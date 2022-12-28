Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Count Passes 50 In US "Blizzard Of The Century"Raj GuleriaErie County, NY
Full cold emergency in New York state. More bodies are being searched under the snowRoxana AntonBuffalo, NY
How To Prepare For A BlizzardChibuzo NwachukuBuffalo, NY
Top 10 Things to Do in Buffalo, New YorkReynold AquinoBuffalo, NY
Record Snowfall In Buffalo City: At Least 28 Died And Thousands Are SufferingAbdul GhaniBuffalo, NY
Related
Bills Mafia members help with shoveling out homes in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Members of Bills Mafia on Thursday were at the Delavan Grider Community Center helping shovel out homes. The group brought shovels, snow blowers, and anything else they could use to help out their neighbors. While it might seem like a simple task, some people 2 On Your Side spoke to said without the helping hands, they may not have been able to clear the snow.
‘I was exhausted, I was so frozen’: South Buffalo man rescues a 70 year-old hospital worker during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 has been hearing a growing number of stories of people stepping up to help others during the height of the blizzard. One South Buffalo man rescued an essential worker who was stuck in his car. Patrick McDonald described his experience as “horrifying,” and thought he wasn’t going to see […]
Listen: Jay's story melts hearts as a Buffalo blizzard Christmas miracle
When Cheektowaga Police were alerted to a glass break at the Pine Hill School on East Delevan Avenue Christmas Eve as the blizzard raged outside, officers were overwhelmed with calls and unable to investigate.
BBC
Barbershop owner in Buffalo opens his doors and saves lives in deadly blizzard.
A historic blizzard hit Buffalo, New York just before Christmas. When the owner of a downtown barbershop realised how dangerous conditions had become, he posted on social media encouraging anyone in need of shelter to come to his shop.
26-year-old Buffalonian dies in blizzard, leaves behind wife and unborn son
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now 39 people who have died in Erie County from the blizzard. Among them is 26-year-old Abdul Sharifu, who moved from the Congo to Buffalo years ago. He was just getting the next chapter of his life started. Sharifu was known to many by...
'I had to climb out windows': Frustration mounts as Buffalo residents struggle to recover from deadly blizzard
It’s been nearly a week since a deadly and powerful blizzard crippled the Buffalo, New York, area, and a state of emergency remains in effect across Erie County.
Poloncarz apologizes; 2 more storm deaths bring total to 40
Of those who died in Erie County, 17 were found outside, four were in cars and 11 were inside homes.
Poloncarz apologizes to community in final blizzard briefing as death toll rises to 39
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz opened by apologizing to the community and Buffalo for his tirade attacking Mayor Byron Brown and city snow removal efforts during a similar briefing Wednesday.
Buffalo ‘angel’ saves 64-year-old man from deadly snowstorm on Christmas Eve
It’s a Christmas miracle. In what some officials are calling the worst snowstorm to hit Buffalo since 1977, a Buffalo woman has gone viral for being a “true angel” and saving the life of 64-year-old resident Joe White who was found outside her door, crying for help.
Buffalo Target store becomes haven after 100 inches of snow falls already
By Tuesday evening, parts of Buffalo, N.Y., had turned into a winter wonderland, according to Tim Wenger of WBEN, Audacy’s station there. Just days before, motorists left stranded by severe storms found a different kind of haven. In a Target.
EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The toll from the weekend blizzard that hit the Buffalo area was approaching 40 deaths Wednesday from the region's deadliest storm in generations. Homes are only beginning to warm after days without heat. Drivers are still claiming cars they had abandoned. In a region that prides...
Blizzard baby: Buffalo parents-to-be get coached through firstborn's birth
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Blizzard of 2022 put a hold of things on hold, Christmas, Hanukkah, and countless family get-togethers, the one thing that seemingly could not be stopped was childbirth. While Western New York was being frozen in time soon to be mother and father Erica and Davon...
8 People Arrested For Looting During Deadly Storm In Buffalo
Buffalo Police announced that 8 people have been arrested, so far, for allegedly looting during the Blizzard. The arrests were made by the Buffalo Police Department’s Anti-Looting Detail on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said,. People who are out looting when people are losing their lives...
Buffalo woman full of gratitude after being stranded at Target during blizzard
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Well "Thank god" for Target. That's what a Buffalo woman is saying, after she and her husband spent Christmas Eve in the Walden Avenue store, after being stuck in their car in the parking lot the night before. Beverly David Lewis and her husband Danny thought...
More than 600 New York National Guard troops are in Buffalo for storm relief
BUFFALO, N.Y. — There are now over 600 National Guard troops from the Niagara Falls airbase, and elsewhere in Western New York as well as from around the state including New York City. They are here to provide a helping hand with storm relief in various ways including saving...
Erie County To Take Over Snow Removal Services In Buffalo?
Over the last month or so, Buffalo and Western New York have been hit by two major snow storms that have dumped nearly 100 inches of snow on Buffalo, with much more snow hitting the suburbs. The latest storm, potentially the worst blizzard in the history of Buffalo, has left...
wearebuffalo.net
Buffalo Pizzeria Does Amazing Act For First Responders
There is still a ton of work to be done in Buffalo and Western New York. Cleaning up roadways and crews are still in the process of removing cars, who were stranded in driving lanes. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Tuesday it would approximately two more days to...
‘It’s embarrassing’: County Executive displeased with Buffalo snow removal
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called Buffalo's snow removal efforts "embarrassing" following the severe blizzard, prompting a response from Mayor Byron Brown.
Erie County, Buffalo defend snowmobile policy during storm
“Erie County has access to snowmobiles and can request them, as needed, but I think we’re forgetting the fact that no one could go out [in the height of the storm],” said Dan Neaverth, Jr. on WBEN Tuesday morning.
Cheektowaga Police asking for help identifying hero who saved people during the blizzard
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a local hero. They are asking if anyone know who "Merry Christmas Jay" is. Jay helped bring people into Pine Hill School and get them out of the blizzard. The police department would like to thank Jay for his heroism.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 3