Pele: The footballing genius who pioneered the beautiful game
Pele famously described football as ‘o jogo bonito’ – the beautiful game – and arguably no individual did more to make it so.The Brazil great was always willing to attempt the extraordinary and in doing so he redefined what was possible on the pitch.Three moments from the 1970 World Cup finals in Mexico – widely regarded as Pele’s pinnacle – all ended with him being thwarted.There was the incredible save from England’s Gordon Banks to keep out his bullet header, the audacious but missed attempt to beat Czechoslovakia’s goalkeeper from the halfway line in Brazil’s opening match and the outrageous...
BBC
In pictures: When Pele played in Scotland
Pele has been hailed the world over as the greatest footballer to ever play the game following his death aged 82. But one small Scottish football club has posted a special tribute to the Brazilian great after a famous visit to its ground in June 1966. Troon FC have hailed...
Cliff Jones: Wales had never heard of Pele before 1958 World Cup encounter
Cliff Jones admits Wales had never heard of Pele before the Brazilian destroyed their World Cup dream in 1958.Pele was only 17 when he burst onto the scene in Sweden in sensational fashion, scoring six goals as Brazil won the World Cup for the first time.But Pele – who died on Thursday at the age of 82 – did not play until Brazil’s third match of the tournament against the Soviet Union because of a knee injury.He had arrived in the quarter-final as an unknown quantity to Welsh opponents missing their own star man John Charles through injury.Pele, however, produced...
Yardbarker
Pele Hailed As "The Greatest Of All Time" As Tributes Pour In Following Brazil Legend's Death
Tributes have began to pour in from across the soccer world following the death of Brazil legend Pele at the age of 82. Pele remains the only man ever to have won the World Cup three times, having fired Brazil to glory in 1958, 1962 and 1970. Sao Paulo's most...
Pele, Maradona, Messi: Who is the greatest of all time?
When FIFA declared Pele and Diego Maradona jointly the players of the 20th century, and effectively the best of all time, they side-stepped but did not resolve a heated debate that has grown more complicated as Lionel Messi has dominated the 21st century. AFP Sport looks at who is the best between the magical Brazilian, the controversial Maradona, who passed away in November 2020 at the age of 60, and a second Argentine, the twinkling Messi who is still playing: Triple crown v single titles -- Pele played in four World Cups, winning three times, a record not yet beaten and giving him one more than Maradona and Messi combined.
BBC
Cristiano Ronaldo: 'People will forget what it was like' with superstar at Man Utd says Christian Eriksen
Manchester United midfielder Christian Eriksen says the transient nature of the game means people will soon forget what it was like to have Cristiano Ronaldo at the club. The Portugal forward's contract was terminated in November after he criticised the club and said he had "no respect" for manager Erik ten Hag in an interview with Piers Morgan.
BBC
Pele: My five-minute interview with Brazil great
Summer 2016 and, out of the blue, an email arrives. Would you like to interview Edson Arantes do Nascimento - aka Pele, aka the greatest footballer in the history of the game?. Predictably, there are some catches. Firstly, you have do it by telephone. Secondly, you have to ask him why he's coming to Scotland and, thirdly, you only have five minutes.
In pictures: The remarkable life of Brazil’s World Cup great Pele
Pele has died at the age of 82.Here, the PA news agency looks back at the Brazil great’s career in pictures.London callingFine Troon-ingHandbags at HampdenAll smiles on arrivalSmall piece of historyChange of roleBad day at GoodisonEarly exitWorld Cup winnersSheffield starSpecial guestsMedical manMeeting MaradonaWembley wayRecord-breaking bidAll-time greatsWriting historyOld Trafford outingDegree of recognitionAnfield ovation Read More Charity boss speaks out over ‘traumatic’ encounter with royal aideUkraine war’s heaviest fight rages in east - follow liveBrazil football legend Pele dies aged 82From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great BritainPele, Gordon Banks and that save
WVNews
Mbappé haunted by France loss, not bitter toward Argentina
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé may always be haunted by France's loss in the World Cup final, but says he bears no bitterness over the way Argentina celebrated and won't let the defeat hold him back with Paris Saint-Germain. Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has been criticized for the...
Pele death - news: Messi and Ronaldo pay tribute to Brazil legend after his death at 82
Brazil football legend Pele has died at the age of 82.The Associated Press confirmed the news, saying: “Brazilian soccer legend Pelé, winner of record 3 World Cups and standard-bearer for ‘the beautiful game,’ has died at 82.”Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Pele is the only man to have won the World Cup on three occasions, as he helped Brazil to success at the 1958, 1962 and 1970 tournaments, also winning the Golden Ball for best player at the latter.At the first of those, the then-17-year-old became the youngest player to appear at a men’s World Cup although his record was subsequently broken by Northern Ireland’s Norman Whiteside.During a 21-year playing career, he is said to have scored 1,283 goals in 1,363 senior matches for clubs and country, although that number is disputed given it included unofficial friendlies and tour matches. Read More Pele’s family gathers at hospital to spend Christmas with Brazil greatPele to spend Christmas in hospital as cancer advances
'Pele is eternal': Neymar leads tributes to Brazil legend
Neymar led the tributes to Pele after the Brazil legend's death on Thursday as the Paris Saint Germain star said his iconic compatriot had "transformed football into an art". "He transformed football into an art, into entertainment...
Pele, Gordon Banks and that save
Pele scored more than 1,000 goals – but it is the one denied to him by England goalkeeper Gordon Banks which has stood the test of time as one of the World Cup’s most famous moments.Pele, who has died aged 82, was at the height of his powers when Brazil’s mesmerising team faced defending champions England in the sweltering heat of Guadalajara during the group stage of the 1970 World Cup.The contest, viewed at the time as the final which might have been, was edged by Jairzinho’s goal on the hour.Is this the 'greatest save' in history? Gordon Banks fended...
Yardbarker
Brazilian football legend Pele dies aged 82
Brazilian football legend Pele has passed away at the age of 82 after a recent battle with illness. The former Santos and Brazil forward was widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, winning the World Cup three times during his career, most notably as part of that iconic Brazil side in 1970.
kalkinemedia.com
'Rest in peace, Pele,' -- Messi, Argentina hail Brazilian great
World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi led the rest of football-crazy Argentina in bidding Brazilian hero Pele farewell on social media Thursday, posting photos of himself and "The King" taken in happier times. "Rest in peace, Pele," Messi wrote on Instagram after the announcement that Pele had died in hospital at...
kalkinemedia.com
Italian football to hold minute's silence for Pele
Italy's Football Federation (FIGC) called for a minute's silence to be held before matches on Friday and next week in memory of Brazil legend Pele following his death aged 82. "On the occasion of all the friendly matches scheduled for today, Friday December 30, and on the 16th day of the Serie A on Wednesday January 4, the FIGC has arranged a minute's silence to remember Pele," it said in a statement.
From the 1966 World Cup to London 2012 Olympics – Pele’s visits to Great Britain
Pele, who has died at the age of 82, made many high-profile visits to Britain.The Brazilian great’s humility and beaming smile won him adulation across the globe, first as a player and then a United Nations ambassador.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of his trips to Britain, with Brazil, club side Santos and after his retirement.First trip to Wembley – as a spectatorA near-capacity crowd at Wembley in May 1963 booed the announcement that Pele would not be featuring in the international friendly against England, which ended 1-1.Pele was still feeling the effects of injuries sustained...
SI Vault: Remembering Pele Throughout the Years
From the soccer legend’s first World Cup win to his role as an ambassador for the 2014 tournament in Brazil, Pelé captivated the sports world for decades.
BBC
'The greatest of all time' - Ronaldo leads Pele tributes
We are going to close this page now, but you can find lots more reaction to the death of Brazil football legend Pele across the BBC, including on our News and Sport website pages. Goodbye for now. Football legends pay tribute to 'king of football'. More football greats have been...
BBC
Pele: The Brazilian forward's legendary career in his own words
Legendary Brazil forward Pele discusses the pivotal parts of his footballing career, from watching the World Cup in his home country in 1950 to playing at four World Cups as a player. Available to UK users only.
World soccer to fall silent in memory of Brazilian legend Pele
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.
