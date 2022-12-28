ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota County, FL

srqmagazine.com

35 Under 35 Honoree - Claire Craigmile at Sarasota County Government

- How did you make your start in your profession and what aspect of your work do you find the most meaningful?. I began my career as a reporter for the Bradenton Herald, covering local government events and I quickly fell in love with local government and the impact these organizations make within a community. During Hurricane Irma, the COVID-19 pandemic, and throughout Hurricane Ian I have implemented communicative strategies to keep our community informed. Hurricane Ian proved that we are truly making a difference in our community and serving as a lifeline to ensure the welfare of Sarasota County residents.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

Women United is Hosting a New Year Celebration for Their First Quarter Meeting

United Way of South Sarasota County’s Affinity Group, Women United, will be hosting their New Year Celebration on Friday, January 13 th , 2023 starting at 5:30 PM. The meeting will be held at the United Way Office located at 4242. S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL. 34293. Women United was created to engage, empower, and educate local women interested in strengthening their community through selfless work such as fundraising, volunteering, networking, and educational opportunities. The funds raised through Women United are dedicated to Eviction Prevention and Homeless Mitigation. During this free meeting, guests will learn about Women United, enjoy light bites and beverages, take advantage of the.
VENICE, FL
observernews.net

Community response huge to loss of Sandy Council

Having contributed so much to others around her, Sandy Council will long be remembered by friends, her community partners and family members. Here is a sampling of the outpouring of comments made after her passing. All said she will deeply missed. Mariella Smith, former Hillsborough County commissioner. “Sandy was a...
RUSKIN, FL
mymanatee.org

2023 Manatee County Wall Calendars Now Available

MANATEE COUNTY, FL (December 29, 2022) – Manatee County's popular wall calendars have arrived—just in time for the New Year. The 2023 theme, “Historic Manatee County, Then and Now,” features familiar sites that have been a part of Manatee County’s rich history… and are still a vibrant part of our present. From the once-domed downtown courthouse to the oldest still-in-use Spring Training ballpark, each month offers interesting insight into another enduring element of Manatee County life.
Longboat Observer

Dakin Dairy owner says farm will be challenged to survive after Ian

Although he tries to stay optimistic, Dakin Dairy owner Jerry Dakin said 2023 offers huge challenges for the survival of his dairy. “I’ve never been challenged so much in my life because you have things you need to fix, but you can’t,” Dakin said. “Right now we’re taking money out of our savings to keep it going. That’s only going to last for so long.”
MYAKKA CITY, FL
beckersasc.com

Florida physician group cuts ties with BCBS

Fort Myers, Fla.-based Millennium Physician Group has cut ties with two Blue Cross Blue Shield plans, YourSun.com reported Dec. 26. The group will no longer accept My Blue HMO and Medicare Advantage PPO members as of Dec. 30. Millennium spokesperson Liza Fernandez told YourSun.com that the group cut ties due...
FORT MYERS, FL
srqmagazine.com

Block Party for the New Year

This Saturday, head downtown for Sarasota’s annual New Year’s Eve block party. The celebration, which runs from 1pm-1am and is free to the public, will feature an array of events including Sarasota’s signature Pineapple Drop when the clock strikes midnight, reigning in the new year. “The Pineapple Drop is the largest new year's eve celebration in southwest Florida,” says Laura Kresl of Pro It Out Marketing and Advertising, one of the organizers of the event. “It’ll feature carnival midway rides and games for all ages. There will be fair food favorites, live music and DJs, along with special offers and extended dining in the restaurants in downtown Sarasota.”
SARASOTA, FL
sarasotamagazine.com

What to Know Before Moving to Florida

This December, I’m celebrating a special anniversary. No, not the romantic kind with chocolate and roses from a hunky lifeguard, but rather the anniversary of my three-year-long love/hate relationship with Florida. In 2019, I moved to Sarasota from Atlanta intending to stay a few months, soak up some rays,...
FLORIDA STATE
gotowncrier.com

Tampa General Hospital Launches Concierge Healthcare In PBC

As part of its commitment to connecting the Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast communities to world-class care, Tampa General Hospital (TGH) is launching a concierge primary healthcare practice on Florida’s east coast. Dr. Laurie P. Rothman is the first doctor to join TGH Concierge Health. Rothman is a...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Longboat Observer

Red tide status in Sarasota, Manatee counties

The map below lists current data on the presence of Karenia brevis, the organism that creates algae blooms known as red tide, at beaches across Sarasota and Manatee counties. Click the top left button in the map below to view the sidebar or to go to a specific location. Each data point lists the date the status was last updated. View the map in a separate tab here.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Beach Beacon

Red tide eases slightly, but Pinellas still feeling the effects

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission had a little more encouraging news to report on the red tide outbreak currently affecting Florida’s gulf coast. The red tide organism, Karenia brevis, was detected in 51 samples collected from the shoreline and offshore of southwest Florida the week of Dec. 22. That’s down from 69 samples the week before and 75 from Dec. 12-16.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
thetampabay100.com

No 1: Andrew Warren suspension

In early August, Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended Hillsborough County State Attorney Attorney Warren. DeSantis cited two pledges Warren signed as well as internal policies not to prosecute certain low-level misdemeanors unless public safety was at risk. The pledges also included a vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another to refuse prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
srqmagazine.com

A George Crumb Tribute: Remembering an American Icon and Those He Influenced

The composer George Crumb (1929-2022) has been celebrated as one of the 20th century’s most adventurous and exceptional composers. ensembleNewSRQ (enSRQ) pays tribute to him with “George Crumb Tribute: Remembering an American Icon and Those He Influenced,” a concert showcasing two works, “Black Angels” and “Madrigals,” by the trailblazing composer. The concert also features the emotionally powerful “Demeter Prelude” by Crumb’s protégé, Margaret Brouwer. Renowned soprano, Lucy Fitz Gibbon returns to sing Crumb’s evocative “Madrigals.” The concert is Sunday, January 16, 7:30 p.m., at First Congregational Church, 1031 S Euclid Ave, Sarasota. Single tickets are $25. Single tickets for streaming options are $10. For more information on ticket packages and single tickets, including student ticket pricing, visit www.ensrq.org.
SARASOTA, FL

