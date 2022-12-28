As we get closer to the New Year, Indiana County’s Court schedule is offering a light day of activity, with three preliminary hearings on the schedule. The three people who are set for a preliminary hearing today are all charged in the same case from October of this year. Court documents show that 23-year-old Tyrone Thomas III, 24 year old Marissa Moore, and 25-year-old Shane Domino, all of Indiana, are charged in connection with a fight that happened on October 17th of this year. Indiana Borough Police officers were called out to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 1:47 in the morning for a report of a fight among a group of people. All three are charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct along with summary harassment, while Moore faces additional charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary public drunkenness.

INDIANA COUNTY, PA ・ 19 HOURS AGO