to ensure children are kindergarten-ready
The federal government has selected Kentucky for a nearly $36 million grant to support families and the state’s economy by ensuring more children are ready for kindergarten. When a young child enters kindergarten ready for school, there is an 82% chance that child will master basic skills by age 11 compared with a 45% chance for children who are not school ready.
z93country.com
Kentucky to cut unemployment benefits next year
Kentucky is among the states with the longest possible unemployment benefits, at 26 weeks. However, come January, 1, those unemployment benefits will change for the first time in 84 years. The change comes with the passing of House Bill 4. Kentucky Representative Phillip Pratt calls house bill 4 the “get...
wevv.com
Scams target Kentucky Motorists
A series of scams have targeted Kentucky motor vehicle registration customers in Mclean county. According to the Mclean County Clerk's office, the scams are offering to pay registration for the customer entirely, or offering steep discounts. The only legitimate methods for registering a vehicle are in person, by mail or...
Medical marijuana executive order goes into effect Sunday
The executive order came after the Kentucky House passed a bill to legalize medical marijuana twice, but both times it died in the Senate.
aarp.org
Kentucky General Assembly
AARP is making a difference in Kentucky – whether it’s fighting to protect your hard-earned Medicare and Social Security benefits, saving you money on your utility bills, or ensuring you can live independently as we age. Kentucky’s 2023 General Assembly begins January 3, 2023. During this 30-day "Short Session" our local volunteers and grassroots activists from across the state will advocate on policy issues that matter most to Kentuckians 50-plus and their families. AARP Kentucky will be in Frankfort supporting relief for family caregivers who pay expenses out of their own pockets’ and fighting to prevent the financial exploitation of vulnerable adults.
For My Money, This Indiana State Trooper’s Traffic Reminder Could Be Louder…For the People in the Back
Whether it was in western New York, Pennsylvania, or Ohio this summer or recently during trips to Nashville in Louisville, I was amazed at drivers who seemed to forget something... You don't drive slow in the left lane. It honestly didn't happen nearly as much during a WEEK in the...
fox56news.com
Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana bill?
The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already filed a bill to legalize it for both recreational and medicinal use. Will 2023 be the year Kentucky passes a marijuana …. The issue is guaranteed to come before lawmakers again as a representative has already...
Republicans gain voters, Democrats lose as Kentucky sees registration increase
FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK)—Voter registration in Kentucky continues to grow. Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a press release that Kentucky saw a net gain of 4,004 registered voters in the month of November. 11,078 new voters registered, and 7,074 voters were removed: 5,517 deceased voters, 953 voters were convicted of felonies, 498 voters […]
progressivegrocer.com
AppHarvest Opens 4th Indoor Farm in Kentucky
Sustainable food company AppHarvest Inc. has opened a 60-acre high-tech indoor farm in Richmond, Ky., its fourth such facility in the Bluegrass State. Based in Appalachia, AppHarvest develops and operates some of the world’s largest indoor farms with robotics and artificial intelligence to build a reliable, climate-resilient food system. Its farms are designed to grow produce using sunshine, rainwater and up to 90% less water than open-field growing, all while producing yields up to 30 times that of traditional agriculture and preventing pollution from agricultural runoff. Food retailers have demonstrated increasing interest in high-tech indoor farms for their ability to de-risk fruit and vegetable production with a more climate-resilient, more sustainable year-round growing solution that uses far fewer resources.
WBKO
T.J. Samson’s Skilled Nursing Unit named ‘among best in Kentucky’
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The Skilled Nursing Unit at T.J. Samson Community Hospital has been recognized as a Best Nursing Home for short-term rehabilitation for 2022-23 by U.S. News & World Report. The annual Best Nursing Homes ratings, now in their 13th year, assist prospective residents and their families in...
wymt.com
Kentucky Governor discusses legislative session priorities
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Lawmakers are headed back to work in Kentucky next week as the general assembly will reconvene. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said he hopes lawmakers will prioritize education by passing his Education First plan. The governor’s plan aims to address student learning loss brought on by the...
Northern Kentucky Tribune
Lexington, KY
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
A signature project of The Center, The Tribune gives Northern Kentucky its daily newspaper back. An online-only, comprehensive newspaper will focus on local issues, people, schools and business in ways that will build community and encourage civic engagement.http://www.kycpsj.com/
Comments / 0