ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Red Cross of Southern Nevada urges residents to donate blood to help those affected by winter storm

By Linsey Lewis
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R29fb_0jwENuCR00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As a massive winter storm makes its way across the nation, hundreds of Red Cross blood drives have been canceled leaving more than 9,000 potential donations to go uncollected.

The American Red Cross of Southern Nevada is urging residents to donate blood to help ensure that patients across the nation have access to lifesaving blood during this winter storm.

“The severe winter weather is coming at a time of the year when the holidays and travel obligations already caused a slowdown in donations,” Rachel Flanigan, Executive Director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter said. “Southern Nevadans – especially those with type O blood – are urged to give blood now. The Red Cross depends on generous volunteer blood donors every day to provide lifesaving blood for those in need, but especially during times of disaster.”

Flanigan said that the Red Cross must collect about 12,500 blood and nearly 3,000 platelet donations for patients at about 2,500 hospitals and transfusion centers across the country.

“We need blood donors more than ever at this time of year, to make sure hospitals have the blood that seriously ill children and adults will need over Christmas and the new year,” Walter Kelley, Divisional Chief Medical Officer for the Pacific, Rocky Mountain, and Southwest Divisions of the American Red Cross said.

All blood types are needed, however, type O negative is the universal blood type and is what emergency room personnel reach for in the most serious situations when there is no time to determine a patient’s blood type.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, click this link or call 1-800-733-2767.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

US 95 northbound remains closed before Lee Canyon

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The northbound lanes of U.S. 95 north of Las Vegas and before the turnoff for Lee Canyon, or Highway 156, are closed to traffic Thursday morning due to a big rig crash. The crash happened around 12:25 a.m. when a tractor-trailer overturned at mile marker...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX Reno

Flood watch issued for Washoe County, Sierra starting Friday morning

RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of western Nevada will likely be ringing in the new year with a lot of new moisture. The National Weather Service in Reno has issued a flood watch for portions of Nevada and California as another atmospheric river is expected to push through the region starting Friday.
WASHOE COUNTY, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Procession, memorial to be held Thursday for late Henderson fire engineer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Fire Department announced that a procession and a memorial will be held Thursday for late Engineer Clete Najeeb Dadian. At noon on Dec. 29, personnel from Henderson fire and police departments will escort Dadian’s remains from the Henderson Fire Training Center, 401 Parkson Road, to Central Church, 1001 New Beginnings Drive.
HENDERSON, NV
8 News Now

K9 training demonstration held at new Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department facility

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department K-9 unit hosted its special year-end training demonstration on Wednesday. It featured K9s and handlers from the LVMPD Foundation’s 2023 calendar and was held at the new training facility near the South Point Casino. The K9 officers demonstrated their agility, strength, courage, and intelligence on […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
Record-Courier

Update: National Weather Service issues flood watch

Less than 12 hours after the Carson River near Willow Bend subsided, forecasters issued a flood watch for the upcoming New Year’s weekend. The watch starts 7 a.m. Friday as another warm atmospheric river arrives in Western Nevada and lasts until 4 a.m. Monday. “Mainstem river flooding is most...
NEVADA STATE
8 News Now

8 News Now

43K+
Followers
17K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy