srqmagazine.com
35 Under 35 Honoree - Claire Craigmile at Sarasota County Government
- How did you make your start in your profession and what aspect of your work do you find the most meaningful?. I began my career as a reporter for the Bradenton Herald, covering local government events and I quickly fell in love with local government and the impact these organizations make within a community. During Hurricane Irma, the COVID-19 pandemic, and throughout Hurricane Ian I have implemented communicative strategies to keep our community informed. Hurricane Ian proved that we are truly making a difference in our community and serving as a lifeline to ensure the welfare of Sarasota County residents.
srqmagazine.com
Women United is Hosting a New Year Celebration for Their First Quarter Meeting
United Way of South Sarasota County’s Affinity Group, Women United, will be hosting their New Year Celebration on Friday, January 13 th , 2023 starting at 5:30 PM. The meeting will be held at the United Way Office located at 4242. S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL. 34293. Women United was created to engage, empower, and educate local women interested in strengthening their community through selfless work such as fundraising, volunteering, networking, and educational opportunities. The funds raised through Women United are dedicated to Eviction Prevention and Homeless Mitigation. During this free meeting, guests will learn about Women United, enjoy light bites and beverages, take advantage of the.
observernews.net
Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council
Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
mymanatee.org
2023 Manatee County Wall Calendars Now Available
MANATEE COUNTY, FL (December 29, 2022) – Manatee County's popular wall calendars have arrived—just in time for the New Year. The 2023 theme, “Historic Manatee County, Then and Now,” features familiar sites that have been a part of Manatee County’s rich history… and are still a vibrant part of our present. From the once-domed downtown courthouse to the oldest still-in-use Spring Training ballpark, each month offers interesting insight into another enduring element of Manatee County life.
Longboat Observer
Dakin Dairy owner says farm will be challenged to survive after Ian
Although he tries to stay optimistic, Dakin Dairy owner Jerry Dakin said 2023 offers huge challenges for the survival of his dairy. “I’ve never been challenged so much in my life because you have things you need to fix, but you can’t,” Dakin said. “Right now we’re taking money out of our savings to keep it going. That’s only going to last for so long.”
fox13news.com
Historic Leonard Reid home to become arts, cultural and history center in Sarasota
SARASOTA, Fla. - The Leonard Reid house now off Martin Luther King Junior Way is a piece of history and the city of Sarasota is turning it into a place to learn about arts, culture and history. "This building is so very important because you have to understand Newtown and...
beckersasc.com
Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS
Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
Beach Beacon
Downtown Dunedin brings beauty into the new year with annual art festival
DUNEDIN — It’s time to ring in the new year with new art as Howard Alan Events presents the 26th annual Downtown Dunedin Art Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 7-8, on Main Street in Dunedin. Artists from around the nation will set up their creations, gallery-style,...
srqmagazine.com
Block Party for the New Year
This Saturday, head downtown for Sarasota’s annual New Year’s Eve block party. The celebration, which runs from 1pm-1am and is free to the public, will feature an array of events including Sarasota’s signature Pineapple Drop when the clock strikes midnight, reigning in the new year. “The Pineapple Drop is the largest new year's eve celebration in southwest Florida,” says Laura Kresl of Pro It Out Marketing and Advertising, one of the organizers of the event. “It’ll feature carnival midway rides and games for all ages. There will be fair food favorites, live music and DJs, along with special offers and extended dining in the restaurants in downtown Sarasota.”
sarasotamagazine.com
What to Know Before Moving to Florida
This December, I’m celebrating a special anniversary. No, not the romantic kind with chocolate and roses from a hunky lifeguard, but rather the anniversary of my three-year-long love/hate relationship with Florida. In 2019, I moved to Sarasota from Atlanta intending to stay a few months, soak up some rays,...
gotowncrier.com
Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Healthcare In PBC
As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary healthcare practice on Florida’s east coast. Dr. Laurie P. Rothman is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health. Rothman is a...
Bay News 9
Safety Harbor community rallies around family of well-known business owner after sudden passing
SAFETY HARBOR, Fla. — The Safety Harbor community is rallying around the family of Whistle Stop Grill and Bar Owner Louis Kinney, who passed away unexpectedly days before Christmas. “Well, he was a staple here. I mean, Whistle Stop has been around for forever, and he was the face...
Longboat Observer
Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties
The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
Seven (7) Sarasota Restaurants You Can't Miss: Find Your Next Favorite Restaurant in Sarasota:
Seafood - Sarasota FLPhoto byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. The opinion of the author is her own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:
Florida AG wants to shut down ‘deceptive’ Pinellas hot tub and spa companies
The Florida Attorney General's Office is working to shut down a hot tub and spa cover company for deceptive business practices.
Beach Beacon
Red tide eases slightly, but Pinellas still feeling the effects
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had a little more encouraging news to report on the red tide outbreak currently affecting Florida’s gulf coast. The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 51 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 22. That’s down from 69 samples the week before and 75 from Dec. 12-16.
thetampabay100.com
No 1: Andrew Warren suspension
In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
fox13news.com
Hurricane Ian leaves behind financial nightmare for Sarasota County snowbird
VENICE, Fla. - Months have passed since Hurricane Ian hit the state of Florida, problems keep piling up for residents in severely impacted areas. Though local, state, and federal resources have been sent to help, the aftermath left a financial nightmare for many – including snowbirds. Janet Beardsley, 83,...
srqmagazine.com
A George Crumb Tribute: Remembering an American Icon and Those He Influenced
The composer George Crumb (1929-2022) has been celebrated as one of the 20th century’s most adventurous and exceptional composers. ensembleNewSRQ (enSRQ) pays tribute to him with “George Crumb Tribute: Remembering an American Icon and Those He Influenced,” a concert showcasing two works, “Black Angels” and “Madrigals,” by the trailblazing composer. The concert also features the emotionally powerful “Demeter Prelude” by Crumb’s protégé, Margaret Brouwer. Renowned soprano, Lucy Fitz Gibbon returns to sing Crumb’s evocative “Madrigals.” The concert is Sunday, January 16, 7:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 1031 S Euclid Ave, Sarasota. Single tickets are $25. Single tickets for streaming options are $10. For more information on ticket packages and single tickets, including student ticket pricing, visit www.ensrq.org.
Team Behind Michael’s On East to Launch New Concept at Selby Gardens, Oct 2023
The new venture, which is yet to be named, will be a farm-to-table restaurant that draws on the established excellency of its flagship brand.
