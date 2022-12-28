Read full article on original website
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Davante Adams responds as Derek Car reportedly leaves Raiders amid demotion: 'The reason why I came here'
With Derek Carr out as starting quarterback, the Las Vegas Raiders are moving on without him in the locker room. Meanwhile, his Raiders teammates including close friend Davante Adams have responded to the news. Head coach Josh McDaniels announced on Wednesday that backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham was taking over for...
numberfire.com
Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans
The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
Falcons Center Drew Dalman 'Made a Lot of Progress'; Long Term Starter?
After an up-and-down first season as the Atlanta Falcons' starting center, Drew Dalman received praise from coach Arthur Smith - but will he be back in the same role next year?
chatsports.com
Falcons-Cardinals injury report: Elijah Wilkinson didn’t practice on Wednesday
With only a few games remaining in the season and a few days remaining in 2022, the Atlanta Falcons began the week as they prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals have been and will be without quarterback Kyler Murray who is on season-ending injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Falcons practiced while the Cardinals only held a walk-through practice.
Cardinals turn to David Blough to start in Atlanta; Colt McCoy out another week
The Arizona Cardinals will have their fourth different starting quarterback on Sunday in Atlanta as David Blough will get the nod.
Three Cardinals Upgraded in Thursday Injury Report vs. Falcons
All of Kelvin Beachum, A.J. Green and Marco Wilson were upgraded from DNP to limited on Thursday for the Arizona Cardinals. The Arizona Cardinals practiced for the first time on Thursday after having a walk-thru on Wednesday. Thus, we were able to get a more accurate representation of player participation...
Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 17 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Atlanta Falcons.
Three Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Falcons; Four More Questionable
The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled three players out of action in Week 17's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, with four more listed as questionable. The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up their final day of practice for Week 17, and some big names will be missing in action when the Atlanta Falcons play host to them.
chatsports.com
2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals have fourth pick in draft after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Happy Wednesday one and all. The Arizona Cardinals dropped their fifth straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that helped them move up one spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (6-9) Seattle Seahawks (7-8) Detroit Lions (7-8) The Cardinals sit with...
Rams injury report: Leonard Floyd, Tyler Higbee questionable vs. Chargers
Keeping with the frustrating tradition of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams have a couple of starters who are dealing with injuries this week, which has been the case seemingly every week this season. Heading into Sunday’s game against the Chargers, the Rams are listing Leonard Floyd and Tyler Higbee as questionable to play.
NBC Sports
Carlton Davis doubtful, Vita Vea and Julio Jones questionable for Buccaneers
The Buccaneers are unlikely to have one of their key members of the secondary when they try to clinch the NFC South against the Panthers on Sunday. Cornerback Carlton Davis has been officially listed as doubtful for the contest. Davis did not participate in all three days of practice with...
Josh Heupel takes over play-calling in Orange Bowl for Tennessee’s No. 1-ranked offense
Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel added play-calling to his responsibilities Friday in the Orange Bowl after former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh recently left to become the head coach at the University of South Florida.
PFF send Vikings a cornerback in latest mock draft
The needs for this football team feel like they are pretty obvious even though one feels like more of a panic move in the cornerback position. The Minnesota Vikings spent three of their first five picks on the secondary but they didn’t get much out of them due to injury. It’s easy to want to pour more money into the cornerback position when you are consistently playing fifth and sixth-string players.
