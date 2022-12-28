Read full article on original website
Westmoreland man dies in single-vehicle crash
A 26-year-old man Jeannette man died in a crash along Route 981 in Derry Township Tuesday night. The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jacob Mayer. The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Route 981. According to the report, Mayer was not wearing a seatbelt.
1 injured in overnight crash in Allegheny County
One person was injured in crash overnight in Allegheny County. A 911 dispatcher said first responders were called to the area of East Steuben Street and Noble Avenue in Crafton just before 2:30 a.m. Video from a Channel 11 photographer captured extensive damage to the back of an SUV, including...
Crews respond to fire at motel in Westmoreland County
SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pa. — Crews were called to a fire at a motel in Westmoreland County Thursday morning. The call came in before 11 a.m. for the 1200 block of S. Main Street in South Greensburg. Firefighters say when they arrived on the scene heavy fire was coming from...
2 taken to a hospital after fire in Fayette County, investigators say
BULLSKIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to a hospital after a fire in Fayette County, investigators say. Fayette County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 400 block of Breakneck Road in Bullskin Township at around 11:05 a.m. Thursday. Investigators say 1 person was taken to...
Police: Chase of vehicle stolen in fraudulent AVIS rental scheme ends when suspect crashes into pole
A high-speed police pursuit in Allegheny County ended with a suspect crashing into a telephone pole Wednesday night. The vehicle that was involved is believed to be one of the vehicles stolen from a local AVIS Rental, where a former employee is accused of fraudulently renting vehicles in exchange for cash and heroin.
Woman killed, man critically injured in Allegheny County shooting
A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Allegheny County. County 911 was notified of a shooting in the 2200 block of Hawthorne Avenue in Swissvale around 11:35 p.m., according to Allegheny County police. First responders found a woman and man who had...
West Mifflin man arrested for allegedly dragging police officer with his car
A West Mifflin man was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly dragging a police officer with his car. West Mifflin police said they were conducting a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn’s vehicle in the area of Route 837. According to the criminal complaint, when an officer told Littlejohn to exit the car, he struck the officer with the car door and put the vehicle in drive, taking off while the officer was in the vehicle.
Ohio police suspect dies after being found unconscious and attacked by BB Gun
An Ohio police suspect died after being found unconscious in an alley in Pittsburgh and allegedly was attacked by teens with a BB gun. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was accused of breaking into a Government building in Cadiz. Gaylor was arrested in Hopedale the following day without incident. Gaylor was released and was awaiting indictment. Gaylor was […]
butlerradio.com
Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls 2009 Homicide
The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
Woman arrested after Christmas morning robbery in Washington County
WASHINGTON, Pa. — Washington police say they were in the right place at the right time on Christmas morning when they saw a woman breaking into a home. A 911 call from from a home on Broad Street early Christmas morning said a woman held another woman at knifepoint and robbed her.
wdadradio.com
THREE CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FIGHT DUE IN COURT TODAY
As we get closer to the New Year, Indiana County’s Court schedule is offering a light day of activity, with three preliminary hearings on the schedule. The three people who are set for a preliminary hearing today are all charged in the same case from October of this year. Court documents show that 23-year-old Tyrone Thomas III, 24 year old Marissa Moore, and 25-year-old Shane Domino, all of Indiana, are charged in connection with a fight that happened on October 17th of this year. Indiana Borough Police officers were called out to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 1:47 in the morning for a report of a fight among a group of people. All three are charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct along with summary harassment, while Moore faces additional charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary public drunkenness.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley woman dies in Sewickley Heights crash
A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Christmas Eve in Sewickley Heights. Camden Kiggins of Sewickley died about 4 p.m. Christmas Day, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kiggins was a passenger in a rollover crash in the 500 block...
Man dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died after falling from a cliff in Westmoreland County.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for crews to respond to a rescue in New Alexandria off McChesney Road. The Westmoreland County coroner said a hunter was checking his traps and fell down a steep embankment. He was discovered by family members. The coroner identified the man as 63-year-old Paul Berger.State police are taking over the investigation.
wccsradio.com
MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE
More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
Man arrested in October shooting that led to death of 17-year-old
Police have made an arrest in the October shooting death that led to the death of a 17-year-old. According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, Antwuan Berry, 26, was arrested Wednesday in Beechview in the 1700 block of Broadway Ave., the location where Clayton Tierney was found shot in the head on Oct. 26.
wdadradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE
A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
1 child, 3 dogs found dead in Fayette County fire
A child died in a house fire in Fayette County this morning. State police in Uniontown said a boy and three dogs were found dead in the home, located at 390 Hawkins Hollow Road in Springfield Township. A 911 dispatcher previously said a juvenile male was possibly trapped in the...
Man arrested in Pittsburgh for allegedly threatening people with large knife
PITTSBURGH — A man is facing a list of charges after police say he terrorized people with a large knife Wednesday. Police arrested Daniel Michael Hersey, 24, for allegedly making threats and breaking the window of a bar. According to the complaint, Pittsburgh police responded to a hotel on...
Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin
A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
WJAC TV
Coroner: Richland man dies after suffering cardiac event while clearing snow from vehicle
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News that a 69-year-old Richland Township man died Sunday after suffering a cardiac event while clearing snow from a vehicle. Lees says the weather-related incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Christmas morning. Authorities say the man...
