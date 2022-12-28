ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, PA

WPXI Pittsburgh

Westmoreland man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 26-year-old man Jeannette man died in a crash along Route 981 in Derry Township Tuesday night. The Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office identified him as Jacob Mayer. The single-vehicle crash happened just after 9 p.m. in the 2100 block of Route 981. According to the report, Mayer was not wearing a seatbelt.
JEANNETTE, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

West Mifflin man arrested for allegedly dragging police officer with his car

A West Mifflin man was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly dragging a police officer with his car. West Mifflin police said they were conducting a traffic stop just before 1 p.m. Wednesday on 24-year-old Karl Littlejohn’s vehicle in the area of Route 837. According to the criminal complaint, when an officer told Littlejohn to exit the car, he struck the officer with the car door and put the vehicle in drive, taking off while the officer was in the vehicle.
WEST MIFFLIN, PA
butlerradio.com

Destruction Of Old Legion Recalls 2009 Homicide

The recent demolition of a long vacant building in Butler Township holds a connection to a local homicide. According to Butler Township Police Lieutenant Matt Pearson, the owner of the former Lyndora Legion at 100 Bessemer Avenue discovered a dead body in the basement January 25th, 2009. The body was...
wdadradio.com

THREE CHARGED IN CONNECTION WITH FIGHT DUE IN COURT TODAY

As we get closer to the New Year, Indiana County’s Court schedule is offering a light day of activity, with three preliminary hearings on the schedule. The three people who are set for a preliminary hearing today are all charged in the same case from October of this year. Court documents show that 23-year-old Tyrone Thomas III, 24 year old Marissa Moore, and 25-year-old Shane Domino, all of Indiana, are charged in connection with a fight that happened on October 17th of this year. Indiana Borough Police officers were called out to the 00 block of South Coulter Avenue around 1:47 in the morning for a report of a fight among a group of people. All three are charged with misdemeanor simple assault and disorderly conduct along with summary harassment, while Moore faces additional charges of misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary public drunkenness.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Sewickley woman dies in Sewickley Heights crash

A 20-year-old woman has died as a result of injuries suffered in a crash Christmas Eve in Sewickley Heights. Camden Kiggins of Sewickley died about 4 p.m. Christmas Day, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office. Kiggins was a passenger in a rollover crash in the 500 block...
SEWICKLEY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died after falling from a cliff in Westmoreland County.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for crews to respond to a rescue in New Alexandria off McChesney Road. The Westmoreland County coroner said a hunter was checking his traps and fell down a steep embankment. He was discovered by family members. The coroner identified the man as 63-year-old Paul Berger.State police are taking over the investigation. 
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

MORE DETAILS RELEASED ON FATAL DERRY TOWNSHIP FIRE

More details have been released concerning a fire in Derry Township on Christmas Eve that killed one person. Westmoreland County coroner Timothy Carson said in a release that the victim, 78-year-old Esther Ann McChesney, was trapped inside her home on Pizza Barn Road on Christmas Eve and died from her injuries.
DERRY, PA
wdadradio.com

POLICE REPORTS: DUI, SUSPENDED LICENSE

A Blairsville man could face charges of drug possession and driving under the influence in Jefferson County. State Police say on December 26th around 12:46 AM, troopers were dispatched to the Sheetz convenience store in Punxsutawney Borough for a suspected driver’s license violation. Police determine that the driver, identified only as a 45-year-old Blairsville man, was driving on a suspended license. Troopers encountered the man in the parking lot, and while speaking with him they observed multiple visual cues of suspected drug-related impairment.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Former Monroeville rental manager rented cars for cash, heroin

A former car rental manager has been arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly fraudulently renting vehicles for cash and heroin. Police say Jackie Neubauer, 40, of Monroeville, was fired from her job as regional manager of four AVIS Car Rental locations, including the Monroeville location, for allegedly renting cars to people using fake driver’s licenses, fake names and addresses and fake credit card numbers. In exchange, she was given cash and heroin, according to court documents.
MONROEVILLE, PA

