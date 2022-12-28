ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce

Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TAMPA, FL
numberfire.com

Saints' Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) DNP on Wednesday

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (quad, personal) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 17's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Kamara was absent from practice to start the week on Wednesday with a quad injury and for personal reasons. A return to practice on Thursday should put him on track to play against the Eagles on Sunday. Tomorrow's practice report will provide more information.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars list 6 players as questionable vs. Texans

The Jacksonville Jaguars listed six players as questionable for a Week 17 game against the Houston Texans, but it’s possible none of them will sit out. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is among the six on the list as has been the case in each of the team’s last three games. While he’s still nursing a sprained toe, Lawrence hasn’t missed a game and hasn’t looked inhibited by the injury.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
chatsports.com

Falcons-Cardinals injury report: Elijah Wilkinson didn’t practice on Wednesday

With only a few games remaining in the season and a few days remaining in 2022, the Atlanta Falcons began the week as they prepare to host the Arizona Cardinals have been and will be without quarterback Kyler Murray who is on season-ending injured reserve. On Wednesday, the Falcons practiced while the Cardinals only held a walk-through practice.
All Cardinals

Three Cardinals Ruled Out vs. Falcons; Four More Questionable

The Arizona Cardinals have already ruled three players out of action in Week 17's meeting with the Atlanta Falcons, with four more listed as questionable. The Arizona Cardinals have wrapped up their final day of practice for Week 17, and some big names will be missing in action when the Atlanta Falcons play host to them.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF send Vikings a cornerback in latest mock draft

The needs for this football team feel like they are pretty obvious even though one feels like more of a panic move in the cornerback position. The Minnesota Vikings spent three of their first five picks on the secondary but they didn’t get much out of them due to injury. It’s easy to want to pour more money into the cornerback position when you are consistently playing fifth and sixth-string players.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy